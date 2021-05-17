A Beginner’s Guide to Online Casinos

Online gambling is a world of both challenges and rewards. There are some great online casinos which you may want to check out however it’s always wise to read up on the process of using online casinos before you spend any money – after all, no one wants to bet and lose their money!

Online Casino Bonuses

Casino bonuses are often a little confusing as there are so many out there and each one claims to be the best! We’ve tried to make things simpler with these bonuses explained:

Welcome Bonuses – These bonuses are available to only new members upon their first deposit, these welcome bonuses can be free spins or an account credit that matches your deposit percentage.

Deposit Bonuses – rewarded due to depositing so many times or making a certain sized deposit, for example over £500.

Loyalty Bonuses – a reward for your loyalty. The longer you stay with a site and the more games you play, you may earn a bonus.

Reload bonuses – a nice way to increase the value of your deposit. They come in the form of extra credit or free spins, which you receive when making regular cash deposits into your account.

Casino Games

In online casinos, there are many games that players can enjoy. You will find slots with 3, 5 and sometimes even up to 7 reels to make for an exciting game! These can include multiple pay-lines with great jackpots to chase.

Playing traditional games on an online casino is just one of the things you can do. You’ll see Blackjack, Roulette and other variations that have been created to accommodate different types of players as well. For example, European roulette has become more popular in recent years due to its simplicity and ease-of-play for newcomers who are unfamiliar with betting strategies like doubling down or splitting a pair.

Thanks to the internet, playing casino games is easier than ever. There are lots more games to choose from including video slots, live dealer and even bingo style games. Some sites will let you try a certain game for free which helps give a better idea of whether this type of gaming is for you.

Best Casino Tips

There are a few important considerations to make when choosing an online casino, different sites can have features that will ultimately lead to a better or worse gambling experience for the user.

Bonuses – there are a lot of bonuses to look out for, some have betting requirements that can be quite high. For example, a bonus might match up to 100% your deposit up to £1000 – but you would need to bet £500 or more just for the chance at this reward!

When looking for a reliable casino always check the RTP (Return to Player) rating for this site or individual games. An RTP of 96% and higher is in the top end of industry standard and means for every £100 the site takes in it must pay out £96 though it’s not that simple in reality. There are many website and game reviews you can view before joining a site to find good chances of return from a site.

Losses – always be prepared to lose your bankroll, gambling does not guarantee winning in fact is programmed to take more than it gives. It helps to be prepared to lose your money and not chase losses as this could just risk a greater loss.

Games – Research how a game works before playing it if you don’t already know, remember you are paying to play so it makes sense to know what you are doing from the beginning.

Customer service – make sure to check the site’s level of customer service, and its options for contact. E-mail, live chat and phone calls are all good choices for contacting a company if you need any assistance with your purchase. A website without much customer support might not be ideal in case you encounter any issues whilst using this site.

Website security is of the utmost importance, and these sites should make it a priority. One way to ensure this protection is by using site certification/ membership features which will be at the bottom of each page on the website.

Gamble Responsibly

Remember whilst enjoying the features of online casinos that it is money you are using to play these games. It is good to take regular breaks and set limits on your spending if you plan on staying online for a while.