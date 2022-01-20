Ask a Car Wreck Lawyer: How Long Does it Usually Take to Get a Settlement?

While most car accidents don’t cause long-lasting damage, some people get permanently injured because someone else didn’t pay attention on the road. In such a case, you can file a lawsuit and claim compensation for your injuries. Depending on the situation, getting a settlement can take several months or even more than a year. The first step is to consult with a car wreck lawyer in Jackson, Wyoming, who can give you a more accurate estimate.



How Long Does a Settlement in Wyoming Take?

In general, you can expect your settlement to take around six to twelve months, but the timeline is variable. If the situation is very clear and you have strong evidence of the other person’s negligence, your lawyer might be able to put together a strong case within a few weeks.

However, there are often issues, and you may have to wait for expert witnesses to be available. That’s why it can sometimes take a year or more for you to reach an agreement with the negligent party. At that point, you might receive a one-off payment, or you might agree on a payment plan with them.

What Is the Statute of Limitations?

If you’ve been in an accident, you should contact an attorney as soon as you are able to and get the legal process started. In Wyoming, the statute of limitations on car accident cases is four years. This might sound like a lot of time, but it’s important to remember that you will also need several weeks or months to gather evidence and build a case. The earlier you get started, the faster you will receive the compensation you are entitled to.

Which Factors Affect the Compensation I Receive?

Every car accident is different, which is why it’s so hard to estimate how much compensation you might receive. One of the most important determining factors is the amount of damage caused. In 2020, the average collision claim for physical damage was $3,588 across the country, but this varies greatly. In some cases, your car may be totaled, and the cost of purchasing a similar one could be $10,000 or more.

In addition, you might have significant medical expenses, especially if you have a long-term condition because of the incident. You may have to take time off work, and some victims of accidents can never return to their previous jobs. They have a permanent disability and must therefore claim compensation for the loss of income. If you hire a good car accident attorney, they can help you recoup all your financial losses and rebuild your life.

What Steps Do I Have to Take?

The easiest way to get a positive outcome and speed up the legal process is to work with a highly-qualified personal injury lawyer. To get started, you can research firms in your area and find out which ones frequently work on cases like yours. Then, you can select a lawyer and request an initial meeting with them. During this consultation, you will figure out whether they can help you, in which case you can hire them to work on your case.

What Are the Wyoming Car Insurance Laws?

Although driving without car insurance is illegal in many states, including Wyoming, only around 87% of drivers are currently insured in the US. In your local area, you must have liability coverage of at least $25,000 for injury or death of one person, $50,000 for the total injury or death, and $20,000 for property damage. Given the negligent party who caused your accident is properly insured, these are the minimum amounts you will be able to receive.

If this isn’t the case, you should speak to your car accident lawyer about how to proceed. Your own insurance might cover the damage if you have taken out underinsured motorist insurance (UIM), but if not, you could take the person responsible for the accident to court. Depending on their current assets and liabilities, it could be worth it, even if you can only recoup some of your losses.

How Can a Car Wreck Lawyer in Jackson, Wyoming Help?

Working with a highly qualified attorney is crucial since they can deal with all the legal aspects of your case. They will lay out the evidence you provide in a way that convinces the other party’s insurance company or the judge that you should receive a high level of compensation. Having a car wreck lawyer in Jackson, Wyoming at your disposal can also reassure you that you are on the right track and doing all you can to provide for yourself and your family.

Every personal injury lawsuit is different, and there isn’t one fixed timeframe. For this reason, it is very hard to tell how long it might take you to get a settlement without knowing the details of your case. To find out more, you should contact an experienced car accident lawyer in your local area, who will be able to give you more details and work with you to build a strong case.