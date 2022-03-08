Finding an Asian wife is one of the best things that can happen to a man. If you want your future wife to be good-looking, loyal, and focused on her family, then an Asian mail order wife is exactly who you need. But how much does an Asian mail order bride cost, and why do we need to pay money for meeting an Asian bride at all? Our guide to mail order brides pricing will tell you everything there is to know!

Top 6 sites for meeting an Asian mail order bride

Site Rating Features Cost (from) 1 Easternhoneys.com 4.9 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Newsfeed Streams Contact request $2.99 2 Cuteasianwoman.com 4.7 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Smart Matches Video calls Gift delivery $3.99 3 Theluckydate.com 4.5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Chat Likes Favorites $2.99 4 Asiame.com 4.4

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Chat Voice calls Smart Matches $3.99 5 Asianmelodies.com 4.1 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ People Newsfeed Setting up a date $2.99 6 Dateniceasian.com 4.0 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Matching system Messages Video chat $3.99

Online dating can be the most effective way to meet foreign women, but it inevitably costs money if you want it to be successful. I have prepared a detailed guide on how to find Asian brides, as well as everything about their character, statistics and legality.

Is it possible to buy Asian girl for marriage?

No, this is an outdated practice that is both illegal and disrespectful to Asian ladies. Even now, you can often see dating sites and review services that mention the possibility to buy Asian girls or discuss mail order bride prices.

However, those expressions simply mean that you can successfully meet Asian women if you invest money into this experience. No matter how much money you spend on meeting and dating an Asian woman online, you shouldn’t believe that these expenses make you entitled to getting an Asian wife.

Why isn’t there a standard Asian brides cost?

As we’ve mentioned earlier, there is no such thing as an Asian bride for sale, which is why there is no standardized mail order bride pricing. The overall price you get in the end is the accumulation of all the money you’ll spend on online and offline dating in your quest to get a mail order wife. The final cost depends on numerous factors, including:

The site you choose

The number of women you communicate with

The time it takes you to find a foreign wife

The number of times you visit your bride

And even your luck

This is why, for every Western man, the cost of a mail order spouse will be different, and while there is no way of knowing how much you’ll pay in advance, we will try and give you as many insights as possible into what your mail order bride cost can look like.

Are there any guarantees that you will find an Asian wife?

Unfortunately, no. Except for the women being foreign, mail order bride dating works similarly to regular online dating, and there are no guarantees on regular dating sites either. The reason for that is that the money you pay goes to the dating service, not the woman herself, and therefore has no impact on her final decision to marry you.

The average cost of mail order brides in 2022

You’ve finally reached a point in our article where we’ll discuss the mail order brides pricing and how it’s calculated. By now, you already know that the mail order bride cost consists of two major types of expenses: the cost of using dating sites and the cost of meeting your Asian bride in real life. Here are the key expenses of meeting Asian girls online.

The cost of meeting Asian brides for sale online

We probably don’t need to convince you that online dating is the most effective way to meet a future wife from overseas. A good dating site will make your journey safe, comfortable, exciting, and, most importantly, effective. In other words, you have every right to expect having an Asian bride at the end of your online dating journey. These are the dating sites we can confidently recommend:

If you’ve ever been a member of free dating services, you probably know that these sites are far from ideal. They can lack essential safety features, have an outdated design, and have a tiny audience of women who meet your expectations. This is why most modern dating sites make their male members pay a fee for using them.

Depending on the online dating site you go for and your dating style, the cost of using that dating platform can be very different. Some international dating platforms have paid membership options, others make you pay for each feature you use when you visit site, and some use a combination of both. Here is more about these costs.

Membership

For popular dating agencies, a paid membership for men is a way to make the site date environment safer and more civil since men tend to take a paid experience more seriously. Not all modern dating sites have paid membership options, but the ones that do usually give their Premium members some nice perks, such as being able to view private profile photos of women and getting priority care from customer support.

Typically, a paid membership can cost you anywhere from $10 to $50 per month, depending on the dating agency. However, you can sometimes get a Premium membership for free if you spend a certain amount of money on the site.

Communication tools

To get the most out of your dating site and date Asian woman like a pro, you may need additional paid features. The thing here is that a standard or even a Premium membership doesn’t include all the features you’ll need, and the range of free services is typically rather limited, especially when it comes to communication features. And without those, your experience of meeting single Asian girls can be less fruitful than you anticipate.

On most mail order bride platforms and online dating websites, you will spend money on communication features using credits or another form of internal currency. Next to each paid feature, such as video chat or emails, you will see how much they cost in credits. You can also save money by purchasing credits in bulk—that way, the price of each individual credit gets lower as you go for a bigger credit package. For example, here are the credit prices offered by Easternhoneys.com

$9.99—20 credits

$44.99—125 credits

$149.99—750 credits

The cost of each feature is listed on the payment page. For instance, 1 minute of live chat will cost you 2 credits, opening a letter from a woman costs 10 credits, and sending a letter costs 30 credits.

And these are the prices you will find on another popular mail order bride website, CuteAsianWoman:

$15.99—2 credits

$96—16 credits

$399—100 credits

On this site, the prices for each paid feature are understandably different. For example, live chat will cost you 0.5 credits for 5 minutes, video chat is 0.6 credits per minute, and sending letters costs 1 credit each.

There is no way to know how much you will spend on credits every month simply because you may have different needs and habits when using marriage sites. On average, Western men pay between $50 and $200 per month on credits.

