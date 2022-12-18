A Strong Sense of Achievement is One of the Most Powerful Motivators in Life.

By Syed Balkhi

When we feel that we have accomplished something, it gives us a boost of confidence that helps us to keep going.

We are more likely to take risks and push ourselves harder when we have past positive experiences to draw from.

A sense of accomplishment can also be a great source of satisfaction, making us proud of our work and encouraging us to do even more.

Whether it’s completing a project at work, reaching a personal goal, or simply doing something that we enjoy, finishing a job and doing it well leads to happiness. And to higher productivity.

Because the feeling of achievement is such a strong motivator, it can help you, as a leader and business owner, bring out the best in your employees.

The sense of achievement: how it works

A sense of achievement can come from meeting or exceeding expectations set by others or by ourselves.

To get recognized for our work by others, it is important to be aware of expectations and to put forth the effort needed to meet them.

This could involve completing a project on time, sharing new ideas, improving a current workflow, or just communicating better. These are excellent ways for a person to impress their boss or make an impression on their colleagues.

We can also choose to set our own standards and surpass them.

This could mean setting a personal best in a sporting event or even spending more quality time with your family.

Whichever path we choose, taking pride in our achievements can help us to feel a sense of satisfaction and contentment.

And it leads to measurable positive results in your personal and professional life.

Did you know that only 21% of employees feel valued at work? And as much as 79% of employees leave an excellent job because they don’t get enough appreciation.

This should make you think. Leveraging the sense of achievement can have a direct impact on employee churn, productivity, and more. All of which impact your business’s success or failure.

How to create a sense of achievement for employees

Employees who feel a sense of achievement in their work are more engaged and productive.

There are several ways managers can help employees to feel a sense of achievement, such as:

Setting clear goals

Creating workflows

Offering work flexibility and asynchronous work opportunities

Providing feedback when needed

Recognizing work well done

Offering opportunities for growth and development through training.

When setting goals, it is important to make sure they are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound or SMART.

This will help employees to know what they need to do to be successful and gain a sense of control.

Providing feedback is also essential; remember that 70% and more of good employees leave jobs where they don’t get recognition.

You can recognize your employees in several forms: verbal praise, awards, or bonuses.

Finally, offering opportunities for growth and development shows employees that you are invested in their long-term success. So, hire trainers or invest in online courses for your staff.

By providing these opportunities, you can help employees to feel a sense of trust and achievement in their work.

Measuring achievement in the workplace

Achievement in the workplace can come in many forms.

For some, it may be landing a big account or successfully leading a team project.

Others may feel a sense of achievement simply by meeting their daily goals or receiving positive feedback from their boss.

No matter what form it takes, recognizing and setting goalposts help build pride in one’s work and lead to individual and team success.

Here are some ideas for ways to measure how people work:

Do people meet deadlines?

Do your customer support staff reach a specific happiness rating?

Are your employees getting more positive feedback from customers and also, is the number of negative reviews going down?

How many posts on Facebook or Instagram did an employee respond to?

Did they meet their sales quota?

Who contributed the most ideas?

Who took care of the company and workflow documentation?

Did people help onboard a new employee and show them the ropes?

As you can see, measuring what people achieve isn’t just about hard numbers. Your employees also play an ‘invisible’ role in making things work.

You have to recognize things like the quality of their output and the indirect tasks they perform to keep things running smoothly.

How to get employees motivated

A huge part of creating a sense of accomplishment is motivating employees. Here are my best tips for how to motivate employees and achieve critical goals:

Set realistic targets: Trying to accomplish too much at once can be overwhelming and lead to frustration. Break down your goals into manageable steps that you can realistically achieve.

Celebrate your successes: Whether hitting your sales targets for the month or completing an important task, take the time to celebrate your achievements. This will help to keep you motivated and focused on your goals.

Learn from your failures: Everyone makes mistakes – it’s part of life. What’s important is what you learn from your failures. Use them as opportunities to grow and improve so that you can achieve even greater success in the future.

The benefits of a sense of achievement for employers and employees

A sense of achievement is essential for both employers and employees. Achieving goals provides a sense of purpose and motivation while also helping to build confidence and self-esteem.

In the workplace, a sense of achievement can lead to increased productivity and better performance.

For employers, this can translate into higher profits and a more successful business.

Employees benefit from a sense of achievement as well, as it can lead to career advancement and job satisfaction.

In addition, a sense of achievement can help to reduce stress levels and improve mental health.

Ultimately, a sense of achievement is beneficial for both employers and employees alike.

Creating a culture in which employees feel a sense of achievement is essential to make your business successful.

Conclusion

There are many ways to give employees a sense of achievement, from setting goals to recognizing achievements publicly.

You can also maintain a sense of achievement by regularly providing new challenges and opportunities for growth.

The benefits of a sense of achievement are clear for both employers and employees alike. If you want to see renewed productivity and goodwill in your business, start by applying these ideas to create a culture of success.

