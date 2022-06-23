AthenaOne EHR Software & Top Alternatives

About AthenaOne Software

athenaOne EHR assists doctors in providing high-quality care by organizing the point of care for maximum medical productivity, executing administrative and quality solutions on behalf of doctors to guarantee full payment, and monitoring all clinician instructions to close the loop on outcomes and follow-up care. Physicians benefit from ongoing, embedded access to the nation’s largest clinical network’s best practices, as well as the most up-to-date and comprehensive quality rules and industry guidelines. In this piece, we are going to talk about Athenaone EHR software alternatives so let’s get started!

AdvancedMD

AdvancedMD EHR is a cloud-based electronic health record (EHR) and electronic medical record (EMR) solution that helps users automate workflows and improve clinical accuracy and outcomes.

AdvancedEHR’s patient encounter documentation is customizable and flexible, allowing users to customize records depending on their medical approach or work style. The visual note designer can be used to customize note layouts, and third-party speech and translation toolkits can be used to access notes as per workflows. User-defined folders for chart organization, as well as role-based preferences and views for each user and provider, can be customized to suit user preferences. Medical histories, consults, consultations, orders, outcomes, and more can all be received and exchanged electronically with AdvancedEHR, and health-related information can be digitally transmitted to various registries.

Chartlogic

ChartLogic EMR is a fully unified electronic health record (EHR) solution that includes electronic medical records (EMR), practice management, and medical billing services. The solution makes clinical operations more efficient and ensures a paperless workflow. The main feature of ChartLogic is voice dictation, which enables physicians and other experts to enter data and browse through the platform using voice commands. The use of voice-activated technology erases the requirement for manual data entry, enabling physicians to complete client records and charting while on the go.

Clinics can automate their daily operations, from patient registration to final billing, by using technology. It includes pre-built templates for prescriptions, reporting, and billing that can be customized to meet the needs of a specific specialty, clinic, or individual. The flexible appointment scheduler in ChartLogic practice management highlights time slots available for each physician that can be reserved by clients and guarantees that no conflicts arise during scheduling.

Amazing Charts EMR

Amazing Charts EMR is a digital health record system for managing office flow, sending secure messages, and accessing patient data. This solution includes everything a doctor needs to run a practice, such as charting, work schedules, intra-office communications, and prescribing. Data is securely stored but easily accessible from any computer, Mac, or mobile device with an internet connection.

During a patient visit, doctors can use Amazing Charts EHR to rapidly pull patient charts and document healthcare encounters. Users can also use a simple drag-and-drop system to schedule visits. Doctors can add patient information using the extensive library of pre-built templates or create customized templates for quick data entry.

EpicCare

EpicCare EMR is an electronic medical record (EMR) system designed for large healthcare organizations and academic medical centers to store comprehensive and complicated medical records and data. A clever process design, chart review, customer orders, and documentation are among the solution’s advanced features and functionalities. EpicCare combines medical and revenue cycle management to improve patient health care delivery and streamline administrative tasks such as bills, invoices, and payments.

Predictive analytics and embedded clever decision support tools are included in Epic’s reconfigurable health recording solution, which is useful for doctors when documenting client sessions, such as taking symptom notes and indicating possible results depending on records. EpicCare assists physicians in coordinating with outside providers to help close care gaps and apply cost-effective treatments.

Charmhealth

CharmHealth is an EHR management solution for small and medium outpatient care practices that are cloud-based, HIPAA compliant, and MU Stage 3- 2015 Edition Certified. It is developed to assist small and medium outpatient care practices create and handling client documents from anywhere on the internet. A document management module is included in the platform, which allows users to upload handouts, x-rays, consent forms, and other documents and group/tag them into files to make access easier for staff.

CharmHealth includes customizable SOAP templates that enable professionals to quickly document client visits and store them in a dataset for future use. The inventory management subsystem allows practices to control, dispense, and track stock of supplements, prescription drugs, and other items. Staff can also set custom to reorder threshold values for each inventory and generate reports on the current stock, reorder levels, and other information.

Kareo Clinical

Kareo Clinical Software is a cloud-based digital health record platform designed for healthcare organizations. Health doctors can use the software to take notes, prescribe medication, view patient records, and handle client interactions.

A configurable dashboard, e-prescribing, client charts, communication tools, an integrated client portal, and other features are among the highlights. During a consultation, medical professionals can use the tablet-compatible mobile application to create personalized notes for each patient using templates, shortcuts, and codes. Secure messaging tools are included in the solution, allowing for two-way interaction between healthcare professionals, front office staff, billing teams, and clients. Users can customize calendar viewpoints, task lists, and agendas in Kareo Clinical to improve overall collaboration and productivity throughout the practice.

Elation Health

ElationEMR is a cloud-based EHR solution for physicians and healthcare experts to manage their day-to-day tasks. The solution includes billing and practice management features in addition to its core EHR capabilities. Schedule appointments, record clients’ clinical histories, organize calendars, set reminders, and manage billing and insurance reimbursement with the web-based solution.