Amour Factory Reviews: Does It Work in 2022? We Tried It

Amour Factory is one of the most rapidly growing international dating websites that can connect you with Slavic singles. However, over 200,000 monthly visits don’t always mean the site is actually a good platform to use—there may be a lot of pitfalls in the world of online dating. Our goal is to find them all and share our thoughts, impressions, and recommendations in this Amour Factory review.

Amour Factory overview

So, as we’ve just noted, Amour Factory falls under the category of the so-called niche sites—platforms, where you can meet singles from particular countries or regions. In this case, it’s Eastern Europe. Currently, the site has lots of female members in Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus. Most of them are young (20-30 years old) ladies looking for foreign boyfriends, but there is an important point to consider—though a romantic relationship is what most members are looking for, the site accepts people who have different goals.

The Amour Factory dating site is not a free website—like many other dating platforms, it uses the credit system (a member can pay or not pay, but the special features are available only to users who have enough credits and can spend them on messaging/Mails, gifts, etc). So, is it worth the money? Let’s find out.

How to use Amour Factory

The scheme is a pretty simple and standard one—singles find this dating platform, create accounts, and well, communicate. But that’s how thousands of online dating sites work. What’s special about Amour Factory? How is it different from other platforms, and is it? To answer this question, we carefully reviewed the features and analyzed the prices.

Sign up process

If you want to create an account on Amour Factory, you just need to visit site and do the following:

Fill in the registration form (you just need to provide some basic information—email, gender, username, date of birth).

Proceed to the quiz—you’ll need to answer some questions about yourself, your preferences and interests, and some questions about your perfect match, the relationship you’d like to have, i.e., provide some information about a partner you’d like to meet on the AmourFactory site.

Upload a photo (you can skip this step and do it later).

Follow the confirmation link sent in an email.

Finally, you are a member!

So, the registration process is simple, and it doesn’t take much time. After you create an account, you immediately get access to all the profiles, can use all the free features, and also get some bonus credits to test the communication features.

Looking for a partner on Amour Factory

What about the search tools? There are two types of search that AmourFactory members can use:

Random search—the People. If you like Tinder or similar online dating apps, you will love the People feature. Here is how it works—you see random profiles of potential matches, view them, like them, skip them or send a message to a member right away. Using this feature is completely free.

Basic and extended search by filters. This type of search works much better for those who know exactly what they are looking for in their partner. There are some specific filters like age, education, marital status, location, habits, and more. However, you can’t search for matches by hair color, height, and weight.

You see the profiles of potential matches right after you sign up, so if you have enough time, you can just browse random accounts to find someone attractive. However, if you have specific criteria, the search feature will be much more useful for you. The good news is both types of search are completely free.

How much does Amour Factory cost?

Many top dating sites sell credits that can be spent on various dating services, and Amour Factory is not an exception to this rule. The costs of credits are as follows:

$9,99 for 20 credits (if it’s your first purchase, they will cost you only $2,99)

$19.99 for 50 credits

$44.99 for 125 credits

$69.99 for 250 credits

$149.99 for 750 credits

As for the costs of features, they vary greatly—for example, 10 minutes in live chat will cost you 20 credits, while Mails will cost 10 credits for the first one and 30 credits for the following ones. Again, new members get some bonus credits, and there are some promotions and discounts. Nevertheless, the Amour Factory dating site can be more or less expensive depending on how you use it (the number of women you contact, the features you use, the frequency, etc.)

Paid features on Amour Factory

So, do members have to buy credits? No, they don’t have to. It’s totally up to the user. However, we can’t deny that non-paying members can’t use the best features, and most importantly, talk to other members. Users who have credits get many more possibilities. In particular, they can do the following:

Send instant messages

Send Mails (long emails)

Watch private photos

Watch profile videos

Use gifts delivery services

Request a real-life date

Request contact details (this feature is free to use, but it’s available only to members who’ve already spent a certain amount of credits on communication with a particular member, not with all other members during the time you’ve been using the site)

Again, members are free to choose the tools they want to spend credits on.

