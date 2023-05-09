About Matt Sleeps: The Ultimate Company Guide

Mattresses are an essential component of our daily lives. A good mattress can provide us with a sound and restful sleep, which is vital for our overall health and wellbeing. However, with so many different mattress options available in the market, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. This article will guide you through everything you need to know about Matt Sleeps, a popular mattress brand known for its quality, comfort, and affordability.

1. Introduction

Matt Sleeps is a popular online mattress brand that offers high-quality mattresses at an affordable price. The company was founded in 2019 with a mission to provide its customers with a comfortable, supportive, and long-lasting mattress that won’t break the bank. Matt Sleeps has quickly become one of the most popular mattress brands in the United States, thanks to its quality products, excellent customer service, and affordable pricing.

2. The Story Behind Matt Sleeps

Matt Sleeps was founded by one entrepreneur who was tired of the overpriced and underwhelming mattress options available in the market. They set out to create a mattress that was not only comfortable and supportive but also affordable. After months of research and testing, they came up with the Matt Sleeps Original Mattress, which quickly gained popularity among consumers.

3. Mattress Construction and Materials

The Matt Sleeps mattresses are made using a combination of memory foam, polyfoam, and other high-quality materials. The mattress cover is made of a breathable fabric that helps to regulate temperature and keep you cool throughout the night. The Matt Sleeps mattresses are also CertiPUR-US certified, which means that they are free from harmful chemicals and meet strict environmental standards.

4. Matt Sleeps Product Lineup

Matt Sleeps currently offers two different types of mattresses: the Matt Sleeps Original Mattress and the Matt Sleeps Hybrid Mattress. Both mattresses are designed to provide a comfortable and restful sleep experience, but they differ in terms of construction and materials. You can also buy a box spring (Dutch: boxspring kopen) at Matt Sleeps.

The Matt Sleeps Original Mattress

The Matt Sleeps Original Mattress is an all-foam mattress that features a 3-layer construction. The top layer is made of a cooling gel memory foam that conforms to your body and helps to relieve pressure points. The second layer is made of a high-density polyfoam that provides support and stability. The bottom layer is also made of polyfoam and serves as the foundation of the mattress.

The Matt Sleeps Hybrid Mattress

The Matt Sleeps Hybrid Mattress combines the best of both worlds by incorporating both foam and innerspring technology. The mattress features a 4-layer construction, including a top layer of cooling gel memory foam, a layer of transitional foam, a layer of pocketed coils, and a base layer of high-density polyfoam. The hybrid design provides the perfect balance of support and comfort.

Matt Sleeps Pricing and Warranty

One of the most appealing aspects of Matt Sleeps mattresses is their affordability. The Matt Sleeps Original Mattress starts at just $599 for a queen size, while the Matt Sleeps Hybrid Mattress starts at $899 for a queen size.

Matt Sleeps also offers a generous 365-night sleep trial, so you can try out your mattress for a full year before deciding if it’s right for you. If you’re not satisfied with your mattress, you can return it for a full refund. Matt Sleeps also offers a 10-year limited warranty, which covers defects in materials and workmanship.

Customer Service and Delivery

Matt Sleeps is known for its excellent customer service. The company offers free shipping and returns, and the mattresses typically arrive within 7-10 business days. Matt Sleeps also offers white glove delivery and setup for an additional fee.

If you have any questions or concerns, Matt Sleeps has a dedicated customer service team that is available via phone or email. Many customers report that the customer service team is friendly, knowledgeable, and responsive.