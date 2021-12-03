A Visual Learner? Here Are 5 Tips to Help You Study Better 

Your learning style matters much in the process of new knowledge comprehension and retention, affecting the long-term educational outcomes significantly. Thus, it’s necessary to identify your learning style and tailor the study process to the practices that fit it ideally.

The gains of such a simple exercise are enormous: you’ll spend less time on homework, will always be on time with assignments, and will study easier overall. As a result, you’re going to enjoy the study process much more, retaining more material from study sessions and being able to apply that knowledge to various contexts.

The scientific community distinguishes visual, auditory, kinesthetic, and tactile learners. As the names of these styles suggest, visual learners learn the best by using visual material and objects; auditory learners perceive the new information with their ears; tactile learners learn by touching things and embracing their physical properties; kinesthetic learners observe how objects move, how processes take place, and what evolution of matter brings about, thus exploring the world.

As you can see, each of these learners gets the largest portion of information from various aspects of learning. Thus, tweaking the educational process to individual learners’ needs or including multiple channels of material delivery can considerably stimulate learning progress.

So, what signs suggest that you're a visual learner? Read on to see how you can take advantage of your visual learning style and derive the most from education.

How to Know that You’re a Visual Learner?

To understand that a person is a visual learner, you can simply observe their behavior (or watch your own conduct if you conduct self-diagnosis).

Visual people typically:

Like images

Take many notes during classes

Look around to explore the new environment

Struggle with comprehending spoken instructions and information

Use their eyes to learn anything new

Visual learners exhibit some specific advantages as compared to other learning styles. First, they can follow directions instinctively and have strong visualization skills. So, they are much more successful as designers, architects, engineers, etc. Second, they can remember text much better, which aids students in their studies before exams and tests. Third, visual learners are much more skilled at identifying similarities and differences between objects, which is also a vital educational competency.

Thus, knowing these strengths, you can use them in your studies to excel in the subjects that you find hard.

How Can Visual Learners Study Better?

Belonging to the visual learner type is not limiting at all; once you know that you’re a visual learner, you can organize effective study routines with some simple tweaks and adjustments to your study process. By adopting some simple visual learning strategies, you can cope with tasks much quicker, freeing some time for entertainment or relaxation. Here are the major tips to follow.

1. Use Color Coding

Visual learners are highly color-oriented as they distinguish objects by color and build specific associations with color codes. Thus, as soon as you need to study a large chunk of textual information and elicit some vital bits of data from it, make sure that you color code various themes and categories. Such an approach will make the study process quicker as you can quickly identify the places of text relevant for this or that category.

As a result, you will remember the visual location of those informational blocks and will memorize them effectively.

2. Make Lists

Lists are another powerful tool for a hectic study schedule of a visual learner. You can make a list of the tasks at hand for a specific day or week, helping yourself stay organized throughout this period. Besides, by keeping the visual image of that list in your memory, you can tick the completed tasks off without resorting to your book every other minute.

To-do lists also help organize and prioritize many things on your agenda. All kinds of learners often get overwhelmed by the study load, so they forget important tasks and miss vital deadlines. A visually ordered (and color-coded) list can help you keep the focus on the pending priorities without messing things up.

3. Reserve a Front Seat

As your eyes are your primary working and studying instrument, you need to ensure that you’ll get sufficient visual information for adequate studies. Thus, you always need to reserve a front seat in the lecture room to guarantee that you will see all the notes on the whiteboard. Watching the professor’s face as they explain a new topic and memorizing the information bits is also essential for the time when you’ll try to recover the delivered material later.

A secret tip to make this happen is to be on time for the lecture. Don’t be late as those coming to the lecture room the last usually get the worst seats at the back. Thus, if you want to engage in the active, productive learning process, it’s time to take proper care of your regime and punctuality.

4. Use Outlines and Mind Maps

Outlines and mind maps belong to the same category as lists, but they refer more to the visual organization of content for the home assignment. Whether you use essay help for students or try to make an outline or mind map on your own, the visual structure is significant. By having this roadmap in front of your eyes, you will always stay on-topic and write only relevant, informative paragraphs.

5. Study without Distractions

Visual learners are very susceptible to distractions as they lose visual focus and require much time to concentrate on the assignment again. If you know this trait, you’ll be much better positioned to avoid this waste of productive study time by removing distractions (a bright smartphone screen, numerous pop-ups on your desktop, a ringing phone, a chatting roommate). Think of the proper organization of the learning process and study in quiet, comfortable environments where nobody will intervene.