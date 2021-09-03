AC Milan and ROInvesting Will Be the Duo for a Bit Longer

One of the most successful European online brokers, ROInvesting will continue to work with the Italian club as per their renewed contract. AC Milan and ROInvesting were delighted to renew their partnership recently. In April 2020, the Rossoneri welcomed ROInvesting as a commercial partner to its network. These two giants in their industries will continue their journeys next to each other for the third straight soccer season.

After a highly profitable year, AC Milan easily managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and ROInvesting’s growing client base, the partnership renewal is a natural extension of their existing partnership. Other initiatives included support for Covid-19 frontline personnel by the Fondazione Milan as part of their joint efforts.

AC Milan and ROInvesting have a partnership built on a variety of common synergies. This includes a strong emphasis on quality, performance, and technological innovation. Customers and clients of the brand can share their passion for financial markets and sports through personalized, unique experiences.

AC Milan and ROInvesting will be launching a series of digital campaigns around the world to give customers and fans the chance to enjoy football the Rossoneri style. ROInvesting also donated $50,000 to AC Milan and Fondazione Milan, joining them in fighting Covid-19.

ROInvesting is a trading platform allowing individuals throughout Europe and Italy to pursue their passion for trading on a platform that provides access to the world’s various financial markets. According to the ROInvesting review, the company represents a regulated broker that offers high-quality brokerage services supported on both desktop and mobile interfaces. They offer unparalleled trading tools, education materials, and data security. Their offering keeps pace with the financial world’s rapid pace.

A little bit about ROInvesting company profile

ROInvesting is the broker for CFD traders who have a keen ear. It represents a well-organized ecosystem with favorable conditions. ROInvesting, which is owned and operated by Cypriot investment company Royal Forex Ltd was established in 2017. It is licensed and regulated under CySEC to offer trading services to European customers. ROInvesting has been a loyal partner to thousands of traders across the EU. It has also received accolades from the industry, including the Best Customer Service Broker Award 2018 and Best Trading Experience 2019, respectively, from Global Brands Magazine (fxdailyinfo.com) and Global Brands Magazine (fxdailyinfo.com).

These awards speak volumes on the best features of ROinvesting’s platform. Its foundation is built upon a fast straight-through processing model (STP), and the industry-leading MetaTrader 4. All account types have access to more than 250 instruments including stocks, forex, commodities, and stocks. They can also reach out to an extremely helpful support team for assistance. ROInvesting is known for its transparency and terms and conditions.

What’s so special about ROInvesting?

A Dedicated Account Manager: Every ROInvesting member has a dedicated account manager who is responsible for each account. This ensures that customers can call and get answers quickly.

Hedging: ROInvesting is easy and effective when you have the MT4 and a wide range of currency pairs. You can learn more about this tactic on the educational pages of this website.

Webinars & Videos: Platinum and Gold accounts have access to webinars that are regularly hosted and a library with videos on topics such as trading, hedging, and indicators.

Discounts: Members can get discounts on spreads and swaps as they move up from Silver to Platinum accounts, and then to the Platinum account level.

Stacked Library for Education: This company does more than just inform users about available instruments and tools and how to use them as an expert. Thanks to videos on demand, eBooks, and articles, as well as tutorials and trading courses and tutorials, the company is able to provide detailed information.