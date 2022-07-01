Do you want to see the pop-punk queen? Avril Lavigne concert tickets are on sale for her upcoming spring tour. Don’t miss the chance, and be sure to grab yours before they’re all taken up. You’ll find tickets for all shows on major ticket platforms with numerous options. So be rest assured, with a variety of ticket sites to choose from, you can conveniently secure your seats for the event you wish to attend at a price you’re looking for. Whether you want to go for cheap Avril Lavigne tickets or the exclusive VIP tickets for the concert, you’ll see different prices on the websites and can select the one that’s best for you.

How To Buy Avril Lavigne Concert Tickets

Buy them here > Avril Lavigne concert tickets

Canadian singer Avril Lavigne was exposed to music at a young age and even performed with Shania Twain after winning a radio contest in 1999. Shortly after, she landed a record deal with Arista and released her debut album “Let Go” in 2002, which was her breakthrough, spawning smash hits such as “Complicated,” “I’m with You,” and “Sk8er Boi.” The album topped the Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 2, selling millions of records that made her the best-selling female artist of the year. The album was also certified 7X Platinum by the RIAA and diamond by the CRIA. Following her successful debut, she released her second album, “Under My Skin,” in 2004, debuting at No.1 in various carious and was certified 5X platinum in Canada. Over the years, she has released 7 studio albums, including her latest release, “Love Sux (2022),” for which she will be on tour to support her album. You can be the lucky one to see the Canadian superstar live on stage with her latest songs, so don’t miss the opportunity to book Avril Lavigne concert tickets for the upcoming shows.

Throughout her career, Lavigne has produced some top hits such as “Girlfriend,” “My Happy Ending,” “Don’t Tell Me,” “When You’re Gone,” “Here’s To Never Growing Up,” to name a few. She has also received numerous awards like 6 ASCAP Pop Music Awards, 7, Canadian Radio Music Awards, 9 Juno Awards, 6 World Music Awards, including 8 Grammy Awards nominations. Lavigne is one of Canada’s best-selling artists and is considered the most outstanding female artist in pop-punk music. She has influenced numerous artists and acts such as Billie Eilish, 5 Seconds of Summer, Hey Monday, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. The singer has plenty of shows planned till next spring, so make sure to snag Avril Lavigne concert tickets and see her live when the singer comes to a venue near you for her upcoming tour.

If you want to know when the singer is coming to your town, you can keep tabs on the upcoming tour schedules and concert dates to know the right time to purchase Avril Lavigne concert tickets. In case you’re searching for tickets at a specific price range, you can use the filter option to see the seats available at a budget you’re willing to spend. That way, you can be confident in purchasing the tickets that’s right for you. Also, with numerous ticket sites available, it can be challenging to choose the best one. To make it easier, you can look for customer reviews to know if you’re choosing a reputable ticket website.

Avril Lavigne Ticket Prices & Tour Information

Avril Lavigne’s “Love Sux Tour” supports her latest album, “Love Sux,” featuring Grandson and Mod Sun as opening acts for selected shows. The tour will begin on May 3 at Avenir Centre in Moncton and conclude on May 10, 2023, at O2 Academy Brixton in London. The singer will be performing for fans across North & South America and Europe, such as Quebec City, London, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, Rio de Janeiro, Las Vegas, Berlin, and more. Make sure to save your seats for the show and have a memorable evening with your friends.

Tickets for the concerts will come at a varying price range for all shows and venues. You can expect to pay an average of $280 for Avril Lavigne concert tickets, and if you’re looking for cheap tickets, they can be priced around $35 for shows in some venues. But the prices will be different for all shows and can vary due to the availability of the tickets, seat selection, venue’s location, the type of tickets you choose, and various other reasons. Also, if you want seats close to the stage, they can be priced at around $6500.