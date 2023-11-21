Altman’s Exit: A Timeline and the Main Takeaways

By Emil Bjerg, journalist and editor

In an astonishing sequence of events, the tech world witnessed a dramatic exit of Sam Altman from OpenAI, a company he co-founded and led for eight years. With the worst of the chaos seemingly settled, we provide a timeline of the events and examine their potential impact on the ongoing development of generative AI.

Thursday

By last Thursday, few people outside the board at OpenAI would have known what was underway. Thursday evening, Altman spoke to world leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco and later took part in a debate on AI and art in a warehouse in Oakland. According to participants, he seemed relaxed speaking and representing OpenAI.

Friday

Friday Altman was ousted, with the board citing that the CEO had not been “consistently candid in his communications with the board”.

Greg Brockman, president of AI and chairman of the board, was initially removed from his board position and subsequently left the company in solidarity with Altman.

OpenAI’s Ilya Sutskever has played a decisive role in the public divorce. Disagreements over AI safety are central to the conflict with Sutskever said to be concerned over the speed of the company’s commercialisation. On the other hand, Altman has come to represent a wing of OpenAI ready to find ways to monetize the platform, exemplified by the GPT-store announced in the recent DevDay.

Saturday and Sunday

If Friday’s news was surprising, the news over the weekend was strange. With many employees, including leading researchers, publicly advocating for Altman’s return, it looked like Altman could return as CEO just the day after his firing. Late Sunday, those efforts faltered, as a deadline from Altman and employees at OpenAI for the board to resign and reinstate Altman wasn’t met.

Monday

Monday morning brought another surprising update. This one from Microsoft, which just recently started to look vital again with its collaboration with OpenAI.

Satya Nadella, CEO at Microsoft, announced that Altman will get a role as CEO in a new AI research lab. The lab is to set “a new pace for innovation”, seemingly hinting at the safety-over-product-innovation approach that ousted Altman. This way, what by Friday looked like an Icarus-like fall for Altman got a comfortable landing.

OpenAI didn’t just lose its CEO to Microsoft; it experienced a wave of departures. Greg Brockman, the former president and chair of the board, has joined, along with him several high-level researchers ex-OpenAi.

In a continuation of the drama – that we’re still left to see the consequences of – by Monday afternoon, more than 600 out of 700 employees at OpenAI threatened OpenAI to follow Altman. “Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees at this new subsidiary should we choose to join,” the open letter reads. Unless the board goes and Altman is reinstated, both unlikely to happen, the signers are planning to leave OpenAI.

As the Verge writes, this way Altman may have found his first several hundred employees. If Microsoft is actually opening its doors to an OpenAI exodus.

In related news, Monday OpenAI’s board appointed Emmett Shear, co-founder of Twitch, as its interim CEO. Shear’s challenge at OpenAI is sizeable: stabilizing a shaken organization under great public scrutiny while continuing groundbreaking work with generative AI in competition with the world’s biggest tech giants. His immediate priority, he stated, is to ensure continuity in service and partnership, particularly with Microsoft.

What Are the Key Takeaways?

The unfolding of events has offered a rare glimpse into the different visions existing in the very elite of AI development. As mentioned, Altman’s dismissal is believed to be due to a philosophical rift within OpenAI, his focus on commercialization reportedly clashing with existential concerns over AI risks. The choice of Shear is in line with several board members in OpenAI, who wish to be on the cautious side of things: “I specifically say I’m in favor of slowing down” Shear said on AI this September.

In the time to come, OpenAI is likely to direct its focus even more towards their research efforts, likely downplaying or even shutting down commercial initiatives. Meanwhile Microsoft, still an investor in OpenAI, will have to strike a balance between collaborating closely with OpenAI while also having an in-house AI research unit lead by the ousted Altman.

Ilya Sutskever, initially pushing for Altman’s exit, took to X on Monday to repent: “I deeply regret my participation in the board’s actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI”, Sutskever wrote.

After a long weekend of drama and division, OpenAI does indeed appear harmed, seriously so. That will likely level the playing field and allow established actors (Google) as well as relative newcomers (Anthropic and New Computer) to catch up with the prominent position OpenAI has fought hard to acquire.