An Introduction to Discount Fundraising: Everything To Know

Have you ever heard of discount fundraising? If not, don’t worry – you’re not alone. It is a relatively new concept, but it’s one that is rapidly gaining popularity among nonprofit organizations. So, what is it? And how does it work? Keep reading to find out.

What Is Discount Fundraising?

It is a type of fundraiser in which donors are given a discount on products or services in exchange for their donation. For example, if a local restaurant donated 10% of all proceeds from a certain week to a nonprofit organization, that would be considered a discount fundraiser.

Or, if a travel company offered discounted rates on hotel rooms for people who were booking their travel through the company’s website and entering a code for the nonprofit organization, that would also be considered Discount Fundraising.

There are many different types of businesses that can participate in this, including retailers, restaurants, hotels, airlines, and more. And there are numerous ways to structure a discount fundraiser so that it meets the needs of both the business and the nonprofit organization.

Benefits of The Fundraising

There are many benefits to using it as a way to raise money for your nonprofit organization.

First and foremost, it’s an easy way to raise money. Businesses can participate with very little effort required on their part.

Additionally, it is a great way to build relationships with local businesses. These relationships can be beneficial for both parties involved – the business gets publicity, and the nonprofit gets donations.

And finally, people love discounts! When people are given the opportunity to save money while also supporting a good cause, they’re more likely to take advantage of it. This makes it an excellent way to reach new donors who may not have previously been interested in supporting your organization.

How to choose the right discount fundraiser for your organization

With so many different types of fundraisers to choose from, it can be difficult to know which one is right for your organization.

One of the most important factors to consider is your audience. Are they families with young children? College students? Senior citizens?

Once you have a good idea of who your supporters are, you can start to narrow down your options. For example, if you’re looking for a fundraiser that will appeal to a broad range of people, a discount card might be a good choice.

Discount cards offer supporters a variety of deals and discounts at local businesses, making them a great way to save money while supporting your cause.

If you’re looking for a fundraiser that is more focused on generating excitement and energy, consider organizing an event such as a bake sale or car wash.

Whatever type of fundraiser you choose, make sure it’s one that will resonate with your audience and help you reach your fundraising goals.

Strategies followed by a successful discount fundraiser

A discount fundraiser can be a great way to raise money for your favorite charity or cause. However, there are a few things to keep in mind if you want to make sure your fundraiser is successful.

First, it’s important to choose the right type of discount. Offering a percentage of purchases is often more effective than offering a specific dollar amount.

Secondly, be sure to promote your fundraiser widely. Make sure potential donors know about the discount and how they can take advantage of it.

Finally, make sure the discount is significant enough to motivate people to donate. A small discount is not likely to generate much interest.

By following these simple tips, you can ensure that your discount fundraiser is a success.

Conclusion

Discount Fundraising is an easy and effective way for nonprofits to raise money. If you’re looking for a new fundraising idea, consider using discounts as a way to attract donors and support your cause. And remember – if you need help getting started (include your organization’s name) are always here to help!