Best Autoflower Seeds: High Yield + Strong Autoflowering Seeds of 2024

Autoflower seeds have revolutionized the world of cannabis cultivation, offering a convenient and quick way to grow marijuana plants.

In this article, we will explore the best autoflower seeds available today from reputable seed banks, and guide you through how to germinate marijuana seeds.

So, no matter what your growing experience is, come with us and find out more about some of the best autoflower seeds in 2024.

Best Autoflower Marijuana Seeds for Sale in 2024: First Look

We review some of the most potent autoflower strains below that will help you maximize your yield and achieve exceptional results.

1. Jack Herer: Best Overall

Pros

18% THC levels

Helps with anxiety and depression

Causes full-body high

Boosts creativity

Cons

May cause dry eyes and mouth

Jack Here has been a popular strain since the 90s as many Dutch pharmacies used to have it available for medicinal use. However, in the early 2000s, Jack Herer became quite famous for its full-body high that reportedly helps users relieve their anxiety and symptoms of depression.

Users often praise Jack Herer for its subtle earthy aromas and pine-like scent. With its 18% THC levels, Jack Heher is a great Sativa-dominant hybrid to use to boost your creativity and feel uplifted.

It’s also well-suited for new growers as well as seasoned ones, as it is quite easy to grow and care for. It’s suitable for growing indoors and outdoors and it can flower in 9-11 weeks.

Where to Buy Jack Herer

You can purchase Jack Herer marijuana seeds through Seed Supreme, a reputable US seed bank with free discreet shipping that provides customers with free marijuana seeds samples with each order.

>> Check best prices for Jack Here at Seed Supreme

2. White Widow: Best for Daytime Use

Pros

Gives you a powerful burst of euphoria

Makes users talkative and energetic

Fixable growing patterns

Cannabis World Cup winner 1995

Cons

Can cause paranoia in some users

If you’re an avid marijuana enjoyer, the name White Widow probably rings a bell. And that should not come as a surprise, since this potent strain has won the Cannabis World Cup in 1995 and has taken over the industry by storm since.

White Widow is an Indica-dominant hybrid that has strong aromas that are usually described as herbal and woody.

These marijuana seeds are also famously simple to grow as they adapt well to both indoor and outdoor climates and take as little as 7 weeks to flower.

With up to 19% THC levels, White Widow is known to have long-lasting, energizing effects, making it perfect for daytime use.

Where To Buy White Widow

White Widow autoflower marijuana seeds can be purchased from ILGM in various sizes. ILGM provides free nationwide shipping on all orders, has a wonderful germination guarantee, and comfortable payment methods.

>>Check best prices for White Widow at ILGM

3. Bruce Banner: Best for Beginners

Pros

21% THC levels

Sweet aromas

Great for beginners

Long-lasting euphoric high

Cons

Some users have reported dizziness

Bruce Banner is considered to be one of the strongest hybrid strains out there. With 21% THC levels, it is highly potent and has long-lasting, energizing effects.

If you’re a new smoker, try to start with little dosages of Bruce Banner as it may cause headaches. However, if you consume the right amount of it, you’ll experience uplifting moods and improved focus.

These marijuana seeds are also perfect for beginners to grow since they’re low maintenance and take 8 weeks to flower in indoor and outdoor environments.

Where To Buy Bruce Banner

Bruce Banner autoflower marijuana seeds can be purchased at Homegrown Cannabis Co, in various sizes. With excellent 24/7 customer support and fast shipping, you really are in good hands!

>> Check best prices for Bruce Banner at Homegrown Cannabis Co.

4. Humboldt Dream : Best for Nighttime Use

Pros

Helps with insomnia and stress

Hazy couchlock

Enriches appetite

25%+ THC

Cons

Not suitable for colder climates

The name Humboldt Dream is definitely not an accident – it’s one of the strongest strains of weed with over 25% THC levels. Users report that it is perfect for nighttime use, to relax on the couch after a long day or consume it before going to bed.

People describe the aromas of Humboldt Dream as fruity with a berry aftertaste.

One thing you should know about Humboldt Dream is that while it’s not a difficult strain to grow, it thrives better in cooler and warmer climates, taking 10 weeks to flower.

Where To Buy Humboldt Dream

With a large selection of autoflower marijuana seeds, convenient banking options, and amazing discounts, Seedsman is one of the best online seed banks to buy this strain.

>>Check best prices for Humboldt Dream at Seedsman

5. King’s Kush: Best for Relaxation

Pros

Relieves symptoms associated with insomnia

Relaxing effects immediately

Potent strain with 18%-20% THC

Fruity, floral aromas

Cons

Has a bitter aftertaste

King’s Kush is a popular Indica-dominant hybrid strain that, due to its potency and 20% THC levels, provides a relaxing high that lasts for a while.

With its fruity and floral aromas, King’s Kush is often praised for helping its users reach calming sensations.

The strain is easy to grow and flourishes in both indoor and outdoor conditions, taking up to 10 weeks to flower.

Where To Buy King’s Kush

King’s Kush can be purchased from Crop King Seeds, a reputable seed bank with an amazing germination rate, wide selection of autoflower marijuana seeds, and great customer service.

>> Check best prices for King Kush at Crop King Seeds

What Are Autoflower Seeds?

Autoflower seeds are a type of cannabis genetics that automatically transition from the vegetative stage to the flowering stage without the need for a change in light cycles.

Among marijuana growers, they’re considered more simple to grow and harvest than feminized marijuana seeds, as they have been bred to flower based on their age and do not demand light cycle changes.

This makes them ideal for growers who want a quick turnaround and multiple harvests in a year.

What Makes Autoflower Seeds Unique?

Here, we discuss a few factors that make autoflower seeds unique.

