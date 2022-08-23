Are You Invalidating Your Car Insurance By Doing These Things?

If you’re looking at how to get cheap car insurance, one of your best bets is to compare quotes at sites like mustard.co.uk. But while searching for car cover can feel like a chore, it’s important to make sure that the policy you choose is adequate for your needs. If it isn’t, you run the risk of invalidating the insurance you have and your provider can refuse to pay out. To make sure that doesn’t happen, here are some of the common ways you could be invalidating your policy without even realising it.

Having the wrong class of use

Class of use simply describes the way you use your car, for example, social, domestic, leisure, commuting, and business use.

Your car’s class of use should cover you for the activities you use your car for, if it doesn’t, you could find your insurer refuses to pay out if you end up making a claim.

Not updating your insurer or your documents

If you change jobs, move home or modify your car, don’t forget to let your insurer know so they can update your policy. If you don’t, your policy will no longer accurately reflect your circumstances which could mean you’re not properly covered. It’s also important to let your insurer know about any minor mishaps or accidents — even if you don’t want to claim.

Similarly, if you have a photocard driving licence, don’t forget that it needs to be renewed every ten years. You should also update any changes of address or your name.

Plus, remember to keep on top of car tax payments (vehicle excise duty) and your annual MOT if your car is over three years old.

Eating or drinking in your car

It’s not against the law to eat or drink soft drinks but it could lead to lapses in concentration. If you end up having an accident your insurer could refuse to pay out on the basis that you were distracted.

If you’re off on a long journey, it’s a good idea to plan and factor in pit stops along the way.

Leaving pets unrestrained

Most insurance policies will set out clear conditions about pets travelling in your car. In the majority of cases, you’ll be expected to properly restrain your pets so they don’t distract you or cause an accident.

Suitable restraints usually include pet seat belts, cages or dog guards.

Wearing inappropriate shoes

This includes any type of footwear that has the potential to affect your ability to drive, for example, if your shoes meant you couldn’t control the pedals. This can include flip flops or mules which offer little support, high heels or wide or chunky trainers that stop you from feeling where your foot is placed.

Underestimating your mileage

The number of miles you do influences your risk profile and affects your premium. The more miles you cover, the more you can expect to pay as the chances of an accident are higher.

While insurers don’t expect you to be 100% accurate in your estimation, they do expect you to give a figure that’s within reason. If you think you’re going to exceed your given mileage by some distance, just let your insurer know.

Not declaring medical conditions

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that certain medical conditions need to be declared to the DVLA. However, you might not realise that you also need to let your insurer know.

Conditions that you need to declare include those that can affect your driving or cause momentary lapses, for example:

Stroke

Heart trouble

Glaucoma

Epilepsy

Diabetes

Sleep apnoea

Fronting

Fronting is when someone says they’re the main driver when they’re not, in order to get cheaper car insurance. It can sometimes happen when a parent tells the insurer they’re the main driver, instead of their child who’s just passed their driving test.

It might seem like a harmless white lie but fundamentally it means the policy won’t provide adequate cover because it’s based on the wrong risk profile.

The consequences of fronting can also be severe. At best, your policy will be cancelled by the insurer and you could struggle to find reasonably priced cover elsewhere. At worst, you could face prosecution and end up with a criminal conviction.

