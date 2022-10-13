Are Gmail Fax Plugins Safe to Use?

Long gone are the days when there was a fax machine in most homes. Now, most households have a computer instead, and pretty much everyone has a smartphone. Did you know you can fax with both of these modern devices? Instead of running around town looking for a fax machine to borrow, you can simply use a Gmail fax plugin and fax stress-free. However, you might be wondering if these Gmail faxes are safe. Below, you’ll find the answer.

Are Gmail Faxes Safe?

Faxing through Gmail is as safe as sending a regular email. No one will be able to scan the content of your faxes when you send a fax.

Emails are sent through a safe, encrypted server, so only you and the recipient will be able to see them. The same applies to your Gmail-based faxes. The company supplying you with the plugin ensures all messages and documents sent using its fax service are perfectly safe.

What Do Gmail Fax Plugins Do?

Fax plugins that work through Gmail simply take your email and send it to the recipient’s fax machine or Google Fax Number. If they have a Google Fax Number, then they’ll receive the fax via email. If they have a dedicated landline for their regular fax number, then they’ll receive the information via their fax machine.

Are Fax Apps Safe?

You may also have seen a variety of random apps that claim they’ll allow you to send faxes. It’s a good idea to avoid these, as you can never verify if these apps are safe. Anyone with coding knowledge, or the ability to pay someone with coding knowledge, can make and sell an app on the App Store or Play Store. You have no way to verify if these apps are secure or not.

It’s always best to use a paid online fax service when you want to send faxes through email. You’ll know your information is secure, and you’ll be able to send unlimited faxes per day if you choose the right service. Many apps and free online fax websites place limitations on you that a paid service doesn’t.

How Do You Send a Fax with Gmail?

Sending a fax with Gmail is no different from sending an email. There are a couple of easy steps you can follow:

Use an online fax service to get your fax number, domain, and extension Enter the recipient’s fax number, and add your fax service’s domain and extension Use the email subject line as your cover letter Use the email body to attach or type your documents Send

Using an online fax service is the best way to prove to yourself how safe and easy faxing through Gmail really is.

