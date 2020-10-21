A Buying Guide for Sodium Tripolyphosphate

Sodium Tripolyphosphate, shortly referred to as STPP, is commonly used in a wide range of applications, including the manufacturing of cleaning products or detergents, water treatment facilities, and food preservatives. It is highly sought-after for the alkaline properties that make it a versatile ingredient and low toxicity levels. Sodium tripolyphosphate for sale is available in both food grade and industrial grade depending on the uses.

If you are looking to buy STPP, below is a quick guide to help you make the right choice:

Determine your Need

Firstly, since STPP powder has wide applications, it is important to know about your intended uses to opt for the specific grade of Sodium Tripolyphosphate.

For instance, STPP powder used in food and drinks as a preservative is used as an alkaline value regulator and quality improver in meat, dairy, seasoning food, etc. It has to adhere to stringent food-grade quality and safety standards. Here the regularly processed industrial-grade STPP cannot be used.

The Production Process of STPP

The process of producing STPP is broadly divided into two categories – one method is to dry the neutralised solution and then condense it. The other is to produce it directly from the neutralising solution.

Know which production process is used to determine the quality of the end product. Typically the two-step production process flow, which involves the drying method of neutralised solution, results in a better polymerization effect.

Look at the Neutralisation Degree and Concentration of Neutralisation Solution

This factor serves as an important precursor of the production process of STPP. The degree of neutrality is typically maintained at 3.00, which determines the release of certain substances under reaction. However, in practice, sodium tripolyphosphate for sale is found in a slight deviation from its actual neutrality rate.

A low neutrality degree means that it’s low in sodium and high in phosphorus, making it highly water-soluble. As a thumb rule, the neutrality degree can determine the quality of the final product.

The concentration or amount of water present in the neutralisation solution also helps determine the final content of the STPP.

The Pressure of High-Pressure Pump

When producing STPP, the pressure of the high-pressure pump, used to dry the solution that produces pentasodium, affects the final product’s quality. Since sludge particles tend to enter the furnace, a high pressure generally produces a better effect and lowers the density of the final outcome. It also increases the pentasodium content with a greater polymerization effect.

The Speed of Polymerization Furnace

Another factor in the production process of STTP, the speed of the furnace should be consistent. If it’s too fast, the duration of the retention time in the furnace will be shorter, and this might cause incomplete polymerization. It tends to reduce the pentasodium content and increases the phosphorus content. This will make the final product highly-soluble in nature, and its quality will be deterred.

Beware of Precautions

It is generally recommended to store sodium tripolyphosphate in a cool and ventilated area. Direct sunlight and damp areas can cause adverse reactions, and so should be avoided. If STPP comes in contact with skin, rinse thoroughly. Therefore one needs to be cautious when handling this product.

On the other hand, food-grade STPP is generally considered safe and fit for consumption. It is added in low quantities as a food additive or preservative to processed food to increase shelf life and promote alkalinity.

There are several grades and variants of sodium tripolyphosphate for sale available in the market. When buying quality STPP for your requirements, consider its application, the type of production process, and the important parameters for assessing the quality of the product.