Free features on Amour Factory

Though the list of premium features is pretty impressive, there are also many free services to use. Features available to both paying and non-paying users are as follows:

Registration

Winks and likes

The People feature

Favorites

Viewing public photos

Viewing personal information in profiles

Both basic and extended search

Reach customer support team

As you can see, users who don’t purchase credits can do a lot of things except for sending messages to other members.

Amour Factory alternatives

Of course, Amour Factory is not the only legit dating site with Eastern European female members in the international online dating market (still, it’s on the list of the top-ranked sites with Slavic singles). Here are a few more great alternatives to try:

BravoDate. BravoDate is pretty similar to Amour Factory. It’s also a premium website that accepts male members worldwide and female members from Eastern European countries and provides free as well as premium online dating services. You can sign up for free and test some special features—there are a few pretty generous bonuses from the company. BravoDate is pretty similar to Amour Factory. It’s also a premium website that accepts male members worldwide and female members from Eastern European countries and provides free as well as premium online dating services. You can sign up for free and test some special features—there are a few pretty generous bonuses from the company. UkraineBride4you . Do you want to have a perfect online dating experience and probably meet someone special? Then take a look at UkraineBride4You—one of the best global dating sites with a lot of Slavic women. There are a few things that make it stand out, but video chat and international calls are definitely the best of them. TheLuckyDate. TheLuckyDate works for those who are looking for something serious, as well as for those who are looking for casual relationships. Unlike other sites on our list, it doesn’t only accept women from Russia, Ukraine, or Belarus—on this website, you’ll also be able to communicate with Latin and Asian girls. TheLuckyDate works for those who are looking for something serious, as well as for those who are looking for casual relationships. Unlike other sites on our list, it doesn’t only accept women from Russia, Ukraine, or Belarus—on this website, you’ll also be able to communicate with Latin and Asian girls. SingleSlavic . This platform offers one of the widest varieties of communication tools in the market, and most importantly, it also provides a great matching service, so if you are looking for true love, it might be one of the best sites to use.

How to choose the right site, spend reasonable amounts of money, and avoid problems and disappointments? Here are a few most useful tips for everyone who’s dating online:

Registration must be free. If you need to add your credit card number when signing up, just leave this site.

Pay a lot of attention to profiles. They must be detailed, and they must be real—use Google search by image to make sure you aren’t going to spend real money on talking with fakes.

A lot of messages from potential foreign girlfriends are not always a good sign. If you have a new profile and dozens of hotties send you tons of messages, they are hardly real.

Always consider the prices. There may be hidden costs, so take a close look at the price list before you start spending money on the site.

Use various communication tools but do it wisely. Online communication, especially international communication, costs money. Ask yourself how much you are ready to spend on it and what features you’d really like to use.

Is Amour Factory scam site? No, it’s not, but such platforms exist. Follow these tips not to provide your personal details and send your money to scammers.

Conclusion: Is Amour Factory worth it?

There’s no need to read tons of Amour Factory reviews—all the essential information about this site can be found above. Still, what’s the verdict? Is this platform worth joining? If you really want to find a foreign girlfriend (preferably a young and beautiful one), and if you are looking for a user-friendly, not too expensive platform with many useful features, Amour Factory may be the right website for you.

F.A.Q. about Amour Factory website

Is Amour Factory legit?

Yes, Amour Factory dating platform is a legit website that connects western single men with single women from Eastern European countries, in particular, the Russian Federation and Ukraine. A lot of profiles have that validation badge, and messaging and Mails are the most useful basic communication tools. The site provides dating services and nothing but dating services, so it’s legal in most countries of the world.

Is Amour Factory safe?

Yes, it’s safe. The Amour Factory dating platform doesn’t let unregistered users view profiles, data is protected, and most importantly, users who create accounts on the site don’t have to provide details like a phone number and address. You can pay only with your credit card, and all the payments are safe. The site doesn’t disclose users’ information to third parties.

How does Amour Factory work?