A Guide To Getting A Business Up And Running In Luxembourg

Luxembourg has a favourable business climate, according to the World Bank. Through its economic policy, the government actively encourages international trade and commerce. Increasing numbers of investors are deciding to establish operations in Luxembourg for a variety of reasons, including the country’s favourable geographic location, political and social stability, as well as favourable financial incentives.

The strategic location of this country, as well as its highly skilled workforce and business-friendly policies that encourage innovation, make it an attractive option for businesses looking to expand their market presence in Europe.

How to Register Company in Luxembourg?

It is relatively simple and straightforward to register company in Luxembourg. Entrepreneurs will discover that it is simple to establish a business in the country, and the entire process should take no more than 10 days.

Types Of Corporations That Can Be Established In Luxembourg

Luxembourg allows the establishment of the following types of businesses:

The sole proprietorship The limited liability company. The public or joint-stock company. A partnership limited by shares.

The Requirements For Establishing A Business In Luxembourg Are As Follows:

1. Selecting a Company’s Name

They must choose a company name that complies with the Commercial Code to register company in Luxembourg.

2. The Memorandum and Articles of Association

They must draught and notarize the Memorandum and Articles of Association.

3. Legal Address and Bank Account

The company must have a legal address and a bank account in Luxembourg.

4. Company’s Share Capital

The investor must consider the company’s share capital requirements.

5. Trade Register And Tax Authorities

Registration with the Trade Register and tax authorities in Luxembourg.

6. Business Licences

The company must obtain specific business licences from the relevant authorities to register company in Luxembourg.

It is necessary to complete the following steps before registering a company in Luxembourg:

Trademark registration with the Trade Register is the first step in establishing a business. It’s also important to have the incorporation documents notarized by an official notary. Submitting the required paperwork to the Luxembourg Registrar of Companies. Obtaining a tax identification number (ITIN) and a VAT number from the appropriate government agencies. In order to start a business, you will need to apply for the necessary licences and permits.

How Long Does it Take to Register Company in Luxembourg?

When you register company in Luxembourg, the process of depends on the type of company chosen. In the Grand Duchy, it typically takes a month to get a limited liability company up and running. EORI numbers are also available in Luxembourg for these businesses.

The Sole Trader

To start a business in Luxembourg, you can register as a sole proprietor. Company Law recognises this form of business and it’s a cinch to put together. In Luxembourg, a sole trader is defined as a person who owns and operates a business solely in their own name.

The sole trader, like any other type of company, must be registered with the Luxembourg Trade Register. According to the type of work to be done, a business owner must register for tax purposes and obtain appropriate licencing.

A foreign investor must first obtain a residence permit and a legal address in Luxembourg before registering a sole proprietorship.

The Articles of Association

A public notary in Luxembourg must draught and notarize the Memorandum and Articles of Association when a company is formed in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

According to EU NACE codes, the articles of association must include the following details if you want to register company in Luxembourg, among them: shareholder names and equity participation; directors’ names and personal information; business activities; the EU NACE codes applicable to this company; and information about equity participation and a minimum value per share.

Articles of incorporation can also include additional provisions, such as conditions under which shareholder disputes can be resolved specifically. Provisions on the appointment and dissolution of company managers may also be included in these documents.

The Shareholder’s Responsibilities

There are two types of shareholders in a limited partnership in Luxembourg: the general shareholders and the limited shareholders. The main difference between the two is that the limited partners have limited liability, according to their capital contribution, while the general shareholders have unlimited liability and can participate in the company’s decisions. A limited partnership does not require a minimum share capital.

However, if you are looking to open or register company in Luxembourg, you have the option of opening a cooperative company. A minimum of seven people are required to form a cooperative company, and its articles of association establish the members’ liability as well as the company’s minimum share capital requirement.

Tax Registration

Following its registration with the Luxembourg tax authorities, the company is required to obtain a tax identification number (TIN) as well as a VAT identification number (VID). Because of this, the company will be able to complete all financial transactions, manufacture products, and sell them to the general public. Obtaining an EORI number for intra-community trading is another option available to businesses in addition to registering for VAT.

Opening A Corporate Bank Account

When you register a company in Luxembourg, the bank account into which the company’s share capital will be deposited is an important step in the process of establishing the company. Luxembourg is one of Europe’s most important financial centres, and as a result, the process of opening a corporate bank account is relatively straightforward.

Hiring Employees for Your Company

In order to hire employees in accordance with local law, it is also necessary for a company to be registered with the Trade Register. A labour contract must also be signed by the directors of a corporation, who are also considered employees under the law.

The business must be registered with the appropriate authorities in order to be eligible for social security benefits, pensions, and worker’s compensation insurance coverage. To make matters even more complicated, all employment contracts in the Grand Duchy are required to be registered with the Grand Duchy’s labour officials. Employers in Luxembourg are permitted to hire foreign workers under the terms of Luxembourg’s employment law. Exceptions will be made in the case of obtaining work permits for non-EU nationals, which will be governed by local law.

Conclusion

Starting or registering a company in Luxembourg may seem like a complicated process, but it is simple if you follow the steps outlined in this blog.

Luxembourg is a beautiful country that is well-known for its high GDP, excellent wages, and tax breaks. As a result, establishing and operating a business in Luxembourg is an excellent idea for any aspiring entrepreneur.