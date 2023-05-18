Article 2: Wi-Fi Security in 4 Steps

Smartphones are an essential part of our daily life, and from online shopping to streaming, everything is online. In this case, using limited data is almost impossible. So, we all run for the Wi-Fi networks and always keep ourselves near the Wi-Fi. But have you imagined- How risky can it be? Using a Wi-Fi network is connected to many risks and cybercrime.

No matter how big a fan you are of streaming your shows and movies, Wi-Fi security should be your top priority. It’s becoming more and more important to protect our devices and confidential information with more and more devices connected to our networks. You can follow and read some of Cyberghost’s tips on Wi-Fi security that are useful.

You can protect your Wi-Fi network by following the guideline that I have mentioned below in this post. There are some risks related to Wi-Fi networks that you can not ignore, so make sure you take prompt steps for your Wi-Fi security.

What are the Best Ways to Secure Wi-Fi?

You can follow some ways that are best and easy for Wi-Fi security. If you are using a Wi-Fi network and keeping a weak password, and not following any security measures, then change your habit. I have mentioned below some Wi-Fi security ways that you can apply easily.

Try to Secure Wi-Fi Router

Whenever you think of securing your Wi-Fi network, you can start by securing your router. The Wi-Fi router is the thing that indicates the lights and signals. The very first thing that can save you from attacks and threats is the Wi-Fi router only. You can not guess when the attackers and hackers are going to attack your Wi-Fi network as it is quite unpredictable.

Now, to start your Wi-Fi router securing, you need to change the credential that you are using and which are default credentials. Those of you who have been using Wi-Fi for a long must know that a Wi-Fi router comes with the default username and password for login, which is easy to crack.

So, you need to change the default credentials and set a strong username and password that can prevent the attack from hackers.

WPA2 or WPA3 encryption will be enabled next. It involves scrambling data so people without the key to decrypt it cannot read it. Data transmitted over your Wi-Fi network is protected by WPA2 and WPA3 encryption protocols, which are the most secure encryption protocols available.

Create Strong Password

Use combinations of letters, numbers, and special characters to create a unique password for every online account. Make sure your password isn’t easy to guess, such as your birthday or the name of your pet.

A strong password will help you to maintain high security for your Wi-Fi. Passwords are one of the first obstacles for attackers and hackers, which is why they use the brute force system to crack them. In this scenario, it is extremely needful to set a password that can not be cracked easily.

You can maintain security by just simply setting a good password. Because a weak password will keep you in the trap of hackers and attackers. You will not need any technical skills for that. By following some simple things, you can create the strong one.

Try to Use VPN

You must have heard the name of the VPN service. VPN service is a real blessing for Wi-Fi security. Let me tell you how. VPN service basically helps to change the location of your device. But, it is not limited to that. It gives an advanced layer of protection to your Wi-Fi network. It can protect your data very well.

An encrypted tunnel connects your computer to a VPN provider’s server that routes your internet traffic. The server encrypts all your data and hides your IP address from prying eyes so that your device is not able to connect to the internet directly. Your data will be much more difficult to intercept, and your online activities will be much harder to track.

Whenever you buy any VPN service, make sure you always buy a service that is reliable and has a reputed name. After all, it is about your data protection. You should choose a VPN service that does keep track of and records your data or any of your online activity.

Update Your Device and Software

You need to keep your device and software up to date to save yourself from any threats and hacking. Many times when you update the software on your device, it automatically notifies you about all the vulnerabilities that it notices or any unusual action or activity. So, if you are concerned about your Wi-Fi security, keep a habit of updating your device regularly.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wi-Fi securing can be very helpful as it can give you relief from the potential online risks and threats. You can start following the steps I have given above for Wi-Fi security, like software updation, VPN use, unique and strong password, and more. Following all these steps can give you definite results for Wi-Fi security.

If I talk about the initial stage of Wi-Fi security, then the first thing is the router. Yes, Wi-Fi router security can easily reduce the risk of cybercrime and threats. Moreover, unique passwords can not be ignored when it comes to Wi-Fi security. After all these actions, VPN comes as an advanced security. VPN can easily change your device location so the data which are constantly transferring between your device and browser is secured. I hope you have found all these steps useful for Wi-Fi security.