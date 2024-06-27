AI and Big Data Expo Europe Welcomes a Host of Top Industry Experts to the Speaker Line-up!

AI and Big Data Expo Europe announces new speakers!

AI and Big Data Expo Europe, the leading event for exploring the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, is pleased to announce an esteemed lineup of speakers for the expo, which is set to take place on 1-2 October 2024 at RAI, Amsterdam.

This year’s event will feature thought leaders, industry experts, and innovators who will share their insights and expertise on topics including Enterprise AI, Machine Learning, Security, Ethical AI, Deep Learning, Data Ecosystems, and NLP.

Speakers at the AI and Big Data Expo Europe include:

Garima Singh – Global VP & Chief Architect at IKEA

Satyajit Wattamwar – Head of Data Science at Unilever

Anna Hakkers – Head of Data Security at Philips

Sundas Jabeen – Frontend Engineer at Volvo

Samwel Magesa – Chief Data Officer at NCB Bank

Mahmoud Yassin – Senior Data Manager at com

Rob Hockey – Senior Information Security Consultant at Zurich Insurance

Mohsen Ghasempour – Group Director of AI at Kingfisher

In addition to the speakers, the AI and Big Data Expo Europe will feature a series of presentations covering a diverse range of topics crucial to the advancement of AI and Big Data Technology and its applications across industries. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and practical strategies from presentations such as:

Building Scalable AI for Real-World Business Impact

The Next Decade of Gen AI Progress: A Look at What’s Coming and How to Prepare

Chicken and Egg Problem – Securing Sensitive Data with and from AI

Mitigating Bias and Promoting Fairness in AI Systems

Unleashing the Power of Data for All

Spreading Data Insights across the business

Getting to Production-Ready: Challenges and Best Practices for Deploying AI

Ethical Considerations in Gen AI and Data Science: Navigating Complex Terrain

Leveraging AI Technologies to Enhance Engineering Productivity

“We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group of speakers to AI and Big Data Expo Europe,” said Michael Hughes, Senior Conference Producer at the AI and Big Data Expo. “Their diverse perspectives and wealth of experience will provide invaluable insights to our attendees, fostering learning and inspiration.”

About AI and Big Data Expo

The AI and Big Data Expo Europe is a leading event in the AI and Big Data landscape, serving as a nexus for professionals, industry experts, and enthusiasts to explore and navigate the ever-evolving technological frontier. Through its focus on education, networking, and collaboration, the Expo continues to be a beacon for those eager to stay at the forefront of technological innovation.

Event Details:

Date: 1-2 October 2024

Time: 9am 1 st October – 4pm 2 nd October

Location: RAI, Amsterdam

Registration: https://www.ai-expo.net/europe/ticket-types-and-prices/

For more information about AI and Big Data Expo Europe and to register, please visit https://www.ai-expo.net/europe or contact the enquiries inbox at enquiries@ai-expo.net.

Media Contact:

Charlie Herne

Senior Marketing Manager

TechEx Events

charlie@techforge.pub

