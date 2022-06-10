Benefits of Getting a Chiropractic Adjustment with Dr. Timothy Francis

Visiting a chiropractor may be the best thing that can happen to you as it helps you overcome a number of symptoms. These symptoms are often pain-related, and while there are several pain medications out there, a chiropractic adjustment can give you better relief for a longer time.

Millions of people worldwide have misconceptions about chiropractic adjustments and often avoid them. Dr Timothy Francis is an expert on spinal adjustment, as he is a doctor of chiropractic with magna cum laude distinction. Since 1991, he has been practicing and learning several ways to provide a dependable method of treatment and diagnosis that helps patients achieve equilibrium in all aspects of their bodies.

To help you understand the benefits of chiropractic adjustment, we have listed some benefits that will change your mind.

Improves Neck Pain

If you are someone who is suffering from neck pain, then a chiropractic adjustment can help relieve you of your struggle. The physician will realign your spine, which eases your neck muscles and gives you immediate relief. Chiropractic improves motion without being dependent on medication. If you are looking for other solutions, here are some different pain management tips that can help you.

Reduced Inflammation

Inflammation is a common symptom that often occurs with many chronic health concerns. They are usually found in joints, lower back and create muscle tension in one or more parts of your body. With chiropractic adjustments, you can quickly get relief from these inflammations and be pain-free.

Headache Relief

Many researchers have proved that chiropractic adjustments can relieve individuals from migraines and headaches. Most of the time, the physician will focus on your spine because it could cause your headache. If you struggle with continuous dizziness or vertigo, a chiropractor can help your misaligned spine give you relief.

Lower Blood Pressure

Visiting a chiropractor is a great way to lower your blood pressure as it helps in proper blood circulation and decreases tension in your joints, muscles, etc. People who suffer from high blood pressure are often under heavy medication to regulate their condition. Chiropractic adjustments can help an individual and reduce stress on your body.

Improved Athletic Performance

If you are a fitness enthusiast, you must consider consulting a chiropractor as they may help improve your performance on the field. Adjustments can improve mobility, relieve inflammation, reduce pain, and even improve flexibility, essential for athletes. Additionally, all these methods do not include any medicine intake, minimize post-exercise discomfort and even improve the immune system.

Scoliosis

If you are someone who has scoliosis, then you know that you have limited options for treatment. The scoliosis condition is where an individual’s spine has an abnormal curvature. This condition may also cause certain health risks among individuals as it may disrupt their breathing, restrict movements, induce pain, etc. With chiropractic adjustments, you may be able to reduce several symptoms of this condition, especially with the Cobb angle.

Sciatica

Another condition is Sciatica, which occurs from your lower back and sends pain shooting down to your legs caused by a pressured or damaged sciatic nerve. People suffering from this condition are often in chronic pain that can last anywhere for a few hours or years. Chiropractic treatment can help reduce the pressure on the sciatic nerve, which can give you relief. Most of the time the pain can completely be eradicated.

Improved Blood Flow to the Brain

Chiropractic adjustments also benefit those who suffer from neurological conditions like multiple sclerosis and epilepsy. If your spine is misaligned, it may restrict the flow of blood throughout your body, which can lead to several complications. While it is not the cure for your neurological condition, it can give you relief. It increases blood flow to the head and brain, resulting in better bodily functions and reduced pain. Here are some tips that can help you boost your energy today.

Improves Range of Movements

Regular chiropractic treatment can also help your range of movements, balance, coordination, and improved posture. As you grow old, your joints become weak, which may cause restrictions during your daily activities. By correcting your posture and relieving the pressure on several joints, you will be able to perform better cognitive skills as you age. It may also help in improving your flexibility by loosening tight muscles. Apart from age, sitting too much can also restrict your bones and joints from moving freely, so consider chiropractic adjustments for proper blood flow through your system.

Final Thoughts

These are just nine benefits of getting chiropractic adjustments with Dr. Timothy Francis. Remember that this treatment has proven effective for various health concerns, and you can avoid invasive treatments. Keeping your muscles healthy is crucial; read this guide if you are looking for ways to maintain healthy muscles.