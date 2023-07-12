Anik Singal Reviews Top Trends in AI Marketing

The past few years have seen the rapid acceleration of AI-related technologies, with fields from finance to healthcare being impacted by the integration of AI tools. The marketing industry is no different, with companies around the globe turning to artificial intelligence to reduce costs and increase operational efficiencies.

Currently, over 90% of leading businesses are investing in AI, with this figure reaching even higher in marketing-heavy industries. Anik Singal is a well-known personality in the marketing space, having published a huge number of marketing videos and courses for his audience. At the forefront of Anik’s approach to marketing is innovation, with the ability to rapidly change to accommodate new trends being of vital importance.

Considering the rapid shift toward AI technologies in the last few months, especially since the public launch of ChatGPT, more marketing teams than ever before are trying out AI tools. In this article, we’ll dive into AI marketing trends, documenting top trends to follow and outlining what Anik thinks about them.

Let’s dive right in.

The Rise of Faceless Content

One of the largest trends that are coming out of the AI marketing space right now is the mass production of faceless content. While writing a script, editing a video, and collating digital assets into an impressive final cut would take a significant amount of time, AI is simplifying the entire process.

Anik outlined how to integrate AI tools to streamline the video production process. He suggested that marketing teams could use ChatGPT to instantly generate a script, then use a tool like Speechify to automatically generate the accompanying video file. With these assets ready, teams can then use InVideo or another AI video tool to rapidly collect and edit stock footage together.

This entire process could take as little as an hour, allowing teams to create more content than ever before in a fraction of the time. Even if teams want a specific personality or face in their videos, there are still AI tools that can accommodate these needs. For example, with Movio, teams can upload their scripts and have an AI-generated actor seemingly read out their script.

Perhaps one of the most impressive aspects of this is how quickly the technology is developing. While any face videos created by AI around 6 months ago would seem robotic and unnatural, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish what is and isn’t made by artificial intelligence.

Marketing teams should use these emerging applications of AI to their advantage to improve their outputs.

Humanizing AI Outputs

One of the earliest user groups that began to use ChatGPT was students. Any student that didn’t want to write a paper could simply input directions and have the AI program write it for them. However, they quickly discovered that their professors could copy and paste the output back into ChatGPT and discover whether or not it had been generated by AI.

This learning curve allowed marketing teams to develop an early understanding of what not to do when using ChatGPT. If they worked directly from scripts and ideas pulled from this AI, they would typically get rather generic responses that were clearly written by a computer. Luckily, other developers have created tools like WordAI, which helps to humanize AI-written copy.

By pasting your scripts into ChatGPT, you’re then able to infuse the writing with a higher degree of naturalism. While not being able to mirror the exact tone teams will be looking for, this step to humanize copy can be a huge step in the right direction. Marketing teams can use this final copy as a great starting point to rapidly create fantastic content.

With how accessible these tools are, it’s no wonder that marketing teams are trialing them in their creative workflows.

How To Get Started with AI Tools?

Part of the brilliance of AI is that it is readily accessible to teams, despite their previous experience with ML and deep learning. Anik comments on this, explaining that absolutely anyone can bring themselves up to a proficient level with AI over the course of a weekend. By Googling the top 20 AI tools, or something of that nature, you’ll get a list of new AI apps and what they can do.

After that, selecting a few that you’re most interested in will show you exactly where to start. Most of the popular AI tools currently online have a free trial version or are completely free to use. By then clicking on these tools and going through video tutorials around them on YouTube, you can quickly learn exactly how to use them well.

For marketing teams that are worried about experimenting with new technology without the skills to do so, online education is a phenomenal solution. In previous interviews, Anik has signaled the power of online learning, with YouTube acting as a free portal where experts can share hundreds of hours of extremely useful content.

After a few hours of tutorials on YouTube, absolutely anyone is able to become proficient in a new AI tool. From there, they can bring that new expertise to their business and start to deliver value.

Why Have AI Technologies Become Such an Instant Hit?

In a conversation with a panel of invited experts, Anik discussed why Ai is making such an impact on the field. While not all of the panel was on the same page, some more hesitant than others in regards to the quality of AI outputs, all agreed on a few central factors.

Across the board, AI technologies are:

Saving Time – One of the most impactful trends and applications of AI in the marketing sphere is to help with brainstorming. With powerful research engines and potentially endless access to resources, AI tools can brainstorm effectively for marketing teams. While this might not be the final idea you settle on, AI can help to get your creative ideas flowing in your team.

Lowering the Knowledge Barrier – In the marketing sphere, not every single person is going to excel at every area of the job. Marketing is a boundless field, with whole creative islands of skills working together to create final products. AI allows people that may not excel in a certain skill to proficiently produce content. For example, if someone isn’t confident in their writing abilities, they could use ChatGPT to generate content for a campaign.

Simplifying Marketing Workflows – One of the most important parts of effective marketing, whether it’s in a PPC space or within digital media, is A/B testing. With AI tools, marketing teams can input their finished ad and rapidly generate hundreds of A/B tests to promote. From there, they have an accessible and highly-customizable way of producing tested content and improving the quality of their campaigns going forward.

While AI isn’t currently being used in every marketing team, we’re certainly going that way. Due to how much easier AI can make workflows and the sheer quantity of time and resources it can save, it’s hard to see why. Especially in our current AI boom, with new tools being released every day, now is a perfect time to start incorporating artificial intelligence into marketing teams’ operations.

Final Thoughts

As marketing teams continue to integrate artificial intelligence tools into their marketing tech stacks, we’re going to see a complete shift in the way that businesses approach this sector. While AI won’t be replacing marketing teams any time soon, it will make the job much more accessible to those that don’t necessarily have the right skills for this digital arena.

What’s more, with the rapid development of new applications of AI technology, marketers will be able to increase the speed of their campaign cycles, developing content faster than ever before. Not only will this streamline operations, but it will also lead to a much higher maximum potential productivity. As we’ve seen, what used to take a day can now take a few hours.

The AI revolution is here, and marketing teams need to get on board.