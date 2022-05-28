Alternate Reality: How The Entertainment Sector Needs To Take Advantage of VR

The announcement of the Metaverse was one that woke up the world to the possibility of a virtual takeover. We’ve seen it portrayed in various forms of media over the past four decades, but have scarcely seen mass adoption across gaming fans. However, when Mark Zuckerberg says this is the future, people tend to take notice. He struck gold once with Facebook and looks to do it again with the Metaverse.

That being said, the Metaverse isn’t the only product of virtual reality that is sure to make waves. Here are a few ways the entertainment sector can capitalise on virtual reality to maximise its success.

Market Virtual Casinos & Build VR Brands

Online bingo has been available practically since the internet came into existence. This can be seen by the numerous options for those looking to play bingo online, which includes different formats and themed versions. Since it has moved onto our computer screens, an array of businesses have been able to make a name for themselves in the online market. Because websites didn’t have to deal with the costs of a physical location, more sites could be relevant at the same time, which gave the players more choice.

But what if we could get into a virtual casino with our free time?

All we’d have to do is pop on a VR headset and we could be opening the doors to a virtual casino. You could set spending limits, earning limits and daily goals that would all be displayed on a HUD that could be controlled with the flick of a finger or a verbal command. The entertainment sector could then ride the line of allowing people to play from home while also giving an experience that is rooted in the aesthetic of the physical casino. Ease of access mixed with engrossing atmosphere could be a truly effective combo.

Give Us Living Room Window Shopping

Shoppers everywhere, rejoice. Its time to prep your Google Pay. With the surge in e-commerce over the past year, it seems now might be the perfect time to roll out virtual malls. Being able to window shop from the comfort of our couch is exactly the next step the entertainment industry needs to take in order to blend their business with commerce. The concept is simple: allow customers to roam a mall, but the catch is they can kit out the space with whatever stores they see fit. The basic design will be dictated by pre-arranged templates, but the stores inside can be swapped and arranged interchangeably by each individual user. Users could then shop at others’ malls or look up themed malls that have only music stores or clothing outlets. It would also be nice to be able to sample products digitally in a way we’ve never been able to before. It’s a win-win across the board.

Virtual Games/Chat Rooms to Interact with Friends/Family

Lastly, we need a way to stay connected with each other even when we’re thousands of miles apart. While there are plenty of video chat apps right now, we’d really like to be able to be around our friends, even when they’re hundreds or thousands of miles away. Now, we might be able to have just that. And why stop at just conversing. With support from the right gaming companies, we might be able to bowl a game or a triple-A title with anybody – anywhere.

Now we’re sure there are virtual reality-based advancements we forgot to mention. Hopefully, as the Metaverse draws nearer, more gets announced that we can discuss. Until then, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all things technology!