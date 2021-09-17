A Complete Guide for Artificial Intelligence in Mobile App Development

By Vimal Shah

Technologies like Artificial intelligence, Augmented reality, Machine learning, and many more add excellent benefits to the market. Also, the rapid advancement in technologies is growing with time. AI technology is mainly designed to change the way people use devices and services. AI works as the best intelligent machine capable of solving complex problems so that humans wouldn’t have identified that mistake.

Based on a survey by Gartner, companies have implemented 270 per cent in the past few years. AI has been evolving and improving from the day it was invented. It is widely used in many spheres, and it adds expert systems, machine learning, machine vision and speech recognition. Two main factors that adopt AI are accessing high-quality learning models and managing a large amount of data effectively instead of investing in massive infrastructure.

What is AI?

AI (Artificial Intelligence) is a popular technology used by several business circles. With technology advancement, companies are finding investing resources in machine learning, AI products and apps that are helpful shortly. Mainly AI is a constellation of many technologies that work together and enable the machine to sense, act, comprehend and learn with the human-like level of intelligence.

AI consists of four sub-disciplines:

Language Processing

Machine Learning

Context Management

Machine Vision

Role of AI in Mobile App Development

As we know, AI is the buzz in the tech world. It comes with the potential to revolutionize the development of mobile applications. AI uses computer science technology that develops human-like intelligence in machines. It offered machines the ability to act, react and then behave like a human.

The mobile app developed with AI-powered tools offers a comprehensive and personalized experience to the users. Few applications understand human behaviour, can predict the user’s action and adjust the look based on sensing the user’s mood. It helps to increase user engagement that results in a memorable user experience with maintaining long-lasting user loyalty. With time AI is gaining more significance and is shaping the future of the mobile application. A few of the most crucial roles in AI are listed below:

Search Engine Optimization

Mobile apps take input from the user either in the form of text or voice. To look for any product, one must know its description or keyword to look in. But what if people do not understand how to describe it. Here comes AI, which uses a unique visual search technique that incorporates in the middle application during its development. It supports optical recognition and increases the conversion rate. If a user is looking for something, they can click a product picture and search it using the AI feature. Google will show the relevant searches using visual search in context.

Automation Levels Increases

The developer saves time and cost of hiring teams and deploys it for doing repetitive tasks for ease. AI is used to automate the task without human input and make the process less prone to human errors.

Automated Logical Reasoning

It means the ability of machines to find solutions to complex problems using AI. The machine is capable of not analyzing the user’s preferences but offers an appropriate solution. Use the application that makes life easier for users and use AI in your mobile app.

Automatic Reply Function

Developers of mobile applications incorporate auto-reply that AI powers in the mobile application. An application that AI does not power does not allow users to communicate between user and device. For example, Google sends an automatic reply feature in the Gmail application.

AI & IoT Amalgamation

IoT means the network of interconnected devices. Few gadgets like smartwatches, mobile phones, and fitness brands are the best examples that users are continuously connected with. They function through mobile application development using AI-powered sensors and chips to understand the daily user routine.

Highly Personalized User Experience

The developer aims to offer a highly personalized experience to users. It takes user engagement and loyalty to new heights. Developer creates the right kind of content using an AI tool and analyzes the user’s behaviour with understanding the choices. Based on an understanding of user behaviour, mobile apps send notifications about products and offers.

Enabling Real-Time Translation

Developer adds real-time translation features in the mobile application. It eliminates the need to install a separate application for language translation. It doesn’t matter which language the text is written in. The mobile app uses its AI-powered translator and understands it. Later the text is translated and entered without any lag.

AI-Powered Chatbots

Chatbots are defined as robots for a chat. The chatbot allows users to chat in case of any query. The developer integrates chatbot in the mobile application to save cost on hiring a team of customer executives. Chatbots answer the question of users by reducing the time and delivering a pleasant user experience.

Enhanced Security with Facial Recognition

The Facial recognition technique powers AI security features that are incorporated in almost all the mobile applications developed. Also, the AI-powered face recognition used by Apple is advanced in that it identifies the correct face even when the facial changes. The face recognition technique ensures that the kids are restricted from seeing an inappropriate advertisement. The various methods are used to detect fraud and substitute the use of traditional login id and password. Additionally, it’s used to scan the faces of patients in the medical field.

App Productivity

Mobile apps are developed using AI and are more productive, quick and efficient to respond. For example, AI-powered productivity tools like Microsoft 365 deliver efficient and fast performance.

Advantages of integrating artificial intelligence

Executing tedious tasks

AI allows the market and promotes application to keep profit margin stable. It creates automated email responses and draft content using AI.

Performance Perfection

As AI is gaining popularity, personalization has become an essential tool to make more user-friendly applications. It adds features like alerts, navigation, recommendation and more.

Ease of Cross-Platform

It’s a fact that not all can be coders or designers, but with the cross-platform app, it’s possible. The platform allows the development of apps that create tools where an ordinary layman can quickly learn how to create a mobile app with minimal understanding.

No Room for Errors

App development can be frustrating, but as AI becomes a vital sector. It demands high accuracy and precision. It offers reduced mobile error by creating algorithms for it.

Disadvantages of Artificial Intelligence

Varied Quality

AI needs a unique interface and superior technology that builds up with a neural network processor. As there’s a lack of well-trained acumen in the field, quality is never assured.

Revenue Gap

AI is used for development, but companies should have enough revenue and resources to pull out something unique. Small start-ups may need to wait to use AI-enabled tools as it’s a bit expensive.

Lack of Judgement

We can trust humans for decision-making skills and safety purposes. But with AI, it lacks the human touch and does not allow humans to make decisions.

Loss of Jobs

With AI mechanisms, it’s overtaking the need for creators which is lowering the employment jobs.

Wrap up

It’s true that AI is shaping the future of mobile app development and is undoubtedly very significant to use. It offers developers plenty of opportunities to accelerate and innovate. One needs to use this rapidly advanced technology and change the way humans and machines behave. In the coming years, AI will become an integral part of mobile app development. Therefore, it’s time to make your app smarter than ever before by integrating it with Artificial Intelligence.

About the Author

Vimal Shah is a director at Agile Infoways, makes a perfect exemplary figure for the company. He makes sure to deliver the best robust web and mobile apps with ensuring impeccable user experience.