A Guide To The Importance Of SEO In Your Digital Marketing Strategy

SEO or Social Engine Optimization can be thought of as the backbone of your digital marketing strategy. It is for a very great part responsible for your website’s visibility, traffic, CTR and ROI. A sound SEO strategy helps increase your ranking on Google organically, hence exposing your website to a greater number of users than what would have been possible otherwise.

What is SEO?

In definition, SEO can be described as a technique that helps bring traffic onto a website by the application of various strategies, which subsequently results in a higher ranking for your website.

There are a number of techniques involved in SEO, and the most basic ones are on page and off page optimization.

On page optimization is defined as an SEO technique that increases traffic on a website by making the website user-friendly and altering its user interface, and by using relevant meta keywords. Whereas, off page optimization is an SEO technique focuses on building links and promoting your website through other external means.

Why are the benefits of using SEO in digital marketing?

The use of SEO in your digital marketing efforts has a number of advantages such as:

SEO is cost effective

SEO is very pocket friendly as compared to other digital marketing techniques. Instead of hiring a dedicated employee or team of employees that work on your website's SEO, you can always outsource the task to experienced companies that specialize in Google rankings and all things SEO.

SEO helps boost your ROI

SEO helps increase your ROI significantly. This essentially works like a cycle – good SEO practices increase visitors on your website and hence your Google ranking increases; an increase in your Google ranking then attracts more visitors and your conversion rates; this is followed by a higher ROI.

SEO is the future

Not only do SEO techniques hold a lot of weight in the current climate, they also have a lot of potential in the future. Hence, by investing in your SEO now, you’ll be able to prepare yourself better for the future.

Importance of SEO in Digital Marketing

SEO has as lot of importance in a company or brand’s entire digital marketing strategy. Not only does a company’s website and social media pages’ ranking on search engines affect their overall digital marketing strategy, the marketing campaign’ success hinges on it. SEO has a lot of ability and potential to considerably increase website ranking, and the following points summarize SEO’s importance:

Organic users prefer websites on the search engine that rank higher on the search engine results without having a sponsored post or designation. The former can only be achieved by a sound and effective SEO strategy

SEO also adds to improving the overall usability of a website and helps improve its user experience too.

SEO also helps in promoting a company or a brand, with sound SEO practices considerably raising genuine interest and knowledge about the company

SEO also helps bring customers to a company’s website organically, and hence helps with the company’s conversion rates.

In conclusion, overall SEO is beneficial to not just a company’s digital, but overall marketing strategy. While all elements of marketing in a company are important and each of them has their reach, SEO has wide ranging implications that affect much more than just one domain. Hence the importance of SEO cannot be undermined or downplayed in a digital marketing plan at all. Additionally, SEO has a number of customer centric results that revolved around the end consumer and bringing him/her to the company’s website. The amount of users that visit your website daily organically is ultimately decided by how good and thought out are your SEO practices.