Are Spam Calls On The Rise And How to Stop Them

Spam calls are out of control. Everyone on the planet now carries their phones around with them 24/7 ready to answer at the drop of a hat. This means that spam calling has gotten even more lucrative, leading to many of us receiving multiple nuisance calls a day and possibly falling victim to scams. You can ignore calls from numbers you do not know and then search them for example many people have reported a missed call from 02033934913 which indicates that this may be a spam or scam caller phoning large numbers of people.

So why are spam calls on the rise?

Massive advancements in technology have been both a saviour and a nightmare for modern society because whilst we can utilise this tech to help us, scammers can too! Robocalls can come from untraceable origins and even mask themselves behind a phone number with your local area code. It is also quite a lucrative enterprise and spam calls can be an incredibly profitable way to drive business either as a scammer trying to bilk money out of marks or an actual business using telemarketing.

How to stop getting nuisance calls

If you’re getting calls about PPI or accidents – companies that call you about PPI, personal injury or other such claims cannot call you unless you have told them that they can. If you are receiving these calls without your permission, then you can report them to the Information Commissioner’s Office. It is best if you have the number they called from as well as the date and time they called, but just provide any information that you have, and the Information Commissioner will investigate – sometimes this will result in a fine being issued to the company who called you.

Register with the Telephone Preference Service – possibly the best way to reduce spam calls is to register for free with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS). They will add your number to their list of numbers that explicitly do not want to receive sales and marketing calls.

It is against the law for salespeople in the UK or overseas to call numbers registered with the TPS. This will not stop automated marketing calls or calls from scammers. The quickest way to do this is to fill in the TPS online registration form on their website. If you are still getting calls after registering, then it could be that you have given your number to the company calling you or alternatively you can complain about the company on the TPS website. (Registering with the TPS is free, if they ask you for payment then it is a scam.)