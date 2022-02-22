Are Anabolic Steroids Worth it?

Anabolic steroids are manufactured chemicals that assist with developing and fixing muscle tissue. They mirror the hormone naturally produced in males, which is testosterone. You can take anabolic steroids for a number of reasons; to recover from muscle damage, to develop a more significant muscle mass, and to be leaner.

It’s become more and more usual to buy testosterone cypionate, and we can easily understand why.

That said, there are several side effects associated with steroids that can lead to long-term issues, and here comes the question “are steroids really worth it?”.

In this guide, we will go through what these steroids are, the most common side effects of steroids, and everything in between.

What are Anabolic Steroids

Anabolic steroids are manufactured synthetic chemicals used to develop the human muscle mass and repair when the muscle is damaged or intensely used during a workout.

The human body naturally produces steroids but the amount is very often not enough to treat health issues or to be leaner.

Specialists often recommend them to treat hormonal issues such as loss of muscle brought by sicknesses like HIV. Apart from that, they’re also used to impact muscle mass, and we go into more detail in the following paragraphs.

What are Steroids Used For?

Gym-goers and fitness lovers often misuse steroids to increase their stamina and get a more significant shape like lessening fat and expanding slender bulk.

Most users who use anabolic steroids are young men in their 30s and work as sports professionals, security workers, defense force staff, and even in the fashion industry.

Besides medical reasons, becoming physically stronger is the most common reason users take anabolic steroids when training.

How Anabolic Steroids Impact the Body

Testosterone, one of the top steroids found on the public market, is naturally produced by the body. However, that naturally produced amount is not enough to get leaner and treat medical issues.

As a general rule of thumb, anabolic steroids users quickly notice improved muscle mass and make much less effort.

The body becomes more robust; you can train for longer and more intensively and recover more quickly after the muscle has been drained or damaged.

Side Effects of Anabolic Steroids

You’ll be at risk of several side effects when taking steroids and the most common ones are:

Acne

Baldness

Stretch marks

Water retention

Increased libido

Sleeping issues

Higher risk of nerve damage

Mood swings, aggressive behavior (called roid rage), or even depression

But that’s not it; as mentioned previously, there are numerous side effects to taking anabolic steroids. And their impact on the human body differs from men to women. Let’s elaborate on both cases.

Side Effects of Anabolic Steroids on Men

Bigger breast

Prostate issues

Penis Shrinkage

Involuntary erection

Hair loss and baldness

Decreased quantity of produced sperm

Side Effects of Anabolic Steroids on Women

Deeper voice

Smaller breasts

Unnatural menstrual cycle

Body and facial excessive hair growth

Long-term Side Effects of Anabolic Steroids

The side effects we listed above for both men and women and unpleasant, but they aren’t life-threatening. Unfortunately, on top of those, there are much more severe cases that need to be taken into consideration before using steroids, and they include:

Dependence

Liver disease

High blood pressure

High cholesterol levels

Testicles or ovaries damage

Kidney malfunction or failure

Roid rage – aggressive behavior, paranoia, hallucinations, paranoia

Increased risk of hepatitis B, C, HIV, tetanus when using infected needles

These effects are not only life-threatening but can change your life forever, which is why considering them before taking steroids for an extended period of time is instrumental.

Are Anabolic Steroids Addictive?

The short answer is yes; anabolic steroids are indeed addictive. But, on top of that, steroids highly increase confidence and self-esteem, making it much more difficult to withdraw.

If you take steroids for an extended time, you will feel angry, depressed, have even more mood swings, and feel demotivated when withdrawing.

It will take up to three to four months to return to normal testosterone levels after coming off anabolic steroids.

So, are Steroids Worth it?

All things considered, saying that the inconveniences are far more notable than the benefits is an understatement. For this reason, taking anabolic steroids isn’t worth it, at least for more extended periods.

Of course, you will notice much quicker and remarkable results compared to following an anabolic diet or eating lots of healthy calories. But a healthy diet will definitely be better for your health than synthetically manufactured steroids.

Final Thoughts

This was everything you had to know about steroids, their side effects for men and women, and more. All in all, coming off steroids may be difficult, and, in some cases, detoxification and even group therapy might be needed.

It’s worth noting that anabolic steroids usually are not sold on the public market and, instead, you will need a medical prescription. In conclusion, consider all the information above before starting to use steroids.