London, UK, November 2024 — Adience, a B2B market research agency, joined industry leaders at the 2024 MRS B2B Conference to examine the future of B2B market research. This year’s focus – how combining human insight with AI-driven technology can create research that meets today’s business demands.

One of the conference’s main messages was the need to keep research focused on people. While B2B buyers are often viewed as logical, cost-driven decision-makers, the conference emphasized that these buyers are also influenced by personal factors – ambition, risk aversion, and the desire to innovate. Recognizing this is key. “When we look beyond data points and treat buyers as people, our insights get closer to what clients need to make real decisions,” Chris Wells, Founder and Managing Director at Adience, said.

The conference also tackled the challenge of finding the right respondents. Traditional online panels aren’t always enough to capture the depth of niche B2B audiences, which is why many researchers are turning to platforms like LinkedIn and CATI (computer-assisted telephone interviewing). These methods demand more effort but deliver better quality insights, allowing researchers to connect with respondents who reflect actual buyer behaviors.

Another key insight from the conference was the “3% rule.” According to this rule, only a small fraction of a B2B audience is actively in-market at any time. This means the vast majority, 97%, isn’t ready to buy, and successful brands must engage this broader audience with more valuable, memorable content to build long-term familiarity.

A strong call to action for client-side researchers to “go rogue” also resonated with attendees. Rather than waiting for permission, the message was for researchers to bring insights directly into the boardroom and push for data-driven decisions. Speed often matters more than perfection. Wells noted, “This push for client-side researchers to advocate for insights in real-time allows us to act as genuine partners rather than just service providers.”

AI’s role in research was, unsurprisingly, another major theme. While AI offers speed and efficiency, it’s only as powerful as the quality of the data it’s fed. AI requires well-curated, human-driven insights to deliver relevant results, highlighting the need for primary research.

Reflecting on the event, Wells shared, “The MRS B2B Conference highlighted some essential principles for our industry, like the need to humanize research, reach a broader audience, and use AI responsibly. It’s not solely about data but understanding emotions and creating value for those not yet in the market. We were reminded that the most impactful insights come from pushing boundaries, making research more about partnerships and ongoing relationships than start-and-stop projects.”

