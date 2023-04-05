A Closer Look at the Growing Popularity of Mobile Gaming

Last year, mobile games accounted for 50 percent of the global gaming market’s annual revenue, contributing roughly $92.2 billion. Console games only ranked second with $51.8 billion in global revenue. The figures highlight the popularity of mobile gaming and show how it is dominating the gaming landscape.

After the introduction of mobile games in the 1990s, gaming developers saw a demand for more accessible and affordable ways to play games. Today, countless free and paid mobile applications are available with just a couple of clicks. Let’s look at the factors that contributed to the impressive growth of mobile games.

Accessibility

Gaming can be uncomplicated on your phone, regardless of the time of day and location. Unlike console or PC games, mobile gaming allows players to play anytime and anywhere.

Consequently, the mobile gaming market is highly accessible, which makes it an appealing choice for developers looking to make their own games.

Mobile gaming’s popularity and success made mobile phones an effective entry console. Anyone with a smartphone, even those new to gaming, can start playing games. Their phones can be their gateway to playing more complicated games on a PC or console.

With WiFi or cell phone data, anyone can also experience online gaming. After connecting to the internet, people can reach a massive global network of online players through their phones.

Costs

Another factor that contributed to the rapid growth of mobile gaming was production costs. Mobile games can be more affordable to develop than PC games and are easier to distribute.

Because mobile games lack the capability for detailed cinematic visuals, mobile game developers must rely on other qualities to attract players. They highlight innovative mechanics or well-written plots to get players to pay attention to their new game.

Small teams can quickly develop these features since they are simpler to create than intricate videos or images. This advantage translates into lower overhead costs and fewer employees.

Attractive Benefits for Developers

Skilled game developers that used to work on console games are switching to creating mobile games. The shift is mainly due to the financial benefits of mobile gaming development.

Developers can profit from console games, but the failure rate is higher. Moreover, even if the developers manage to launch the game, investments could still be wasted if the players are not happy with the result.

Yes, developers can still get it wrong when making mobile games. However, the money involved in developing a mobile game is less significant than investments in PC or console games.

The profit margins for console game developers can be small because they are usually just a single piece in a much larger puzzle. With these losses, it is no wonder developers are choosing to make games for mobile phones.

Basic Hardware Requirements

Unlike modern PC and console games, mobile games usually do not require extreme hardware requirements. This advantage made it an appealing option for a wide range of consumers.

Developers are constantly trying to improve new smartphones designed for mobile gaming. These advancements allowed people to play almost all games on their phones, from first-person shooter (FPS) games to classic card games.

Huge market

Mobile gaming now has a massive market because of its growing popularity and earning potential within the industry. In the app store, everyone can find entertaining games that suit their needs. They can play horror, action, classic board and card games, and fun sports apps.

Industry leaders have learned from the experiences of past game consoles. Mobile game developers and publishers are applying standard features that were particularly successful in computer and console games. Through this tactic, they can keep the things that players have enjoyed and make them into something better.

Some PC game developers are making mobile versions of their games to reach more people. Examples of modern cross-platform games include Call of Duty, Roblox, Hearthstone, and Among Us. Riot Games also recently announced their plans to introduce a mobile version of their popular FPS game, Valorant.

These factors contributed to the massive growth of mobile gaming over the past few years. Easy access, basic hardware, and low costs made mobile games more appealing for developers and players.

With more technological advancements, players can expect new and exciting games they can enjoy anywhere, anytime.