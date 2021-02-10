An Introduction To Our Delta 8 THC Tinctures

Cannabis is relatively new in the market; however, the demand is rising exponentially every year, and it’s not a surprise to see it dominate the mainstream. However, unlike what most people believe, cannabis isn’t simply a psychoactive drug. Cannabis is a complex plant with hundreds of compounds.

While tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and (CBD) are the most dominant, there are other cannabinoids. What’s even interesting is that each of the compounds come with its effects. For instance, CBD is known to offer relief for depression, anxiety, and stress. On the other hand, THC has the same structure as CBD but comes with psychoactive effects that cause a ‘high.’

Delta 8 THC is one of the many cannabinoids in the cannabis plant. You can think of Delta-8 as a relative to Delta-9 or commonly known as THC. But unlike Delta-9, Delta-8 has a lower psychoactive potency. That means it gives you pain-relieving, relaxing, and calming effects without causing much high. It’s because of these beneficial effects that Delta-8 is causing a buzz.

Before you head to the market and buy the highest quality Delta 8 products, let’s take a look at what this compound is in more detail.

What is Delta-8 THC Tincture?

Delta-8 THC, abbreviated as Δ8, Δ8THC, D8 THC, or D8, is a variation of Delta-9 THC but has less psychoactive properties. It occurs in small amounts but can also be made by converting Delta-9 or CBD using advanced extraction techniques. So, the Delta-8 THC tincture is liquid infused with D8 THC and is placed under the tongue.

Since Delta 8 extracted from hemp has very low concentrations of THC (< 0.1%), D8 infused products are legal in places where CBD is. The 2018 Hemp Farm Bill allows the production and distribution of hemp-derived products with THC amounts within the allowable limits.

3 Types of Delta 8 THC tinctures

1. Balance Premium Delta 8 THC Tincture

At the top of our list is the Delta 8 Balance tincture. This Product is one of our amazing Delta THC products because it’s a hybrid. D8 tinctures come in three types; Focus, Chill, and Balance.

Just as its name suggests, it gives you a taste of both worlds; it heightens your senses and relaxes you. That makes this product the perfect way to traverse the day’s stress while remaining focused.

We stand out from the pack by using excellent extraction techniques and high-quality ingredients. That includes using only premium terpenes and then lab testing the final products to ensure you get the effects you are looking for.

Just take it in small doses until you discover your body tolerance and gradually increase it to your desired effects.

2. Focus Delta 8 THC Tincture

Up next is the Focus Delta 8, a Sativa blend for energizing and stimulating effects that keep stress and anxiety low while boosting your focus and creativity. It’s made of a mixture of Delta 8 THC and Pulegone, B-Pinene, or Cadrene terpenes.

We use the best terpenes chosen selectively to ensure they deliver maximum effects. If you want extra focus keeping distractions at bay, this product is ideal. It heightens your creativity and comes in delicious spearmint flavor for a refreshing and satisfying taste.

3. Chill Delta 8 THC Tincture

This tincture is another great addition to your D8 collection. The Chill Delta 8 THC tincture uses a blend of various terpenes and Delta 8 distillate. The Terpenes like Linalool, Borneol, and Nerolidol are included to give you an incredible experience and maximum relaxation.

The indica blend is the perfect solution for inducing good sleep. Take a few drops before heading to your bed. Each droplet of Chill Tincture has a grape flavor with a striking balance between tart and sweet taste.

Benefits of Delta 8 THC Tincture

For the better part, CBD and THC have received lots of attention and are the most researched compounds. However, Delta 8 THC is in the limelight, and research is increasingly associating it with various health benefits.

In one study, researchers discovered that Delta-8 THC increased appetite and cognitive function in mice, even in low doses with negligible side effects. In other studies, children with cancer were put in Delta 8-THC dosage to reduce vomiting, and the results came out positive.

Although research is still inconclusive, there are other alleged benefits of Delta 8:

Eases pain and fights inflammation.

Improves sleep.

Relaxes and elevates mood.

Enhances sex drive.

Gives a clear-headed high.

Help reduce anxiety, stress, and depression.

Conclusion

Delta 8 THC has many benefits and fewer side effects than Delta 9 THC; that is why we are so thrilled to introduce our Delta 8 THC tinctures line-up. Whether you take it sublingually or add it to your favorite beverages or foods, we are happy to provide yet another solution for your body problems.

But you need to be careful when buying online. With lots of junk products on the market, it’s easy to end up with substandard and inferior products. Always buy from trusted vendors, and be sure to consult your doctor before you start taking any cannabis products.