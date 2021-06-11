Are Mental Stability, Behavioral Health and Happiness Inter-Related?

It is well-known that emotional stability and mental health can be directly related to happiness. A study done by the National Institute of Mental Health found that emotionally stable and mentally healthy people had higher satisfaction levels than those who did not.

Different health systems provide behavioral health services; for example, Northlake Behavioral Health System provides behavioral health services in the North Shore area.

Mental Health

Mental health is a significant factor for happiness because it allows the person to deal with their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors in constructive ways.

Behavioral Health

Behavioral health refers to how well we can manage our actions, motivations, and emotions to not act out on things that may harm us or those around us. For example, a healthy behavior pattern will allow someone to maintain normal emotional reactions without becoming too moody or overly anxious about life’s challenges.

Happiness

Research studies have shown happiness as an essential part of mental stability because mentally stable people have better coping skills when they need them most while also having a positive outlook on what lies ahead once they’ve overcome any obstacles.

A lack of behavioral health could lead the person to act out more often and experience anxiety, creating an unstable mental state.

People who are mentally stable or healthy have higher levels of happiness than those that do not. This may be due to the positive outlook and self-esteem they experience due to their mental stability. In addition, people with behavioral health problems such as depression often feel unhappy because they can’t enjoy everyday life like others, leading them into an emotional state where they don’t value themselves and what they’re doing in life. Finally, it is well known that feeling good about yourself will make you happier, affecting these three aspects together.

Mental Stability, Behavioral Health, and Happiness are these Three Things Interrelated?

You need to note that many other factors contribute to mental stability and happiness, such as your genetics or life experiences. However, having a healthy mind will make you happier and vice versa. These aspects of our lives can be related, but they may also affect each other differently, depending on the individual and their situation.

For instance, someone who has an unstable mood might have self-esteem issues because they feel like they’re unable to do anything right. But, at the same time, another person with good emotional health would not experience those same feelings due to how well they know themselves or what their capabilities were at the time.

Professional Help

One way people may improve their behavioral health is by seeking professional help. A therapist can be an excellent sounding board to talk about any challenges people may be experiencing in their life and offer strategies for coping, such as practicing mindfulness meditation or doing something you enjoy.

To improve happiness, it’s essential to avoid destructive behaviors like smoking cigarettes, known as mood-lowering agents. Instead, ensure that we’re doing things that fuel us with dopamine (a neurotransmitter), so our brains produce more happy hormones like serotonin and endorphins.

Many professionals in the health field will tell you that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to behavioral improvement because everybody deals with different challenges every day.

Mental health and behavioral well-being are interrelated, so when one is experiencing issues in either department, they will reflect negatively on the other.

Tips for improving your happiness

get enough sleep

exercise regularly

eat healthy foods (including plenty of protein)

avoid smoking cigarettes

Reduce alcohol consumption if possible so that you don’t drink more than one day out of seven at most to give your liver time for rest and recovery.

Suppose medications such as antidepressants are being taken by the individual experiencing mental instability issues or mood disorders like depression. In that case, those should also be monitored closely by a mental health provider.

It’s also essential to find a healthy outlet for stress. Yoga is good, but any form of light exercise can be helpful such as walking or going on hikes.

Make an effort to have a positive view of life. Avoid comparing yourself negatively with others.

What are the signs of mental instability?

Mental instability can show up as mood swings, inability to focus on anything for very long, and failure to feel good emotions like joy.

Depression is also a symptom of mental instability. Other signs could be present, such as insomnia or sleepiness, feelings of worthlessness or guilt, changes in appetite (either increased or reduced), and suicidal thoughts.

Severe anxiety is also a sign of mental instability, as are panic attacks that may include chest pain, breathing problems, tingling in the hands and feet, changes in heart rate and blood pressure levels (either increased or decreased), nausea, and vomiting.

Listing common symptoms of mental health disorders

There are many common symptoms of mental health disorders. These can include:

low self-esteem

feelings of loneliness despite being surrounded by people

finding it difficult to concentrate on anything for any length of time and feeling like one’s thoughts keep going round and round without getting anywhere, or the mind becoming a total blank

feelings of hopelessness and helplessness

the person’s mood changing for no apparent reason from one minute to the next, or feel like they are two different people living inside their head at any given time

Listing common symptoms in children

There are many more commonly recognized signs of mental health disorders in children.

Aggression

withdrawal from family and friends

depression, sadness, or unhappiness that lasts for more than two weeks

fear going to school or other places where children are expected to be social with others.

Lacking interest in doing things they used to enjoy.

Other symptoms include: not having any energy, feeling tired or exhausted, not sleeping well at night (or having trouble falling asleep), being cranky and irritable a lot of the time.

violence

self-harm

Conclusion

We have examined the relationships between mental stability, behavioral health, and happiness. It is a common misconception that they are all separate things and can be achieved independently. This couldn’t be further from the truth! Mental stability, behavioral health, and happiness are inextricably linked to each other. To achieve better mental peace or more joy, you have to take care of your behavior and thoughts. It is also true; if you want to improve your behavioral health or find greater happiness, you need to improve your thoughts and behaviors!