Faster Harvests

Autoflowering plants typically go from seed to harvest in just 8 to 10 weeks, unlike photoperiod strains that can take up to 16 weeks to fully flower.

Because of its quick development, gardeners can harvest numerous times a year and can try out new strains and growing methods.

Smaller Size and Discrete Growth

Autoflower marijuana seeds tend to stay small and bushy, making them ideal for indoor cultivation or areas with limited space. The plants are easy to transport and care for.

Their discrete nature also makes them suitable for stealthy outdoor grows as well, as they can easily blend in with other plants or landscapes.

Suitable for Various Environments

Autoflower seeds have been specially bred to thrive in various environments, making them versatile and adaptable.

Autoflowering strains are resistant to a wide range of environmental factors, regardless of whether they are grown outdoors, in a greenhouse, or under regulated indoor circumstances.

So, no matter if you’re from the east coast, west coast, the south or the north, autoflower seeds can thrive in various environments.

The Process of Growing Autoflower Seeds

The process of growing autoflower seeds is as follows:

Germination

This involves soaking the seeds in water or placing them in a damp paper towel until they sprout. Once the seeds have germinated, they can be transferred to a growing medium.

During the germination process you’ll also be able to see if all marijuana seeds were able to germinate and what is the germination rate with your particular order.

Many Cannabis seed banks provide you with a guide on how to germinate marijuana seeds properly and we advise following it.

Early Growth Stage

Autoflower plants focus on developing a strong root system and building a sturdy stem when they’re in early stages of growing.

Ensure that they’re getting enough light, nutrients, and are being watered properly to allow a significant boost in their growth.

Vegetative Phase

Unlike photoperiod strains, autoflower seeds do not have a distinct vegetative phase. Instead, they transition directly from the early growth stage to flowering.

Flowering Stage

The flowering stage, which lasts for 6 to 8 weeks, is when autoflower plants start to produce buds.

During this period, make sure to monitor the plants closely and adjust the nutrient levels accordingly.

Harvesting

Once the buds have reached their peak maturity, it’s time to harvest your autoflower plants. Look into the growing guides provided by your preferred seed bank and follow the instructions regarding harvesting and drying.

How To Find the Best Autoflowering Marijuana Seeds for Sale Online

When buying autoflower marijuana seeds for sale online, consider the following factors:

What’s Your Grower Experience?

Are you a beginner? Are you a seasoned grower? Consider your level of experience as a grower and look for seeds based on your capabilities.

More experienced growers may opt for more challenging and potent strains, while new growers usually purchase strains like Bruce Banner and White Widow, which are easier to care for.

Where Do You Want To Grow Them?

Do you prefer indoors or outdoors environments? What resources are available to you?

If you are growing indoors, look for autoflower strains that are well-suited for indoor cultivation but if you have a greenhouse or outdoor space, consider strains that can thrive in those conditions.

Weigh the THC to CBD Content

Do you prefer potent, long-lasting strains? Or do you want a quick, energizing high?

Different autoflower strains have varying levels of THC and CBD. Consider what’s the purpose behind using the strain.

What’s Your Ultimate Purpose for Growing Marijuana?

Are you looking for strains that offer relaxation and stress relief, or strains that provide energy and creativity?

Understand why you’re growing marijuana seeds and what you’d like to use them for in order to get a grasp on the different strains and varieties.

Best Autoflowering Cannabis Strains – FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best autoflower seeds.

Which Autoflower Seed Is Best?

The best autoflower seed is White Widow. It’s a potent hybrid strain that has simple growing patterns and is well-suited for both experienced growers and beginners.

White Widow is also energizing and uplifting, making it a perfect strain for daytime use. Other honorable mentions include Jack Herer, Bruce Banner, Humboldt Dream, and King’s Kush.

What Autoflower Seeds Grow the Fastest?

White Widow is the autoflower seed that grows the fastest. The flowering time for White Widow can be as little as 7 weeks.

White Widow autoflower marijuana seeds can be purchased from ILGM.

Who Has the Best Autoflowering Seeds?

Seed Supreme has the best autoflowering marijuana seeds for sale. Not only is their collection vast, but they also provide valuable guides on how to germinate marijuana seeds and grow them successfully, so you can master the art of cultivating.

What Is the Strongest Autoflower in the World?

Bruce Banner and Humboldt Dream are the strongest autoflowering strains in the world. With THC levels ranging from 21% to 25%, these strains are highly potent and provide long-lasting effects.

How To Make Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds?

By selective breeding and hybridization you can make autoflowering cannabis seeds.

The process of developing autoflowering cannabis seeds can be challenging and laborious because it takes several generations of plants to maintain the desired traits.

Make sure you closely familiarize yourself with the autoflowering techniques before diving into making the cannabis seeds.

How To Tell When an Autoflower Is Flowering?

Cannabis plants that autoflower naturally transition into flowering, as indicated by the emergence of white pistils, bud formation, trichome production, compact growth, scent, and color changes in the leaves.

What Is the Highest Yielding Autoflower?

Jack Herer is the highest yielding autoflower, with yields of 400-500 gr/m2.

What Seed Bank Has the Most Autoflowers?

Seed Supreme, ILGM and Homegrown Cannabis Co. have the most autoflowers, offering a huge variety and diverse picks!

Best Autoflower Seeds: Final Verdict

Selecting the best autoflower seeds is a critical decision for any cannabis cultivator. By considering factors such as genetics, desired effects, and growth conditions, you can maximize your chances of a successful and rewarding harvest.

Remember that the best choice for one grower may not be the same for another, so it’s essential to tailor your selection to your specific needs and preferences.

Regardless of which autoflower seeds you choose, it’s important to buy them from reputable seed banks like Seed Supreme. Happy growing!

