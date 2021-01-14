Are Slots optimised for mobile?

Optimisation may not be a term you are familiar with or care much about but it is key for slots pay by mobile casinos.

Without perfect optimisation, mobile games would not work. They would not reflect the developers’ work. This is especially true for mobile slots. If you are playing a slot on your mobile that is not optimised then there is a chance that the slot will not fit the screen. It could also cause incorrect moves meaning you would not be able to play the slot you want.

You may assume that all slots are optimised. This would be a mistake. The majority of mobile slots are optimised but there are a few that are not.

How do I play mobile slots?

The process of downloading and playing mobile slots is very straight forward. You download the app you want and then you sign in to your casino account. You deposit funds from your bank account into the app. You then play the slots you want. The game process is exactly the same as an online slot game.

Desktop vs mobile

Playing slots on your desktop and mobile is almost identical. The game process, account set up and casino atmosphere are all the same. The biggest difference between the two formats is the optimisation of the games. When developers design and create casino games, like slots, they need to create two versions of them. One version being so gamers can play the slots via a desktop. The other version being so gamers can play the slots on their mobile phones.

Developers need to create different versions as desktops and mobiles require different optimisation. Mobile phones are considerably smaller than desktops. Meaning that the software developers need to create a smaller yet fully-optimised version of the slot. This will help to reduce any factors that could affect the gaming experience. The size should be the only difference. Players are ultimately looking at and experiencing the same format regardless of whether they are using a laptop or mobile phone.

Other features

When optimising slots for mobile phone usage software developers need to ensure that all features are optimised. If software developers just focused on the gameplay then issues for the gamers could arise. An important feature of online casinos is the live chat option. This feature helps to create a casino atmosphere and allows gamers to connect with each other. Ensuring that the live chat feature is optimised for mobile slots is crucial. Without optimisation, this feature could cause difficulties for the players, which could cause them to uninstall the app.

A few other tips to ensure that the app works well and is not hindered are;

Use a stable internet connection

Check that the app is official and has been created by reliable developers

Close unused apps to speed up gameplay

Slots have been fully optimised for mobile use. If you do experience difficulties you should notify the game developer so they can fix the optimisation of the app.