Extra features

The most reputable and modern mail order bride services do everything to give you a comfortable and effective dating experience with the help of extra features. It goes without saying that those additional features are not covered by a paid membership, so you’ll need to pay for them separately. The most popular additional features on dating sites include translation services, gift delivery, and requesting the contact information of the Oriental women you’re meeting online.

Buying an Asian bride: the cost of offline dating

Online romance can be a fascinating experience, and once you find one Asian beauty you like, you will definitely look forward to your chats and video calls every day. However, if you are determined to meet an Asian wife, not just a cute girl for chatting online, then you will need to meet the bride in person sooner or later.

There is an option to take a romance tour to the Asian country of your choice. These tours are usually organized by local dating agencies. You will get the opportunity to meet dozens of single Asian ladies at once, and all of them are already interested in dating and marrying Western men, so you will have an instant advantage. The downside of these tours is that you are going to share the women’s attention with other men, and competition isn’t always the best foundation for romance.

This is why the most common way to meet your Asian bride. it is to visit the woman’s home country, as Asian mail order brides may find it challenging to embark on a lengthy, expensive, international trip to meet her potential husband. This is why the absolute majority of Asian brides expect the man to take that first step.

The important thing to know about visiting your Asian bride in the girl’s country is that, just like Latin America, Asia is not a completely homogeneous region. Asian countries are not created equal when it comes to a projected travel budget.

Countries in Southeast Asia, such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia, are generally pretty affordable for foreign tourists, especially when visiting non-tourist regions. East Asia, on the other hand, especially Japan and South Korea, can be rather expensive.

This is why we won’t be able to give you the exact cost of visiting Oriental girls in their natural habitat. What we can give you is the range of mail order brides cost, and you will be able to adjust it based on the country you are going to. This is how much a 2-week visit to Asia to meet mail order Asian brides can cost you.

Flight tickets

If you live in the US or another Western country, you probably live in different time zones and up to 12 hours away from the Asian region. This is why plane tickets are going to be a significant part of your mail order brides cost.

You can expect to spend between $800 and $1,800 on economy class roundabout tickets to Asia, but the final price depends on the airline, season, and other factors. You can also save money by buying the tickets well in advance or traveling during the off-season.

Accommodations

In Asia, local women firmly believe in traditional dating, which is why they will never invite you to stay over with them the first time you are visiting your perfect match. Your best option is a hotel in your bride’s home city.

You can also get an Airbnb if you are used to doing everything on your own, but there isn’t going to be much of a price difference, especially in the most affluent Asian countries. The average price of a medium-class hotel room for a night in Asia is between $50 and $150, which makes the total for 14 days between $700 and $1,800.

Food

Asia is a country with some of the world’s most delicious and cheapest street food, so when you are visiting one of the charming Thai brides or a beautiful Vietnamese bride, you can fully expect to eat plenty of food, usually for less money than you would pay at home.

However, the food part of your mail order brides cost doesn’t just include food for yourself—it also includes food you share with your Asian mail order bride. And it can’t be just fast food or street food, as Asian women expect you to make an effort and take them out to restaurants. This is why you can expect to spend between $800 and $1,500 on food for you and your Asian mail order bride.

Transportation

The transportation part of your Asian women’s budget largely depends on where you are going. If you’re visiting South Korea, China, or Japan, with their efficient public transportation systems, you can easily get around on buses, subways, and its other forms.

But if you are visiting one of the Asian mail order brides who lives in countries like Thailand or Vietnam, you may need to use taxis or even rent your own car while you’re there. The latter option may even be the preferable one, as you will be able to travel with your bride outside her city and explore the wonders of her home country. On average, men spend between $400 and $800 on transportation in Asia for 2 weeks.

Entertainment

Restaurant dates and romantic trips can impress Asian women a lot, but they may need more from you to really enjoy dating you. This is why you’ll need to get creative with your date ideas, which obviously costs money.

From visiting nightclubs and karaoke bars to enjoying some of the more extreme entertainment opportunities—there are many fun ways to spend time with Asian women in Asia. This part of meeting mail order Asian brides can cost you from $500 to $1,000.

Gifts

When you date Asian woman, you should do your research about Asian dating culture. And once you do that, you will realize that gifts are an integral part of dating in Asia, without which it is impossible to imagine a serious relationship with Oriental women.

Moreover, when you visit your mail order bride and her family, which is also an essential aspect of serious relationships in Asia, you are expected to bring gifts for every significant part of the family, including parents, grandparents, and siblings.

It’s hard to calculate this part of the mail order bride pricing because your bride’s family can have different expectations and you can have a different gift-giving style than anyone anticipates. However, the average cost of gifts for your Asian woman and her family will likely be between $500 and $2,000.

Additional expenses

When you are pursuing serious relationships with Asian ladies and want to know the typical cost of mail order brides, you should always take into account the additional expenses. These can include a visa to the country you’re visiting, lawyer’s services, or translation services if the Asian women you are dating have a language barrier. It’s always a good idea to leave around $2,000 for those unexpected expenses when you plan to meet Asian mail order brides in person.

Total

So, after all that we’ve said, where does the average cost of mail order brides stand right now? The whole thing, from using Asian brides sites to meeting mail order brides in real life, can cost you from a little over $6,000 to $9,000 and up. Remember that numerous things factor into the overall price, from how often you visit site to how many times you’ll meet in person before deciding to get married.

More related mail order brides articles:

Asian mail order brides

Best mail order brides sites

Best country to find a wife