A Guide to Better Business Packaging

1. Determining Your Needs

Are you going to use them to ship fragile ceramics or perishable items? You should look at your packaging needs then start from there. Consider the characteristics and dimensions of your products when choosing box size and box wraps, also the type of quality cushioning products you need for the items because you want them to get to their destination in mint condition.

2. Observing Your Competitors

You shouldn’t be afraid to check out what your competition is doing when packaging the products that you also want to package. Maybe you are wondering about the type of shredded fill to get or how others are using mailing tubes. While you don’t need to directly replicate these tactics, it is a good idea to note how they are getting around packaging dilemmas you are dealing with, then using them for your unique needs.

3. Honing Your Branded Aesthetic

Once you have checked out what others are doing and have an idea of what you need to do, it is time to start thinking about brand aesthetics. How do you want the customers to relate to your business? You should have packaging that is going to help with your short- and long-term marketing goals.

A label, custom bag, and box can help with leaving a memorable branded experience for customers. What are you trying to convey through your packaging? This is how you want them to feel as they open their purchase. Make sure you choose a color scheme, shape, and concept that is going to enhance your overall mission.

4. Picking Your Packaging Supplies

Once you know what packaging you need and also your branding strategy, then the next step is to source your supplies. Look for a vendor whose products are going to fit into both your budget and needs. Decide if you are going to buy them wholesale or individually, and also look at vendors offering competitive discounts for repeat business.

When you find a good business to buy the materials from, it is time to step back then assess the final presentation. Has everything fit the way you expected? Is the packaging giving that wow factor to your customers? You might have to do a little trial and error before ending up with a packaging combo that works for you.

5. Getting to Work and inviting Feedback

When you are done with the above steps, the final step is to start shipping. If things go well, then it is still good to look for ways of improving your presentation using the feedback from customers. Surveys can be effective in helping you know whether the packaging is holding up and whether the customers are happy with it. You should always listen. Know what has worked and what hasn’t. be open to the idea of changing things because it can lead to great results in the future.