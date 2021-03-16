Awards galore: a look at Utility Warehouse’s accolades

Utility Warehouse’s awards and ratings attract customers across the UK.

As the only genuine multiservice provider in the UK, Utility Warehouse (UW) is particularly popular among UK consumers. And, over the years, many consumer champions have commended UW’s outstanding utility bundles, home insurance, and customer service by presenting the company with several awards.

These awards show customers that key industry bodies, such as Uswitch, recommend UW’s home services and inspire UW’s Authorised Partners (a network of independent distributors) to offer some of the UK’s most trusted services. As a result, 650,000 customers have signed up for UW’s great value utility bundles.

Here’s an overview of the awards UW has won over recent years.

Uswitch Energy Awards

The Uswitch Energy Awards recognise excellence in the energy industry. Together with YouGov, Uswitch asks customers throughout the UK to complete a survey and then ranks the best energy suppliers in 14 categories. This year, over 17,000 consumers responded to the survey, evaluating their energy providers’ value for money, green initiatives, and smart meter installations, amongst other criteria.

UW received awards for the Best Reward/Incentive and Best Meter Reading Service at the 2021 virtual event. This year is the fourth in a row that UW has won Uswitch Energy awards. Not only did UW win these very awards in 2018, but the multiservice provider also earned the Best Energy Saving Support award in 2019 and 2020, and the Best Customer Service award in 2019.

Which? Awards

The consumer choice leader Which? provides all the information consumers need to make informed decisions when choosing home services and appliances. The consumer champion has been helping people to opt for trusted goods and services since 1957.

In 2020, Which? awarded UW the Utilities Brand of the Year title. This award doesn’t just recognise one of UW’s services – it showcases the effectiveness of the multiservice provider’s complete service model. UW also won this award in 2018. And, in 2017, Which? named UW the Telecom Services Provider of the Year.

UW is also proud to be a Which? Recommended Provider, a title that reassures customers they can trust their home service supplier. UW has been a Recommended Broadband Provider for over 10 years. Plus, last year, Which? renewed UW’s status as a Recommended Provider for Mobile Services.

In 2020, UW was the only home service provider to earn Which? Recommended Provider status in more than one category. Which also praised UW for its energy services in the 2020 energy survey, particularly UW’s green energy tariff, which offers competitively priced 100% renewable energy.

Moneyfacts ratings

Moneyfacts awards star ratings to home service providers based on an analysis of over 2,000 data fields. These data fields examine maximum sums insured, accidental damage cover, personal possessions cover, legal expenses, and standard excesses. Moneyfacts’ ratings help consumers to make the best decisions when selecting their service providers.

Moneyfacts has awarded UW multiple five-star ratings for its home emergency cover and home insurance since 2018. And UW kicked off 2021 with two brand-new five-star ratings – both for its home insurance services – achieving the highest possible endorsements in the Home Insurance and Home Emergency Cover categories.

Moneywise Home Finance Awards

Moneywise is a credit union that offers savings, loans, and other financial services to its members. Its Home Finance Awards spotlight the companies that meet the highest financial standards.

The Moneywise Home Finance Awards have presented UW with many awards every year since 2014. These awards span from ‘Best Value for Money’ and ‘Best Customer Service’ to ‘Best for Clarity of Bills’, ‘Best Money-Saving Tips and Gadgets’, and ‘Best Smart Meters’. UW won four awards in 2019 alone.

Other awards and ratings

Defaqto has also given UW’s home insurance service a five-star rating, which they have continued to renew since 2017. And UW became the European Business Awards National Public Champion in both 2015 and 2017. The multiservice provider has also collected a host of additional awards over previous years.

Learn more about UW’s multi-award-winning home services.

About Utility Warehouse

UW helps customers roll their utilities into simple and affordable bundles. Customers can combine energy, broadband, mobile, home insurance, and/or boiler care services into packages that cover their individual needs. They can then forget about their utilities and enjoy the things that matter most. Meanwhile, UW keeps bills low and manages each home service on behalf of customers.

The FTSE 250 company is fully regulated by Ofgem, Ofcom, and the FCA.

UW’s Partner network

As UW has grown its reputation through awards and recommendations over the past 20 years, thousands of customers have signed up to make the most of the hassle-free home service bundles. Meanwhile, UW has also attracted an extensive network of Partners by giving them the opportunity to sign up new customers. These 45,000+ freelancers have set up businesses to earn on their own terms by introducing customers to UW and growing their own Partner teams. Partners can earn up to £370 for every customer they sign up.

Many Partners have set up their own businesses as UW independent distributors since the beginning of the pandemic. This way, they can generate top-up income due to furloughs and redundancies. Partners come from all walks of life, from stay-at-home parents and students to carers, teachers, corporate staff, and those who already run their own businesses.

Green initiatives

UW also offers a wealth of green initiatives to help customers lower their carbon footprints while cutting costs. These initiatives include 100% renewable energy, free smart meters, and charitable missions. What’s more, The UW Foundation works with various green charities to ensure the multiservice provider gives back to the environment. For example, UW is planting a tree on behalf of each of its new customers and has raised £20,000 for its Partners’ charity of the year, Ocean Generation (formerly Plastic Oceans UK). Thanks to UW’s green efforts, last year, CFI.co presented UW’s parent company, Telecom Plus, with the 2020 Best Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Multi-Utility Provider Award.