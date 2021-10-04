AI in Logistics: How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Logistics Industry

Most industries, including logistics, have been transformed by the advancement of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). Autonomous vehicles, warehouse automation, predictive analytics, and smart roads are all examples of technologies that are becoming the new norm today.

Companies are beginning to see the value of machine learning and the advantages of using expertise of AI providers to improve production and delivery. It’s no surprise that tech giants like Google and Tesla have begun to invest in AI. As a result, we’ve decided to analyze and share everything you need to know about artificial intelligence in the logistics industry.

What Is Artificial Intelligence?

Due to a lack of a uniformly agreed-upon definition, most people, including some top business leaders, lack a detailed sense of artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is a set of technologies that work together to allow machines to sense, interpret, learn, and act at human-like levels. Perhaps this explains why everyone seems to have a distinct concept of artificial intelligence: AI is a broad term that encompasses several different concepts.

How Does It Work?

AI allows the software to learn automatically from patterns or features in the data by combining massive volumes of data with fast repeated processing and sophisticated algorithms.

Basically, building an AI system is a painstaking process of reversing human qualities and capabilities in a machine and leveraging its computing prowess to outperform our own capabilities.

How is AI Transforming the Logistics Industry?

Case 1

In logistics, AI unlocks Big Data’s true potential.

Using the power of Big Data, logistics companies will be able to make accurate predictions and improve their performance. It can also be used for enhanced predictive analytics and improved automation to drive strategic decisions.

Case 2

Robots can be used to replace workers in the logistics industry.

Artificial intelligence in logistics has a positive impact on the management of warehouse operations. Robots can identify, move, sort, and track inventories, enhancing the modern workforce’s capabilities.

In some circumstances, XPO Logistics Inc. claims that deploying robots in warehousing operations enhanced efficiency by up to six times. This year, the company intends to increase the number of robots in its facilities.

Case 3

The use of artificial intelligence in logistics encourages the use of self-driving cars.

The popularity of self-driving cars is growing at a dizzying pace. One of the causes for this is artificial intelligence’s contribution to outperforming human driving abilities. With the use of sensing technologies that work together to create a three-dimensional picture of the vehicle’s environment, including traffic signals and laws, recognizing barriers, interpreting road signs, and so on, AI enables the vehicle to sense and forecast changes in its environment.

Benefits of Having AI-Powered Logistics Systems

When it comes to the benefits of AI in logistics, there is never a shortage of compelling justifications for why this is the best option. The following are some of the benefits of AI in logistics.

Better Demand Prediction

Predicting future needs for supplies is crucial for a successful business. You risk running out of inventory and losing revenue if your company fails to generate accurate forecasts and the number of goods available does not satisfy the strong demand. This is the last thing you want to happen to your business because unless you can meet your clients’ needs, they will turn to your competitors.

Artificial intelligence can help you predict these trends. Some AI-based tools can generate better forecasts than human experts, resulting in lower inventory and easier warehouse management.

Enhanced Customer Experience

Enhancing customer experience is another wonderful benefit of AI in logistics achieved through personalization and product recommendations based on consumers’ purchasing habits and personal preferences. Consequently, customers become more loyal to the brand if they receive a more personalized service.

Efficient Planning and Resource Management

Without a doubt, effectively managing your planning activities and resources is an important part of driving business growth. It is required because effective planning is critical for enhancing customer satisfaction and lowering expenses. Artificial intelligence can play a key role in understanding the scenarios and figures that are critical for planning.

Furthermore, AI is required because it helps improve resource management, which can subsequently assist your company in reducing costs and being financially self-sufficient. It can optimize the movement of commodities along the supply chain in real time.

Real-Time Route Optimization

Artificial intelligence in logistics allows for real-time route optimization, increased delivery efficiency, and a reduction in the waste of resources. Companies such as Domino’s and Nuro have begun to utilize autonomous delivery systems that use real-time route optimization to deliver items quickly and without the requirement of human labor.

Artificial intelligence is expected to make freight management a lot easier because it allows for more efficient logistics planning. It also lowers shipping costs and expedites the delivery process.

Warehouse automation

AI is transforming warehousing processes such as data collection and analysis, as well as inventory processing.

First, artificial intelligence is used to predict product demand. Following that, the company supplies high-demand commodities to regional warehouses, saving money on transportation.

Computer vision is commonly used in automated warehouses, too. This technology enables the goods to be identified and organized. Computer vision will help manage quality control in the future without the need for human intervention. Furthermore, if the supply chain includes multiple warehouses, artificial intelligence can connect them to determine the optimal option for transferring the inventory.

Sales and marketing optimization

Google, Tesla, and Mercedes-Benz are all investing in developing self-driving cars. In fact, Amazon’s biggest acquisition in 2020 was Zoox, a self-driving vehicle startup, for $1.2 billion. They also own a share in Rivian, which they acquired after investing $700 million in the Tesla competitor in 2019.

Delivery drones are also gaining traction in the logistics industry as a safe and dependable way to distribute different products, particularly pharmaceuticals with short shelf lives.

Product inspection

Through computer vision technology, AI recognizes damaged items and evaluates the type and depth of damage, allowing you to prevent future harm and take action. To do so, AI solutions rely on real-time data received from sensors.

Back-office automation

Billing, email processing, scheduling, workforce management, and other manual office operations tcan all benefit from artificial intelligence. Some data-related tasks, for example, are repeated on a daily basis. However, you can save time by automating them. Consequently, because of back-office automation, supply chain organizations can save time and money.

Final Words

One of the most effective ways to improve your supply chain is to embrace new technologies. Artificial intelligence is critical to include in your logistics firm since it gives you a competitive advantage and ushers in a beneficial and affordable transformation. Artificial intelligence can improve not only the efficiency of your company’s processes but also accuracy, which drives cost-effectiveness.