Adults Can Still Have their Teeth Straightened with Braces

Discreet braces for adults

Sentences like “I’ve always wanted to have that done” or “I’ll treat myself to that” are sometimes heard from grown-up mouths with small plates, so-called brackets, stuck to their teeth. While these often have a metallic sheen in adolescents, older brace wearers usually prefer the tooth-colored and therefore less conspicuous variant. Almost invisible wires can also be pulled through there.

If brackets are attached to the inside of the teeth, as is the case with the lingual technique, they even remain completely hidden from the other person when smiling. However, this technique can initially interfere with speaking until you get used to it.

Aligners – comfortable but not always suitable

Dentition correction with removable plastic splints is particularly inconspicuous. The Invisalign aligners are tailor-made as a set and move the teeth step by step into the target position previously planned on the computer. The transparent splints are almost invisible to the person opposite. They can be removed for eating and dental care. Aligners are not suitable for all misalignments, so a specialist dentist for orthodontics should accompany the treatment.

Corrected teeth: not only beautiful, but also healthy

Adults primarily expect beautiful teeth from orthodontic treatment from invislondon. But not only the appearance benefits, it can also be beneficial for the health and the preservation of your own teeth in the long term.

“If the teeth are in an optimal position, it works as it should. If, for example, the position of the upper and lower jaw is not harmonious, this can lead to overloading,” says Sabine Köhler, emphasizing: “Moreover, the care of the teeth works better if the spaces in between can also be easily reached.” This can not only prevent tooth decay, but above all the gingivitis that is widespread in adults, called gingivitis. It is problematic if there is already an inflammation of the periodontium. Then there is a risk that it will be intensified by the desired tooth movements. This can lead to the loss of teeth. An inflammation of the gums must therefore first be treated and healed before orthodontic treatment is even considered.

Social pressure for self-optimization

Sabine Köhler is critical of the fact that even front teeth have now become almost a social “must” and that treatments are carried out without keeping an eye on the medical consequences. “The pressure to self-optimize doesn’t stop at the row of teeth. From a medical point of view, however, a row of teeth that doesn’t look harmonious can also be very well adapted from nature in terms of their functionality,” says the dentist.

When correcting the position of the teeth – regardless of whether with fixed or removable appliances or the almost invisible aligners – it must be ensured that after the treatment is completed, in addition to a beautiful row of front teeth, the side teeth are also in good functional interlocking. “This is precisely where the greatest challenge lies when treating adults,” explains Sabine Köhler. “If the harmony of the side teeth is disturbed by external influences, such as orthodontics, this can lead to far-reaching functional problems, which manifest themselves in tension in the jaw muscles, joint strain and headaches.”