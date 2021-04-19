A Robust ERP strategy Plan for a Post Pandemic World

By Mrudul Modh

It is a known fact that migration to modern ERP solutions would accelerate owing to the increased digitization in the post pandemic era. Quite interestingly, a large number of businesses are struggling with traditional ERP which lacks speed and the required functionalities for seamless integration.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues and the world commences its journey back to normal, will organizations still rely on manual processes? Due to the post pandemic demands, companies are forced to revisit their ERP strategies. This is because in this post pandemic world, the traditional ERP systems aren’t enough to support your changing business models.

As customers, suppliers, partners and stakeholders would have new expectations; organizations should find new ways to negotiate these new challenges. Amidst all these hurdles, the modern ERP systems can be a game-changing prospect.

Companies can also consider opting for NetSuite Consulting services to understand properly about the types of challenges NetSuite can help them solve in this post pandemic world.

The Major Business Challenges that Lie Ahead

Well, the organizations are fully aware of the absence of the features in the traditional ERP platforms. With traditional ERP solutions, you cannot expect your business processes to have integration and interoperability.

Moreover, heavy customization over a certain period of time has increased the complexity of the ERP and slowed down its speed related to implementation. But in the post pandemic world, your business needs an ERP solution which can address the modern-day challenges.

The next generation of ERP platforms can easily help you address various types of issues and fine-tune your business processes. Here is a list of some of the challenges that have been identified in the post-COVID era.

Smart Manufacturing Processes along with Digital Supply Chains

There is no denying the fact that organizations require real-time visibility to manage supply chains better. In this manner, they would be able to incorporate last minute changes. What’s more, they would be able to work with fewer workers because of social distancing norms.

Complying with Consumer Trends

In the post pandemic era, the organizations have to accommodate an increasing number of consumer data. This is because of the alterations in the consumption patterns. In short, companies should be adept in shipping goods in smaller quantities to a large number of addresses.

Collaboration

Well, collaboration remains a challenge, even in this post pandemic world. In simple words, as a business, you have to collaborate with existing suppliers via the digital medium. Moreover, you need to find a way to replace those vendors who are non-functional because of transportation issues emanating from lockdowns in various states.

Managing the other Business Processes

In the post pandemic world, companies have to move away from the idea of executing tasks via manual workforce. In short, your business needs advanced automation which doesn’t rely much on qualified workers. By automating the basic business processes, you would be able to make your organization more competitive.

So as you can see, there are various types of challenges that can be a real pain for organizations. But with a next generation ERP platform, you would be able to address all the challenges as mentioned above.

An advanced ERP platform would provide your business with real-time transparency with respect to sales and other various types of business processes. What’s more impressive is the fact that you would avail powerful and data-driven insights on your company’s performance.

Also, the implementation speed of the advanced ERP solutions can be increased to a great extent. In short, your business would benefit a lot with the implementation of an advanced ERP platform.

Top Strategies to deploy ERP in the Post Pandemic Era

As an organization, you have to identify the immediate priorities that are present in the middle of this pandemic. Usually, your priorities include protecting people connected with your brand and spreading awareness among your customers.

In short, you should be ready now to redefine your ERP strategies so that you can launch ahead. Moreover, as a brand, you need to have a clear strategy with actionable steps. Some of the strategies that you can deploy while shifting to an advanced ERP solution are as follows.

Recognize the Key Areas where you can reduce Costs

It is one of the most important ways to shift to an advanced ERP in a hassle-free manner. You can decrease the total cost of ownership by mainstreaming the apps related to ERP.

Be Open to Remote Working

In the post pandemic era, remote working is a reality. What’s more, you should also provide your employees with the latest digital collaboration tools. Lay down strict protocols to ensure that they comply with latest security and IT standards. Always remember that if you have a dedicated workforce comprising developers, it is their responsibility to create digital collaboration tools even while working remotely.

Emphasize Flexible Supply Chains

In the wake of the pandemic, you have to ensure that your supply chain is not rigid. There is a great need to use advanced tools to facilitate accurate demand planning. It would be great if you opt to reconfigure the warehouses and their associated management systems.

Be on the lookout for ERP Professionals

You should always be on the lookout to hire new ERP professionals so that the next generation ERP platform operates in a seamless manner. With an in-house team of ERP professionals, you no longer have to rely on outside sources of talent.

Conclusion

The strategies as mentioned above would help you to overcome the challenges presented by the pandemic. But at the same time, you should also be aware of the long-term strategies to avail feasible outcomes. Opting for NetSuite ERP has definite advantages as it can streamline your business operation. So consult a NetSuite ERP solution provider today and take your business to new heights of success.

About the Author

Mrudul Modh is the chief NetSuite Consultant of VNMT, A Netsuite Service Provider & Alliance Partner with years in Netsuite custom development and implementation across diverse industry niches.