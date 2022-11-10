Europe’s digital transformation is fully underway, and businesses are clamouring to be part of it.

Introduction

The fast pace of technological change and the cross-border nature of internet services present opportunities and challenges for users. It’s hard to get the lay of the digital land if you don’t know how to navigate it. In the current digital age, one of the areas that demand extra care is the digital partner a business chooses to work with. Nowadays, technology alone has the potential to bring down businesses unsuspecting. Evidently, a data breach incident can ruin a company’s reputation, and customer base behold recovery. Where and whom to trust for a contract as your digital partner is important.

Think of your digital partner as an advisor you admire to guide you in the digital process, while sharing their own experiences to let you know what works and what doesn’t.

Europe is a global leader in this regard. The continent is home to thousands of world-leading companies. It punches its industrial weight, which extends into the digital era, and that gives smaller companies the opportunity they need to grow both locally and globally. Governments across Europe and Spanish agency like WebHeroe agency, have made it their key aim to increase the integration of digital technology into their citizens’ daily lives. Applying the latest innovations to areas ranging from agriculture and manufacturing to healthcare and urban planning is a core part of the continent’s aim to reap multiple efficiency gains and enhance the productive potential of Europe’s economy.

Here’s why a European digital partner is advantageous for your business.

Benefits of Getting a Digital Partner in Europe

1. Skilled Labour

Whether you’re looking for cloud services, managed services or digital solutions for your business, you would want the best available professionals to handle data. Europe has a growing population of highly skilled specialists in IT and computer science-related areas like AI and machine learning. As you would expect, these experts have been hired by IT providers to work for them. Therefore, teams created by ITO (IT Outsourcing) firms to work for your business would be talented.

2. Language Compatibility

Most countries in Europe have a high proficiency rate in both written and spoken English. This ensures not only effective communication but also efficient and operative partnerships. A misunderstanding from language barrier may lead to errors that can be costly while also causing delays in workflow and communication between teams. Notwithstanding, common language guarantees ease in collaboration, especially when deploying an agile development model in software development.

3. Surging Labour Market

European countries are enjoying an increasingly trained low-cost job market. This means the availability of a pool of talents for digital providers to hire consequently reduces its costs. You can find good quality work for a low cost of a web designer in Europe. This is further confirmed by a recent study conducted by Deloitte’s Global Outsourcing Survey. The survey found that of all companies that outsource, 65% choose European service providers.

4. Innovation

When dealing with digital transformation, innovation is the key to continuity. Large labour markets and talented experts have caused the region to become highly innovative. This means digital service providers from these regions can absorb these talents that bring their pioneering solutions to your business. Therefore, you can get specifically tailored digital solutions that perfectly blend with your business at a low cost. The other advantage is that you may find that the IT provider has worked with like businesses in your industry; hence they can easily replicate tested, tried and successful solutions that worked for others.

5. Cost Cutting

Building an in-house digital department is expensive. With the option to outsource, you can significantly cut costs. Without compromising quality, Europe is known to have a low hiring cost. This same phenomenon translates into the costs of outsourcing from the region. One study found that American businesses can save up to 40% when they choose a European IT provider.

Europe also has one of the strictest data protection regulations. Firms are required to comply with various data protection by acquiring certifications such as GDPR. Digital service providers across Europe also have to follow rigid guidelines that give them a cutting-edge advantage in cybersecurity threats.

Conclusion

The harmonisation of digital markets is one of Europe’s key policy deliverables for providing tangible results. Their support in this area is channelled through many digital transformation initiatives, which bring together priority actions and programmes in the field. The bottom line to finding the best digital partner in Europe is by having a clear purpose of what you want and leaving no stone unturned in any area you need clarifications from the provider.