A complete packaging design checklist for beginners

Have you ever wondered how to create a great packaging design? It’s not difficult, but it does take some time and thought. This article will guide you through the nine steps of creating a successful packaging design so that you can professionally present your brand.

Step 1: Define your brand

A brand is the sum of all perceptions and beliefs about a company, product, or service. Brands are more than just logos, they include everything from the tone of voice to the packaging design. A strong brand will attract new customers, retain existing ones, and motivate employees to work harder for the same reason: because it’s something they feel strongly about.

When you’re starting on your journey to build a brand, it’s important to define what makes your business special, who you are as an organization, and why people should care about what you’re doing.

Step 2: Identify the main design requirements

Packaging design is a big part of your product. It’s the first thing people see and it’s what will make or break your brand. The packaging is the vehicle that moves your product from the store shelf to your customer’s hands. It needs to look professional, feel luxurious and be easy to open.

It’s also important to consider how much information you need to convey about your product in the packaging design, including:

Brand name and logo — The brand name and logo should be large enough to be visible when the package is opened.

Product Description — This should include an overview of what the product does, its benefits, and any safety information that is relevant for consumers.

Ingredient list — The ingredient list should include all of the ingredients that are present in solution form (including inactive ingredients) but may also include other ingredients if they are necessary for processing or manufacturing purposes.

Instructions for use — Instructions for use should be printed on both sides of each side panel, with instructions at least 2 inches tall.

Step 3: Analyze the competition

Packaging design is the first thing that attracts customers. To create a more appealing packaging, it is important to take into account all of the main competitors and their packaging designs in the market. In this step, you need to analyze their packaging design, analyze how they present themselves and what makes them unique.

In addition to analyzing their packaging design, you can also analyze them on other factors such as:

What kind of products do they sell?

How much are they selling?

What kind of people buys their products?

What are their prices?

Step 4: Define the target market and do research

Packaging design is an art that requires a lot of attention to detail. You need to be very specific in your design because each product has its own set of customers and needs.

Before starting your packaging design, you should understand who is going to buy your product and why they will buy it. Once you have this information, you can start creating a marketing strategy for your product.

To find out more about your target market, you can use Google AdWords or Facebook ads. These two services allow you to search for keywords related to your product and then place ads on different websites that are related to them.

You will also need to conduct some research into what people are saying about your competitors’ products on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. The more information you have about them, the better chances you have of winning over new customers by providing something unique that they haven’t seen before.”

Step 5: Generate design ideas

Packaging design is all about how you package your product to make it appealing, attractive, and memorable. You need to think about the packaging design from different angles like color, shape, pattern, and material. You can even think about the packaging from an emotional perspective. The best way to do this is by brainstorming and coming up with as many ideas as possible.

Once you’ve come up with as many ideas as possible, you need to narrow down your list to the ones that you like best. You can do this in several ways:

Pick a favorite design out of all of them. This can be either because it’s easy on the eye or because it’s something that you’d like to see more of in your product line.

Use some sort of voting mechanism where people can vote for their favorite designs after they’ve been shown all of them. This will allow you to see which designs are most popular among customers and which ones they liked best.

Look at other companies’ designs and see if there is anything similar that they’ve done successfully in regards to packaging design (this could help you decide on whether or not your product should have any form of packaging at all).

Step 6: Make a conscious decision about shape and form

Shape and form are two of the most important factors that shape the overall look of a product. When it comes to packaging design, the shape is probably the most important aspect.

The main goal of packaging design is to create an attractive and interesting package that can be used for advertising purposes. The package has to look good, but also have the ability to attract customers and make them want more from your product.

There are many different ways to package a product, but you should always consider the shape of your product when designing it. This will ensure that it looks good on display and also helps with branding.

Step 7: Create visual impact with color and graphics

The packaging design is the last step in the creation of your brand. It can be a big part of your marketing strategy, but more importantly, it is the first thing that people see when they buy your product.

The colors you choose should be bold and bright, with clean lines and simple shapes. You want to make sure that your packaging stands out from other products on the shelf and will keep its appeal over time.

You also want to avoid using too much color in your designs, as this can overwhelm potential customers who are looking for something simple but beautiful. The colors should complement each other without making it look like you have overdone it.

Finally, you should use graphics that give off a sense of high quality and professionalism. A 3d packaging software helps you to build trust in your brand and make customers feel more confident about buying from you.

Step 8: Consider the materials to be used in your packaging

Materials can make or break your packaging design. Materials such as cardboard and plastic are easy to work with, but they don’t look very luxurious. Wood is beautiful, but it doesn’t hold up well to the rigors of shipping and storage.

You should think about what kind of material will make your packaging more appealing. For example, if you have a product that is delicate or small, consider using special packaging such as tissue paper over standard brown cardboard boxes. If your product is large, sturdy cardboard boxes will be better than flimsy plastic bags for shipping purposes.

Step 9: Finishing touches before you print your packaging design

Now that you have a design, it’s time to move on to the final stage of your packaging design process. Here are some tips for getting your packaging designs ready for printing.

Check for size and shape issues

You’ll want to make sure that your package design fits well within the confines of its shipping container. To do this, use an online ruler like this one from Avery (or any other type of ruler). If your design is too large or too small, it might not fit in a box or bag that can handle the weight of the product. Make sure that when you print your packaging design, you are using a printer capable of handling the weight and size requirements of your product.

Check for color consistency

While color is not as important when designing for digital printing, it’s still something you should be aware of. If you’re using Pantone colors in your digital file and find that they don’t match up with what you see onscreen after you upload them into Photoshop, it’s time to go back through them and make sure they’re all matching up. You could also switch out one color with another one that looks similar but has more contrast.

Takeaway: You can create a great packaging design by following nine steps. We as a packaging artwork management work to curate these 9 pointers well in your brand and give perfect visibility to it.