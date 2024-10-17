You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can be used against you in a court of law—you hear these words from the arresting officer, and it hits you. You are being arrested for a criminal charge.

Whether it is a minor offense or serious allegations, hiring a criminal defense lawyer is within your rights. While it may seem like the world is turning against you, an attorney can be your ally. They are on your side and have your best interests at heart while representing you in a criminal trial. Here is how a personal injury attorney can help your case.

1. They Can Protect Your Rights

Even when facing allegations of a criminal offense, you still have rights and entitlements. For instance, you are entitled to a speedy trial and being informed of the charge against you. Your criminal defense attorney can ensure the arresting officers uphold these rights and hold them accountable should they violate any.

2. They Can Gather Evidence

When you hire a criminal defense attorney, they can first set out to understand the dynamics of the allegations against you. Once they are up to speed, they can thoroughly investigate your case to build a strong defense.

The investigation may involve analyzing police reports, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing physical evidence. Often, criminal defense lawyers work with private investigators and other experts to collect and analyze evidence supporting your defense.

3. They Can Formulate a Legal Strategy

Once your lawyer has gathered enough evidence, the next part is formulating a legal strategy for your defense. They can analyze your evidence and existing legal doctrines to determine how they apply to your case. Finally, based on your case’s specifics, your lawyer can advise you to engage in plea negotiations or proceed to trial.

4. They Can Negotiate With Prosecutors

Negotiation is a centerpiece in any criminal case. A skilled criminal defense lawyer can negotiate with prosecutors for the best outcome. They may advocate for a lesser sentence, penalties, or alternative sentencing options. If applicable, your attorney may champion diversion programs in place of incarceration.

5. They Can Represent You in Court

If negotiations with prosecutors hit a wall and the case proceeds to trial, your criminal defense lawyer can represent you in open court. They can build a strong defense and present it before the judge and the jury. Working with a criminal defense attorney with extensive courtroom experience is always a good idea.

6. They Can Offer Emotional Support

Being accused of a criminal charge can be an emotionally jarring experience. Your lawyer is not just there for legal support. They can also extend a shoulder for you to lean on, helping you make the right decisions while explaining the repercussions of each choice you make in your case.

7. They Can Handle Appeals and Post-Conviction Relief

If you have been convicted of a criminal offense, your criminal defense attorney can handle appeals and post-conviction relief options. There are several paths your attorney could take here. For one, they could challenge the legal validity of the conviction or seek to have the judgment overturned.

Conclusion

“Hiring a criminal defense lawyer after being arrested for a criminal defense can work in your favor in many ways. The lawyer can advocate for your rights, gather evidence, formulate a defense strategy, and negotiate with prosecutors for a lesser offense or alternative sentencing,” says Parks Zeigler attorney Kellam T. Parks.

If your case proceeds to trial, they can represent you, offer emotional support, and appeal the judge’s sentencing if you are convicted.