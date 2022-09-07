Advantages of PayPal Online Casinos Over Traditional Casinos: Evolution Gaming in Gambling

Oh, what times were those when you wanted to have a fun evening in a casino in the 1990s… Not because of the perhaps very big winnings, but simply because of the many great entertaining games. Each one lasts a minute or less. Each one is different from the next. The variety knows no bounds. Luck or bad luck? Everything was possible.

View of a casino building

You started with a budget of 100€ and ended it either with empty pockets or with several thousand euros. Depending on what Fortuna, the goddess of luck, had in store for you. One began with the preparations early enough. First take a shower, then get dressed nicely to meet the dress code, then get in the car and off to the next bigger city. Find a parking space, pay the entrance fee, pick up the game chips. Then you were in the hustle and bustle, fighting for your place in front of the most popular games. Well. That was back then. You can still have that today if you want. Or you can take advantage of what the many PayPal online casinos have to offer.

What online casinos offer

Technological advances have made it possible for all games to be digitized. Whether it’s roulette, baccarat, poker, blackjack or any slot machines. We can’t think of a game that doesn’t exist today in some variation as a PayPal online casino game. And because computers, cell phones and tablets are getting better and faster, the whole range is also available for any platform, i.e. for any operating system and any browser. It’s easier than ever to play slot machines for free. Or even for real money, if you like. Because the Internet has also become rapidly fast, we find an environment that paves the way for digital PayPal casinos.

The comparison makes you safe

Save yourself the dress code. Whether you sit in front of the computer in jeans or naked is beside the point. Forget about traveling to the casino. Play wherever you want. Whether in the swimming pool, in the park or on the terrace at home. The online casino with PayPal is where you are. Namely everywhere. Do you have a slightly different day-night rhythm than others? No problem. The PayPal online casino is open around the clock. And because it’s so nice, there are a few advantages to sprinkle on top. When it comes to the most popular games, there’s a crowd in gaming arcades. Not on the Internet. Every game is always available. In the casino, every game costs money. On the Internet, you can play just about any game for free as a demo version – with a virtual credit balance. Do you know of a land-based casino that has room for over 1000 games? Good. Because neither do we. Not even in Las Vegas will you find as many games in one casino as you will in larger PayPal online casinos. And by the way, there is no one to see if you win a larger amount once at a jackpot slot. Because the PayPal online casino provides a portion of anonymity.

TOP-3 online casinos with PayPal

CASINO BONUS ADVANTAGES Bit Starz €/£500, 5 BTC Multi Award-winning Casino

Best for Cryptocurrencies

Tournaments and Hot games Slots Capital 1000% A LOT of Games and Providers

Multiple Languages & Currencies

Excellent Customer Support Reputation Casino Chan 100% up to €/£400 Large Game Library

Mobile Friendly

Lucrative VIP program

How Evolution Gaming conquered the online casino sector

They say that it takes luck to beat the casino, but those who work in the casino industry know that innovation is the most important attribute to succeed in a highly competitive industry. There are hundreds of PayPal online casinos worldwide and many dozens of major software developers offering games for these casinos. It can be hard to get noticed.

A gaming table at the casino

But one company that has been noticed is Evolution Gaming. This Swedish gaming software developer was largely unknown a decade ago, but now it’s considered one of the most important names in a multi-billion dollar industry.

Founded in 2006, Evolution rose to prominence in the 2010s. It was during this time that the live casino was created. Games that could be played online with real croupiers, cards, dice, etc. The idea is that the croupiers sit in large studios and then the games are streamed to the players’ devices. It was the “real” casino experience that developers had been looking for since the industry emerged in the mid-1990s.

Evolution understood that the casino industry had changed

There may be a misconception that making casino games is easy, and that players only come to play for the thrill. But there is so much more to it than that. Simply creating software to host an online roulette game is not enough to attract players, especially when many other companies are doing the same.

Evolution understood before its competitors that trends change. While games like roulette and blackjack have been popular for many decades, there is a sense that modern players want more. Evolution has given it to them, with newly designed games in a live environment. Monopoly Live, a live casino game based on the classic board game, is perhaps the best example. It changed people’s idea of the kind of games casinos offer, and Evolution’s reputation grew as a result.

By the end of the 2010s, Evolution had become the dominant brand in live casino software. It was a mark of quality for your PayPal online casino to host Evolution’s live games, and players would search for the Evolution name before logging onto the casino website.

Evolution enters the market with virtual games

But Evolution has recently moved into the virtual games space. It has done so in three ways. First, it has released a series of virtual casino games from its own studio. Second, it has bought NetEnt, which is considered one of the biggest creators of slots and other online casino games. And finally, it has agreed to buy Big Time Gaming, an Australian brand that has the reputation of being the most innovative developer of slots games.

Within a year of these acquisitions, Evolution has gone from being a popular developer of live casino games to one of the largest libraries of casino games in the world. The company now has a market capitalization of over $40 billion. If you play at a major PayPal online casino anywhere in the world, you are likely to come across the games of the company or its subsidiaries NetEnt and Big Time Gaming. In a short time, Evolution Gaming has conquered the online casino sector, and it feels like this is just the beginning of the company’s history.

Bonus programs to round off

If you thought that was it, you are wrong. Casinos rarely offer a bonus program that goes beyond more than 10% bonus money. Free spins do not exist there anyway. Online casinos with PayPal payment methods are a step ahead here. At some of them, you even get a registration bonus in the form of free spins without a deposit. Just like that. These are not 1000 spins, which we state in the title, but rather 10, 20 or maybe 50. But the total package that awaits you in PayPal online casinos, you can safely count as 1000 free spins. Because by the time you would arrive at the casino in your city, you could have already played a lot of great games at the online casino you trust. We wish you a lot of fun!