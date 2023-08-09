AI & Big Data Expo Europe Will Take Place in Amsterdam in Under 2 Months!

The AI & Big Data Expo Europe will take place from 26-27th September at the renowned RAI, Amsterdam. This two-day event will bring together industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts from around the world to explore and celebrate the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Big Data technologies. Register before the 28th August to save 15% on paid tickets.

The AI & Big Data Expo is an unparalleled platform that offers a unique opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insights into the rapidly evolving fields of AI and Big Data. It aims to showcase the transformative power of these cutting-edge technologies across various industries, including healthcare, finance, retail, transport, and more. The expo will provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of how AI and Big Data are shaping the future and driving innovation globally.

“The AI & Big Data Expo promises to be an unparalleled experience for all attendees, it will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and an extensive exhibition floor with top-tier companies showcasing their pioneering products and services.” said Olivia Reid, Head of Operations at TechEx Events.

The agenda for 2023 includes a host of great speakers from leading companies and talks on a range of fascinating topics.

Key speakers at the Expo include:

Erbin Lim, Director of Engineering and Development – Pfizer

Surajit Basak, Director of Information Technology – UPS

Ashraf Ali K M, Director Data Science & Analytics (EMEA & APAC Lead) – Footlocker

Aoibhinn Reddington, Head of Strategy for AI Powered Operations – Deloitte

Sanchit Juneja, Director – Product (Data Science & Machine Learning Platform) – Booking.com

Key topics for the AI & Big Data Expo include:

Big Data & ML in Scaling Organisations

Building an Augmented Workforce

Converging Technologies – We Work Better Together

Tracing the Data Footprints: Unlocking Advanced Considerations in Implementing Data Lineage

Making the Most of Data

In addition, the expo will facilitate valuable networking opportunities, with the event app enabling participants to connect with like-minded professionals, potential partners, and investors. Plus paid ticket holders will be able to attend the event networking party on the evening of Day 1 of the expo at the Strandzuid Boathouse next door to the RAI.

The AI & Big Data Expo is expected to attract a diverse audience, including CTOs, data scientists, business intelligence professionals, AI developers, startup founders, investors, and technology enthusiasts. With an array of presentations, discussions, and workshops, the expo promises to be an unmissable event for anyone interested in the limitless possibilities of AI and Big Data.

For more information about the AI & Big Data Expo and to register for the event, visit –https://www.ai-expo.net/europe/

Media Contact: