A Guide to Choosing the Right Vinyl Printer For Your Business

If your business needs a vinyl printer, you’ll need to decide whether to buy one for yourself or hire one as and when you need it. Both options have their pros and cons, and it will depend on how much you intend to use the printer as to which choice is the right one for you. If you’re using the machine every day, perhaps multiple times a day, then it’s surely going to be more cost-effective to buy your own printer rather than hiring one. If that’s the case, it can be hard to decide exactly which vinyl cutter is going to work best for your specific business. There are many different types and makes to choose from, so it can be a challenge to know where to start. With that in mind, the following guide should help you make the right decision. Read on to find out more.

Commercial Or Domestic?

As we’ve said, there are a number of different vinyl printers on the market, each one with its own set of benefits. You might opt for a well-known name such as Roland or Mimaki, or maybe you prefer something a little different. However, before you can get to the stage of picking the exact printer you want, you’ll need to know the type you need. This begins by deciding whether you want a commercial or domestic vinyl cutter for your business.

There are various differences between the two types, ranging from the price you’re going to pay to the physical size of the unit. Your budget is one thing which we’ll come to later, but the size is important to consider; where are you going to put the printer? If you have a large warehouse and you’re going to be doing a lot of vinyl cutting, a commercial version might be the best thing you can get. If you’re working from home or another smaller space, you may have to go for a smaller, domestic option. Think carefully about this as the answer will inform all the rest of your vinyl printing decisions.

Price

You can spend many thousands on a good vinyl printer, and for some businesses this is a great business plan; they will make the money back through the high-quality end result this professional vinyl printer will give them. However, not all businesses have the same budget, and it might be that you need to spend a lot less on your cutter. It’s crucial that you know how much you can comfortably spend before you start searching for the right vinyl printer. If you don’t have a price in mind, you can waste a lot of time and, if you’re not careful, a lot of money.

It’s wise to buy the very best quality vinyl printer you can for the money you have, assuming this is going to bring you in money when you start to use it. You’ll need to do these calculations ahead of time to ensure you can make a profit on whatever you are spending. You can always upgrade at a later time if need be.

Features

Some vinyl printers are extremely basic, whereas others are full of features that could be of use. These include:

Wifi

Bluetooth

Automatic settings

Specialist software