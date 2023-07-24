Animation Videos for Companies: Why They Work

Animation videos have become a powerful tool for companies looking to promote their brand and engage their audience. From ancient times to modern marketing strategies, animation has evolved as a captivating medium that evokes emotions and simplifies complex concepts.

In this article, we will explore the reasons why animation videos work so effectively for companies. You’ll discover the advantages they offer, including their ability to empathize with viewers, convey information concisely, provide creative freedom, and adapt to various formats. We’ll also discuss the characteristics of a quality animated video and the expertise of studios like mezzolab.com in delivering exceptional animation and motion graphics videos.

Why choose an animation video to promote your company: the advantages

Animated videos, unlike traditional promotional videos ( industrial videos or corporate commercials ), have a series of useful advantages. They must be taken into account when planning a communication strategy for a company or a brand. Some of these include:

Animated videos: empathize more and better

Animated videos are real magnets for attention. This applies to children as well as adults. This is because bright colors are attractive and moving drawings require, even if only on a cognitive level, a surplus of attention to decode them the meaning. In addition to this, the emotional aspect plays a fundamental role.

Empathizing with a cartoon is easier, because the drawings can be much more evocative than an image taken from reality. They are therefore an excellent tool to strengthen corporate communication and do web marketing.

Animation videos are easy to understand

An animated video allows you to express complex concepts in a simple and direct way. In a few seconds, it is possible to condense a large amount of information.

This is why animation is the perfect tool for conveying training/didactic content, as well as promotional ones.

Animated videos allow for greater freedom of expression

Unlike a traditional video, animated videos open up a boundless universe of narrative possibilities.

The drawings can provide settings and characters by themselves, without having to resort to flesh-and-blood actors or really being with the camera in the open sea, if the story is set in the ocean.

With animation we are completely free. At MezzoLab, we can tell a story whose protagonists are aliens on Mars, or magical creatures in a forest, or a talking tiger, and so on, ad infinitum. We can travel with the imagination without setting any limits.

Animation videos adapt to any format

Animated videos always make a good impression: they are perfect on the homepage of a site to present a company, or as commercials online or on television.

They also work very well when integrated with social networks , because they are able to “talk” to the viewer, even without audio.

General Characteristics of a Quality Animated Video

Most importantly, an animation video for promotional and marketing purposes should be around 20 to 30 seconds long and one minute maximum. For this reason it is important to condense all the useful info in a fast, direct and easy to understand way: storytelling and the script in an animated project are essential. Other characteristics include:

smooth and fluid animation with high frame rate;

consistent and appealing visual style;

clear and expressive character designs;

well-paced storytelling and engaging narrative;

high-quality sound design and music;

attention to detail in backgrounds, props, and animation effects;

thoughtful use of color and lighting;

сreative and imaginative visual concepts;

seamless integration of animation with any live-action or special effects elements;

the overall high production value and attention to quality.

Naturally, drawing and animating a video requires very specific skills. An animation project often involves different types of professionals, from the illustrator to the author, up to those in charge of digital animations. If the project is in 3D, the manufacturing is even more complex.

Conclusion

Animation videos have emerged as a highly effective tool for promoting companies and brands. Their ability to empathize with viewers, simplify complex concepts, offer creative freedom, and adapt to various formats makes them an ideal choice for marketing strategies.

Animation videos have the power to captivate audiences of all ages, evoking emotions and creating a strong connection with the content. With their concise and easily understandable nature, these videos effectively convey information and messages.

Studios like MezzoLab specialize in creating exceptional animation and motion graphics videos, utilizing their expertise to bring brands to life through the captivating medium of animation. By harnessing the power of animation, companies can successfully engage their target audience, enhance brand visibility, and communicate their unique value propositions effectively.