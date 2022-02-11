aStake: Your Financial Stake In The Future

aStake .io, the automatic staking platform aiming for sustainability and financial freedom for everyone, provides an exclusive opportunity to earn an income fast while contributing to the MetaHash crypto community and saving resources.

Staking means holding the cryptocurrency you own in a platform-based wallet, which supports the functioning of a blockchain network and replaces coin mining in a safe and resource-saving way. Currency holders help verify transactions and keep the network running, receiving ample rewards as compensation.

aStake.io operates on the premise of promoting the innovative MetaHash technology while also providing alternative but safe methods of getting an income for all who are tired of traditional financial systems with their risks and limitations.

The process of earning with aStake.io and contributing to the development of decentralized finance is simple. You stake coins in the MetaHash system via aStake, the platform maintains the server and monitors the technical aspects, you help to set up and maintain the coin network and get MHC tokens as a reward.

If translated in the familiar language of money and interest, the annual rewards from staking will be around 17%, while efforts and money invested initially are very modest. For comparison, bank deposits offer up to 4% per annum while the sum should be lofty. Real estate and venture require significant initial investment while yields will be available with a big delay. Stocks are a risky field and require careful management of the portfolio.

With aStake.io and MetaHash, you win in regards to profit amount, speed, safety, and required initial investment. With as little as $10 – $50, you can stake 512 MCH via aStake and start earning in the first year.

Why MetaHash? MetaHash is a universe (blockchain, apps, and coins), that was designed and developed by the leading IT experts in the field and earned the strong trust of users and popular coin listings alike. MetaHash supports the option of instant payments and can be used for mass transactions. Its capacity to process 100,000 transactions per second explains its advantage and why it can easily outperform regular payment systems.

Its ultimate goal is to carve the niche in the Decentralized Finance industry and provide smooth integration with various crypto projects. Bridges for other cryptocurrencies, an option to issue tokens on the MHC blockchain and move into the NFT segment are among the immediate steps to take.

With such an ambitious roadmap, the MHC universe is bound for growth and success. As with every cryptocurrency, the number of coins is limited. So, the bigger the users’ community is the fewer coins and the higher their price. The predicted capitalization will reach $54,000,000 in the 1th year (with 50,000 aStake.io users), $525,000,000 in the 2nd year (with 500,000 aStake.io users), and the 3rd year will see the capitalization of $3,200,000,000 with 3,000,000 aStake.io users. aStake.io users. Due to the state-of-art technology and outstanding capacities of the MHC platform, these predictions are fully realistic.

That’s why aStake.io partnered with MetaHash and provides marketing support and a technical foundation for safe staking while expanding the community and furthering the MCH DeFi ecosystem. The plans for the first years are to cover Austria, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan, among others, while the second year will see expansion into Asia, Africa, and other European countries.

All you have to do to get on board and catch the wind is to set up an account at the aStake platform and buy MetaHash coins for staking. The rest will be ensured by the efficient aStake operations and MetaHash edge technologies and big growth potential.