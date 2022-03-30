ASP.NET vs. PHP: Choosing the Right Platform for Web Development in 2022

Which platform will you choose in 2022? ASP.NET or PHP?

That’s a difficult question to answer, isn’t it?

Since both platforms are widely used and provide immense business value, choosing one over the other is challenging.

Both platforms can do similar things but in very different ways. If you’re surfing the web, chances are you’ve already seen sites built on both platforms. You can’t deny that each platform has its strengths and weaknesses, but the question is: What do you need?

If you want to build a blog, PHP might be the right choice for you. WordPress is one of the top-notch blogging platforms out there, and it’s built on PHP.

If you want to build a forum, ASP.NET might be the right choice for you since StackOverflow is built on ASP.NET MVC.

Similarly, there are a lot of cases where one platform might be a better choice over another. So how do you know which one(ASP.NET vs. PHP) is the best for your specific project?

Let’s take a look at each platform’s brief description and some of the key differences between ASP.NET and PHP, so you can make an informed decision about which one is best suited to meet your objectives.

ASP.NET–A Brief Introduction

ASP.NET is a Microsoft technology that lets you build dynamic web applications, XML web services, and modern cloud-based web apps. Besides, you can use it to create anything from a small contact form to a large e-commerce site.

ASP.NET is a top-notch web framework developed in 2002. It follows the model-view-controller (MVC) approach and allows you to use different models, views, and controllers.

What makes ASP.NET unique is that it’s built on top of the .NET Framework, which brings many benefits such as performance, security, support for object-oriented development, hardware independence, etc.

As per Builtwith, roughly 6,968,374 live websites are using ASP.NET.

PHP–A Brief Introduction

PHP is a widely-used server-side scripting language used to build dynamic web applications, including content management systems and other tools.

Since PHP wasn’t built by a big company or organization, it has taken the best parts of several different languages and incorporated them into its core functionality. Thus, it makes it easier for developers to pick up and build more powerful web applications.

According to BuiltWith, there are 4,532,971 live websites currently using PHP and an additional 74,058,157 sites that have used it in the past. Fifty-five thousand seven hundred sixteen websites in India utilize PHP.

Basic Difference Between ASP.NET and PHP

PHP vs. ASP.NET – Key Differences

1. PHP vs. ASP.NET: Performance (Who’s Speedier?)

PHP is a more forgiving language for novices to learn, and most PHP-based web applications make extensive use of the LAMP stack, which has been designed to increase performance.

PHP uses hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP) to communicate with the database and read data. ASP.NET, on the other hand, offers reasonable speed and is adequate for desktop applications compared to PHP. Parallel programming is also possible in ASP.NET, allowing parts of code to execute simultaneously.

Overall, both ASP.NET and PHP are relatively quick. However, it’s interesting to note that the number of moving parts in an ASP.NET application may be a factor for some people looking to improve performance.

2. PHP vs. ASP.NET: Market Share (More Users More Better)

W3Techs reports that PHP is used on 78.9 percent of all websites with a validated server-side programming language, while ASP.NET is used on 9.7 percent of sites.

There are differences in the market positions of the two platforms (ASP.NET versus PHP) and terms of traffic and popularity.

Furthermore, according to a SimilarTech survey, ASP.NET has 1,707,297 websites supporting it, and PHP has 5,086,386.

In all cases, ASP.NET appears to be falling behind in market share compared to PHP. Therefore, if you choose a web development platform, make sure your target market uses it.

3. PHP vs. ASP.NET: Flexibility (Who Gives Freedom?)

PHP is known for its open-source nature and flexibility. Since a big company did not develop PHP, it is easier to make changes and add new features when needed.

PHP’s compatibility with all web servers, databases, and other programming languages differentiates it from ASP.NET. Furthermore, PHP is considered a vital language for fulfilling server-side automation tasks because of its ability to execute shell commands on the server.

