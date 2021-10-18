“Antalya Property Market Is The New Cool” Kingsman Estates Antalya

The property market in Antalya has been under the spotlight of international investors over the last decade. In September 2021, 1300 properties were sold to international investors in Antalya according to the Turkish Statistical Institution. Antalya properties sold consistently comes straight after Istanbul in terms of monthly sales to the international community straight after Istanbul. When the population size is considered, Antalya is around 8 times smaller than Istanbul which needs to be considered when analysing the Antalya property market.

As the founder and director of Kingsman Estates Antalya, I shall be going over the opportunities regarding Antalya homes for sale and give a summary of different provinces around the southern Turkish riviera.

Antalya is a Turkish city located on the Mediterranean coast. It is also referred to as the southern shore, and it is a major tourist centre, with many foreigners purchasing property and residing there year-round. It is easily accessible through the main D400 highway that runs from the east to the west of the nation, as well as the state-of-the-art airport that serves as the country’s primary tourist air transportation centre. As Kingsman Estates we say Antalya has something to offer for everyone. If you do not believe us, you trust the 15 million tourists who visit Antalya every year.

Indeed, if you are considering making an investment in Turkish real estate, Antalya is an excellent location to begin, and for a variety of reasons.

Reasons To Invest in The Antalya Real Estate Market

Antalya is one of the major business places in Turkey due to its potential in the tourism as well as the fresh produce sector. Which generates an influx of young and experienced professionals to pour into the city every year. When these strong economical dynamics combined with the 300 days of sun and a large spectrum of activities Antalya has to offer there is no doubt real estate in Antalya becomes a profitable global hotspot for investors. Antalya, on the other hand, is not a city that is content to rest on its past achievements. Take a look around any neighbourhood, and you’ll see that local governments are continually improving infrastructure, parks, and social facilities.

Buyers have a plethora of options to select from, ranging from low-cost studio flats to million-dollar mansions and estates. If you want the security of a high liquidity market, Antalya is an excellent choice since the worldwide audience of Turks and international purchasers maximize the possibilities of converting your investment into real cash in a timely manner.

Make An Investment in A Mediterranean Way Of Life

A total of about 500 kilometres of coastline contains some of Turkey’s finest beaches and a variety of seaside towns and villages, including the golfing hub of Belek, charming Kas, nostalgic Side, and the city centre.

The three hundred days of sunlight each year also promotes an active outdoor lifestyle, and the Turks’ insistence on fresh, nutritious food offers a way of life that is recommended by every doctor. You will never be without anything if you live in this neighbourhood.

The city centre is home to some of Turkey’s finest retail malls, as well as ultra-modern marinas for sailors, and an extensive public transportation system that connects inhabitants with the rest of the country. Finally, both in terms of purchasing a house and the cost of living, Antalya provides inexpensive options that are within reach of the majority of international home purchasers.

Where Can I Invest in Property in Antalya?

Each location has something distinctive to offer. The first thing to ask yourself is how much money you have to spend. Don’t forget to add the expenses of buying. Do you wish to live in a bustling city with a year-round atmosphere? Despite the fact that Antalya is a year-round resort, certain villages become quieter once the tourist season concludes in October.

These are some of the most popular international home-buying destinations: Konyaalti and Lara Beaches: These two districts, which are located in the heart of the city, are fast-paced centres, but forget about the fast-paced lifestyle since they are also beachside attractions. As a consequence, homeowners enjoy immediate access to all facilities, including transportation, stores, bars, banks, and restaurants, while also having the option of retreating to the Mediterranean Sea for some rest and relaxation treatment. (Antalya residences in the city centre.)

Alanya

Do not underestimate this town since it is not only expanding in terms of tourism and commerce, but also in terms of real estate, as many different nationalities see the potential of the city in the future. This cosmopolitan hub’s real estate inventory includes everything from one-bedroom flats to huge villas, all of which are offered at some of the lowest rates per square meter on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast. (See Alanya real estate listings for further information.)

Belek

This tiny town’s fame is built on its world-class golf courses, but even if you are not a lover of the sport, there is much to see and do in and around the town. Over the years, it has developed into a functional mini-hub, complete with a diverse selection of pubs, restaurants, and stores, as well as a stunning beachside setting. If you want to take things to the next level, the main city center is just a short bus trip away. (Belek houses for sale.)

Kalkan

This lovely coastal town is centred on luxury homes with cutting-edge architectural design and high-tech construction. People with walking problems may have a tough time since it is steep, but architects build houses to take advantage of the elevated land status, so you wake up each morning to magnificent views of the Mediterranean Sea. There are six districts available for purchase, and they include beachfront homes in the Konurluk and Kisla neighbourhoods that would put any fancy, American millionaire mansion to shame. There are six districts available for purchase, and they include beachfront homes in the Konurluk and Kisla neighbourhoods.

Purchasing Turkish Real Estate In The Antalya Region With Kingsman Estates

If your funds are in order, the Turkish property purchasing procedure may be completed in as little as two weeks, from the time you begin looking at properties to the time you sign the title documents and move in. As Kingsman Estates Antalya, we guide you through every stage of the purchasing process as an international foreign property agency with an established track record in the Turkish real estate market.

We suggest that you hire an attorney to guarantee that all legal safeguards and papers are in place and that you do not be concerned about the language barrier since, by law, a certified translator will be used. For a step-by-step explanation of what will take place when you join the Antalya real estate market, please contact us directly.