Andrea Bocelli Meet and Greet & VIP Tickets

There are those who enjoy music that makes them dance or melt their hearts and those who love a quiet show that has a sole performer. When it comes to the latter, there is nothing like opera music that soothes the soul!

Top Place To Buy An Andrea Bocelli Meet And Greet

62-year-old Andrea Bocelli is an Italian multi-instrumentalist and opera singer. When he was five months old, he suffered from congenital glaucoma. It was at the age of 12 that he went completely blind. Despite being visually impaired, there was no stopping this Latin pop and operatic pop artist. With evening performances in bars and participations in singing contests, he landed himself his first contract in 1993 with the record label Sugar Music Label.

Andrea Bocelli then went on to release Il mare calmo della sera, his debut album, in 1994. It went on to debut in the chart of Italian Top Ten. Within a few weeks, the album received platinum certification. The same year in May, he embarked on a tour with Italian artist Gerardina Trovato. It was in September that he went on to make his opera debut while playing the character Macduff in the play Macbeth.

The excitement of meeting and greeting this multi-talented man is certainly second to none.

Andrea Bocelli released Bocelli, his second album, in 1995. It contained the hit song Con te partirò, which went on to become an all-time best-single! The next year, he released Viaggio Italiano, his third album. It was during this time that he received an invitation to sing with English soprano artist Sarah Brightman in Germany. The song Con te partiròí’s title was changed to Time to Say Goodbye and was recorded as a duet along with the London Symphony Orchestra members. It went on to debut on top of the German charts and stayed put for 14 weeks! The duet Vivo Por ella with Marta Sánchez also went on to top the chart of Spanish singles. He recorded another duet Je vis pour elle with French artist Hélène Ségar, which was released in 1997. It went on to become a massive hit in France and Belgium, topping almost all the charts! It went to become his second best-selling single.

It was in 1998 that Andrea Bocelli made his US debut in Washington. The same year, he won two World Music Awards under the categories Best Classical Interpretation and Best Italian Singer. Then, the following year, he won a Golden Globe Award under the category Best Original Song for the song The Prayer from the movie Quest for Camelot. It also received an Academy Award nomination under the same category. During the 2000 Grammy Awards, he received yet another two nominations for the song under the categories Best Male Pop Vocal Performance and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals!

Having released a number of hit singles and albums in the years that followed, he went on to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010. In 2015, he released Cinema, his 15th studio album. It contained duets with his wife Veronica Berti and artists Nicole Scherzinger and Ariana Grande. For this album, he received a Grammy Award nomination under the category Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Its Spanish version also received a Latin Grammy Award nomination under the category Album of the Year. He then went on to collaborate with Ed Sheeran for the song Perfect Symphony in 2017.

It was in 2018 that he released If Only, his first single, after a gap of 14 years. After releasing a few more albums, he released his 17th studio album, Believe, in 2020. To date, Andrea Bocelli has collaborated with many famous artists. Most of his songs have also featured in movies. Not only that, but he has also toured extensively on his own and with other artists, performing sold-out shows in almost all arenas! With a total of 40 award nominations, Andrea Bocelli has gone on to win 20 of them. Some of these include Classical Brit Awards, Billboard Latin Music Awards, ECHO Awards, Goldene Europa Awards, and World Music Awards. He is also a five-time Grammy Awards nominee!

Having achieved massive success right from the get-go, it's no wonder fans throng to arenas whenever he is set to perform on stage!

You are sure to feel chills down your spine when you watch this artist perform live on stage. So, you can only imagine how you would feel when you meet him in person during the Andrea Bocelli Meet and Greet! As is rightfully said, it’s now or never! Therefore, don’t forget to head to our website if you want in on the meet and greet session happening somewhere near you and get ready for a life-changing experience!

Andrea Bocelli Meet and Greet Tickets

Andrea Bocelli Meet and Greet Tickets

As it is, meet and greet sessions are always limited. You can get to interact with him while taking pictures and getting signed autographs.

Andrea Bocelli VIP Tickets

Andrea Bocelli VIP Tickets

With the VIP tickets, you will be getting a lot of other benefits, too!

How To Meet Andrea Bocelli

How To Meet Andrea Bocelli

Places like Cleveland, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, and Portland are some of his tour stops. Owing to his massive worldwide recognition, the tickets are going to sell out quickly.

Andrea Bocelli Meet and Greet Price

Andrea Bocelli Meet and Greet Price

When it comes to the Andrea Bocelli Meet and Greet Price, it could be anywhere between $1,000 and $5,000.

Andrea Bocelli VIP Package

Andrea Bocelli VIP Package

Some of these include VIP backstage passes, private restrooms, VIP parking, VIP box seats, and many more.