ASP.NET is based on Microsoft’s .NET Framework, which was developed to allow for greater flexibility in terms of server-side development. Unlike PHP, ASP.NET is preferred by organizations looking to develop more complex applications because it provides better security levels and is commonly used with Internet Information Services (IIS).

4. PHP vs. ASP.NET: Scalability (Will Your Product Scale?)

Both ASP.NET and PHP are scalable web development platforms. ASP.NET is commonly used by organizations for developing larger-scale enterprise solutions, whereas PHP’s simple architecture makes it easy to scale as needed.

Web development firms increasingly use PHP frameworks such as Symfony, CodeIgniter, CakePHP, and Laravel to create mobile and web applications. These frameworks provide PHP developers with scalability, security, and speed. Yet, Laravel takes up 43% of the market out of all these popular PHP frameworks.

Not only that, WordPress, which is developed using PHP language, is holding the top position in the world of CMS.

On the other side, ASP.NET supports widely known Microsoft technology stacks such as Microsoft .NET Framework, ASP.NET Windows Communication Foundation (WCF), and Microsoft Visual Studio.

Besides, as per the Stack Overflow survey, ASP.NET holds the eighth position in the top ten web frameworks.

Both the products are on-par when it comes to scalability. Therefore, scalability would not be an issue whether you hire ASP.NET developers in India or PHP development company India.

5. PHP vs. ASP.NET: Documentation (Who’s Got Better Docs?)

Both PHP and ASP.NET have strong communities backing them. However, PHP documentation is considered better than ASP.NET because it is open-source and easily accessible.

PHP provides comprehensive online documentation with examples for people to refer to when they are stuck on something or need a guide. ASP.NET offers a good amount of documentation for every object and task, but it doesn’t provide independent tutorials as PHP does.

Since ASP.NET is a technology from Microsoft, there may be some difficulties finding resources outside the official documentation. In many cases, developers have to rely on forums or communities such as StackOverflow for an answer.

6. PHP vs. ASP.NET: Community (Who’s Got Bigger Team?)

PHP and ASP.NET have a huge community consisting of experts, developers, promoters, and believers.

PHP is being used by several prominent websites such as Facebook, Wikipedia, and WordPress. ASP.NET powers Microsoft’s Windows Live SkyDrive, Bing Maps, and Hotmail, among other services.

7. PHP vs. ASP.NET: Pricing (Who Charges More?)

In web development, open-source technologies have a significant advantage over closed-source technologies.

Free/open-source technology can also be a good option for startups and small businesses because they don’t have to spend much money on licensing or other related costs.

ASP.NET is not free software and requires .NET Framework to work, which must be purchased from Microsoft along with a license agreement.

On the other hand, PHP is an open-source technology that can be utilized freely.

Comparison Table: PHP vs. ASP.NET

PHP ASP.NET Type Server-side scripting language. Web Application Framework and a Microsoft product Support Widely used to create small to medium-sized web solutions Ideal for building medium to large size enterprise apps Solutions More focused on client-facing, user interfaces Major focus on security and functionalities Community Large size community Dedicated community with growing developers Security Less built-in security feature Highly Secure Scalability Facebook and Wikipedia are both PHP-based websites, so you can rest assured that PHP is a viable option if you so desire. If you want to create a website using a content management system like Drupal, Joomla, or WordPress, PHP is a better option. Microsoft and Stackoverflow are built using ASP.NET and are highly scalable. Performance PHP is not only more efficient, but it is also faster. It is the driving force behind Facebook, Google, and Yahoo. ASP.Net gives you the entire control over your project, including the authoring of code and the implementation of the architecture that determines how well your website performs. Deployment Time PHP is interpreted on the server, so it takes less time to deploy. Using ASP.NET is a time-consuming process since ASP must be followed at all times to ensure code updates.

Conclusion

In this article, we saw a comparison of PHP Vs ASP.NET – what is the difference between them, and who will be the best choice for your project?

Before you decide to choose any one option, make sure you have a clear idea of why you need a platform and what kind of features and functionalities you need in your application.

The above comparison will help you make a wise decision and choose the platform that matches your requirements and budget.