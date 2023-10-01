Ancient Indigenous Art: Where to See Rock Art in Australia

Australia’s vast landscapes hold not only breathtaking natural wonders but also a cultural treasure trove that spans millennia. At the heart of this cultural heritage we find remnants of ancient indigenous art, a testament to the deep connection between the First Nations people and the land they’ve inhabited for thousands of years. If you’re eager to explore this artistic heritage, we’ve curated a state-by-state guide to help you embark on a rock art journey through Australia’s ancient indigenous art.

It is important to be respectful of Aboriginal culture when visiting any of these sites. Please do not touch or damage the rock art, and be mindful of any cultural sensitivities. It is also a good idea to seek permission from the local Aboriginal community before visiting any of these sites.

Queensland Ancient Indigenous Art Sites

Aboriginal Carvings – Junction View

Nestled in Junction View, Queensland, lies a remarkable site featuring Aboriginal carvings that are estimated to be over 20,000 years old. These intricate carvings, primarily found on sandstone outcrops, provide valuable insights into the spiritual and cultural life of the Indigenous people who created them. They often depict animals, symbols, and ancestral beings, offering a glimpse into a bygone era.

Jarramali Rock Art Tours – Laura

In Laura, Queensland, you can embark on guided tours that lead you to the heart of ancient Indigenous rock art sites. These tours offer a unique opportunity to explore a diverse range of rock art motifs, including depictions of human figures, animals, and intricate geometric patterns. Laura is renowned as a significant cultural hub, and its rock art sites are among the most well-preserved in Australia.

Quinkan Split Rock Art Site – Laura

Also located in Laura, the Quinkan Split Rock Art Site boasts rock art panels estimated to be over 10,000 years old. The site’s name, “Quinkan,” is used by the local Indigenous Kuku Yalanji people to refer to the spirits associated with these rock formations and artworks. The rock art panels at Split Rock offer a unique glimpse into the evolution of Indigenous artistic styles over millennia.

Wullumba Art Site – Chillagoe

Journey to Chillagoe, Queensland, where the Wullumba Art Site reveals rock art panels estimated to be over 20,000 years old. These ancient carvings and paintings showcase a rich array of symbols and motifs, often including depictions of animals, human figures, and intricate patterns. Chillagoe is recognized as an important archaeological site with a history of human habitation dating back over 37,000 years.

New South Wales Ancient Indigenous Art Sites

Aboriginal Rock Engravings – North Bondi

In North Bondi, New South Wales, you’ll find a remarkable site adorned with ancient Aboriginal engravings etched into the rocks, offering a tangible connection to the spiritual and cultural life of Indigenous communities. These engravings, estimated to be thousands of years old, depict a range of symbols and motifs that provide insight into the beliefs and practices of the Indigenous people who once thrived in this coastal landscape. With the timeless backdrop of the ocean, this site stands as a testament to the enduring heritage of the land.

Indigenous Stone Art – Clontarf

Indigenous stone art panels offer a glimpse into artistic traditions and spiritual connections that have persisted over generations. These panels, each telling a unique story, showcase the rich diversity of Indigenous cultures. They provide a tangible link to the land, highlighting its significance in Indigenous heritage.

Moon Rock Aboriginal Art Site – Ingleside

Moon Rock Aboriginal Art Site, where ancient rock art panels reveal insights into ancient storytelling and cultural practices. These panels depict a wide range of subjects, including animals, symbols, and Dreaming stories, providing a direct connection to the rich cultural history of the Indigenous people.

Hands On The Rock – Ulan Aboriginal Rock Art – Turill

“Hands On The Rock” Aboriginal rock art site in Turill, New South Wales, features ancient rock art panels that showcase the enduring artistic legacy of Indigenous communities. These panels, marked by intricate designs and symbolic representations, offer valuable insights into the cultural and spiritual life of the Indigenous people. They represent a living narrative that spans thousands of years, fostering a deep appreciation for the heritage of the land.

Victoria Ancient Indigenous Art Sites

Langi Ghiran Aboriginal Rock Art Shelter – Buangor

Buangor, Victoria, is the site of the Langi Ghiran Aboriginal Rock Art Shelter, where you can find rock art panels estimated to be over 8,000 years old. Road trip in a Melbourne motorhome hire to these amazing panels, which serve as a historical record of the spiritual and cultural significance of the area..

Ngamadjidj Shelter – Laharum

Laharum, Victoria, hosts the Ngamadjidj Shelter, a site where ancient Aboriginal rock art panels, dating back over 18,000 years, have been carefully preserved. These panels offer a direct connection to the stories and traditions of the land’s original custodians, providing a unique opportunity to engage with the rich history of the area.

Yeddonba Aboriginal Cultural Site – Chiltern

In Chiltern, Victoria, the Yeddonba Aboriginal Cultural Site showcases rock art panels estimated to be over 5,000 years old. These panels offer valuable insights into the spiritual and cultural practices of the Indigenous communities that once thrived in this area. They provide a factual window into the heritage of the land.

Billimina Shelter – Glenisla

Glenisla, Victoria, hosts the Billimina Shelter, which showcases rock art panels estimated to be over 18,000 years old. These panels offer a profound connection to the ancient cultures that thrived in this region, providing factual evidence of their existence and artistic expression.

