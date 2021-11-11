CBD topicals often stand out from other products like oils and edibles, offering a different way to use and experience the benefits of cannabidiol.

Typically, when most people think of CBD, they think of it being a dietary health supplement. Oil drops are probably the most traditional product that fits this image, although other options like capsules and edibles are becoming equally popular.

CBD topicals offer a different way to use cannabinoids. Rather than being ingested as part of food or as a capsule, CBD topicals are applied to the outer areas of the body. The difference in the way that they are used results in different effects for the body.

Let’s take an in-depth look at CBD topicals and what sets them apart from other products.

What Are CBD Topicals?

‘CBD topical’ is a broad term used to describe CBD products that are applied to the outer layers of the body. Popular topicals include creams, sprays, patches, and hair care products.

Most CBD topicals are designed to be used to treat external ailments or to manage mild aches and pains. As a result of the way that they are used, they can only affect the area of the body that they are applied to.

CBD topicals can be especially useful when used to relieve pain as they are applied directly to the affected area, meaning that they can take effect quickly. Many people opt for CBD topicals when treating external issues as they allow for the rest of the body to remain unaffected by the increased level of cannabinoids.

How Are CBD Topicals Different from Other Popular CBD Products?

CBD topicals are different from almost all other products as they are used externally. Other products, including the most popular options, are consumed and therefore work internally.

CBD products that work internally, like oils and edibles, can affect the entire body. CBD is processed by the body, allowing it to work its way around the body for widespread effects upon entering the body. CBD interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which is one of the reasons for its results.

The process that takes place when CBD topicals come into contact with the body is different. The cannabinoids within topicals, like creams, stay within the area of the body that they are applied to and, as a result, produce localized effects.

Are CBD Topicals Better Than Other CBD Products?

CBD topicals can be more effective than other CBD products, but this very much depends on the reason for using them. There are many times when ingested CBD products are more effective as they have effects across the entire body. One example would be when using CBD as a general health supplement.

CBD topicals definitely have their place, though, and are considered to be the best option for treating external issues. CBD topicals are great at managing skin conditions and dry skin. CBD topicals are also extremely useful when dealing with aches and pains as their effects can be felt quickly and provide fast-acting relief from pain.

The Different CBD Topicals That Are Available

Most people think of CBD topicals as limited to very straightforward products like creams and transdermal patches. While these two types of topicals are prevalent and effective, there are hundreds of different CBD topicals to choose from, with each one offering its own benefits.

Here are just a few popular CBD topicals that deliver excellent results.

CBD Hair Care

CBD hair care products are still relatively new, offering a whole new way to use and benefit from cannabinoids. CBD shampoos and conditioners are an excellent way to improve the appearance and health of even the most damaged hair.

CBD is known for its deeply hydrating and nourishing effects. Applying CBD to hair can help to rehydrate dry and damaged locks, giving them a much healthier appearance. Using CBD hair care products regularly can also prevent hair from becoming damaged in the future.

The cannabinoids and other nutrients found in CBD hair care products can also have a positive effect on the scalp and its overall health.

CBD Bath Bombs

CBD bath bombs are a fun way to soak up the benefits of CBD while also enjoying a relaxing bath. They share many of the same features as regular bath bombs, making them a great alternative.

CBD bath bombs are not only great for improving the health and appearance of the skin, but they can also be used in order to experience the calming effects of CBD.

CBD Anti-Aging Cosmetics

CBD is increasingly used as an ingredient in anti-aging creams. Hemp plants are packed with vital nutrients that the skin needs to stay looking young and healthy. Adding CBD face and body creams to a person’s beauty routine are thought to help slow down the most noticeable signs of aging.