South Australia Ancient Indigenous Art Sites

Arkaroo Rock – Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park

In Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park, Arkaroo Rock stands as a significant cultural site, featuring Aboriginal rock art panels estimated to be over 5,000 years old. These panels provide valuable historical insights, showcasing a diverse array of subjects, including depictions of animals, plants, people, and Dreaming stories.

Sacred Canyon – Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park

Located within Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park, Sacred Canyon is adorned with ancient Aboriginal rock engravings that are estimated to date back over 30,000 years. These engravings offer a remarkable glimpse into the distant past, portraying a diverse range of subjects, including animals, plants, people, and waterholes.

Ngaut Ngaut Conservation Park – Murray River

Along the picturesque Murray River, Ngaut Ngaut Conservation Park boasts a collection of Aboriginal rock art panels that have endured for over 10,000 years. These panels serve as historical records, recounting stories related to animals, plants, people, and Dreaming stories.

Whaler’s Way – Port Lincoln to Streaky Bay

The scenic coastal drive known as Whaler’s Way, extending from Port Lincoln to Streaky Bay, passes by several Aboriginal rock art sites. These sites are a testament to the enduring connection between Indigenous communities and the sea. The rock art depicts a wide range of subjects, including animals, plants, people, and marine creatures, offering a unique perspective on the region’s rich cultural history.

Western Australia Ancient Indigenous Art Sites

Burrup Peninsula – North of Karratha

Located on the Burrup Peninsula north of Karratha, Murujuga is home to the largest concentration of rock art engravings in the world. These engravings, estimated to be over 40,000 years old, depict a diverse range of subjects, including animals, plants, people, and Dreaming stories.

Kimberley Region – North of Western Australia

In the Kimberley region of North Western Australia, you can find Wandjina rock art, which is believed to be up to 40,000 years old. These paintings depict the powerful Wandjina spirits, characterized by their distinctive halo-like headdresses.

Walga Rock – Mid West Region

Situated in the Mid West region of Western Australia, Walga Rock is known for its extensive gallery of Aboriginal rock paintings. These paintings showcase a variety of subjects, including animals, people, and Dreaming stories, providing valuable insights into the culture and history of the Indigenous people of the region.

Shark Bay – Mid-West Coast

Within the Shark Bay World Heritage Area on the mid-west coast of Western Australia, you can discover various rock art sites. These sites feature depictions of animals, plants, people, and Dreaming stories, highlighting the rich artistic heritage of the Indigenous communities in the area.

Tasmania Ancient Indigenous Art Sites

Preminghana (Mt. Cameron West) – Far North-West Coast

In the far north-west coast of Tasmania, Preminghana stands as a site adorned with ancient Aboriginal rock carvings, estimated to be over 14,000 years old. These carvings serve as historical records, depicting a wide range of subjects, including animals, plants, people, and Dreaming stories, providing valuable insights into the cultural and artistic expressions of the Indigenous people who once thrived here.

Rocky Cape National Park – North-West Coast

Located on the north-west coast of Tasmania, Rocky Cape National Park is home to several significant Aboriginal rock art sites. These sites are a testament to the enduring cultural heritage of the region, featuring rock art panels that vividly depict a diverse array of subjects, including animals, plants, people, and Dreaming stories. They offer a tangible link to the deep-rooted history of this land.

Mount Wellington – Just Outside Hobart

Just outside Hobart, Mount Wellington hosts a number of Aboriginal rock art sites that provide captivating insights into the artistic traditions and spiritual connections of the Indigenous people. Pick up a campervan hire Tasmania and visit the rock art panels, which depict a wide range of subjects, offering a glimpse into the profound cultural significance of the area.

Tasman National Park – East Coast

On the east coast of Tasmania, Tasman National Park boasts several significant Aboriginal rock art sites that serve as a treasure trove of cultural heritage. These sites feature rock art panels that vividly depict a wide range of subjects, including animals, plants, people, and Dreaming stories. They provide a profound connection to the rich history and spiritual traditions of the Indigenous people who called this area home.

Northern Territory Ancient Indigenous Art Sites

Kakadu National Park

Kakadu National Park, located in the Northern Territory, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and boasts an extensive collection of ancient Aboriginal rock art. With over 5,000 rock art sites, some dating back up to an astounding 60,000 years.

Situated within Kakadu National Park, Ubirr is renowned for its iconic rock art, making it a significant cultural site in the Northern Territory. Among its famous paintings is the depiction of the Rainbow Serpent, a central figure in Indigenous Dreaming stories.

Also nestled within Kakadu National Park, Nourlangie is home to several rock art sites that narrate diverse stories of the Indigenous people. These panels vividly illustrate animals, plants, people, and Dreaming stories, providing an engaging window into the multifaceted cultural history of the area.

Nitmiluk (Katherine Gorge) National Park

Nitmiluk National Park showcases a variety of rock art sites, including the renowned Mimi art. Mimi art is a distinctive form of rock art characterized by small, human-like figures, each carrying its own narrative and cultural significance within Indigenous traditions.

Watarrka National Park

Watarrka National Park, the home of Kings Canyon, holds deep cultural importance for the Aboriginal people. The rock art at Kings Canyon encompasses a wide range of subjects, from animals and plants to people and Dreaming stories. It serves as a profound testament to the enduring cultural history of the region, connecting visitors to the spiritual and artistic traditions of Indigenous communities.