Coinbase is the number 1 recommended cryptocurrency exchange by people who have never traded before. With its easy-to-use interface and built-in wallet, Coinbase has made buying your first bitcoins as easy as possible. In addition, Coinbase has become a popular exchange for people looking to convert cryptocurrencies. In other words, you can buy Litecoins with bitcoins and sell your bitcoins for Ethereum.

Coinbase is also one of the few cryptocurrency exchanges which offer a mobile app. The Coinbase Mobile App allows you to buy and sell cryptocurrencies using your iPhone or Android device. Simply put, Coinbase is a great way to enter the world of cryptocurrencies.

How To Start Trading Cryptocurrencies On Coinbase

Now that cryptocurrency is becoming more mainstream, it is becoming more accessible and fun to start trading cryptocurrencies on Coinbase. Coinbase is one of the most secure and trusted sites for buying and selling bitcoins and Ethereum. Here’s how to start trading cryptocurrencies on Coinbase.

Step 1: Build Your Ultimate Crypto Portfolio

Before you can start trading cryptocurrencies on Coinbase, you’re going to need a digital wallet. Fortunately for you, there’s an app for that. Well, not just one app. You’ll need two apps: Coinbase and GDAX. Coinbase is a digital wallet built specifically for people who want to buy and hold cryptocurrencies. The same company created the app in their platform and is used to buy, sell, send, and store bitcoin and Ethereum.

GDAX (Global Digital Asset Exchange) is an exchange where you can buy and sell cryptocurrencies with transactions in your Kraken account between fiat currencies like the US dollar or Euro or alternative cryptocurrencies like Binance or Ethereum. The best part of GDAX is that you do not need a separate wallet to use the eToro platform, since transactions happen directly from your Coinbase account.

Step 2: Buy Some Bitcoins (BTC)

Next, you need to buy some bitcoins to convert them into other cryptocurrencies. Fortunately, Coinbase makes it very easy to do this. Check out crypto BTC comparisons to get reliable exchanges to buy crypto in Germany or the United States. Once you have BTC in your Coinbase account, you are ready to start trading cryptocurrencies on Coinbase.

The great thing about Coinbase is that your first $100-worth of bitcoin buys and sells are free of charge. And once you start trading cryptocurrencies on Coinbase, there will be no transaction fees for buying and selling bitcoins and converting them into Ethereum since the exchange comes with a 1% fee deducted from the total amount of the trade.

Step 3: Open A GDAX Account

Now that you have bitcoins in your account, it’s time to start trading cryptocurrencies on Coinbase. However, there is one small caveat. Even though all transactions are recorded on the blockchain, it is still not easy to figure out the price of individual currencies. Fortunately, opportunist investors have come up with a solution. So-called “cryptocurrency index funds” allow people to invest in stocks and multiple digital currencies at once. For example, there are currently 1oo different cryptocurrencies listed on Coinmarketcap.

If you are working with a broker, you can buy a cryptocurrency index fund for as little as 0.02 BTC and track the changes in prices of all available cryptocurrencies at once. The good thing is that you can buy assets with different weighted values when dealing with a broker.

Step 4: Secure Your Account With A Password Manager

We all know that using strong passwords for the service we sign up for is very important. However, sometimes we let ourselves forget about this rule, especially when signing up for new services like Coinbase. Coinbase is an exception because you could get hacked if you give the wrong password.

Luckily, using a password manager can make all of our lives much more manageable. All you have to do is choose one strong master password (that’s how many passwords it takes to log in). Then download your chosen password management software and install it on your computer or use their web platform. Once installed, save your account info into your password manager, and that’s it. Now you will never forget any of your passwords again.

Step 5: Transferring Bitcoins To GDAX

After investing in an index fund, the next step is to transfer your bitcoins into a GDAX account. Coinbase and GDAX are two different exchanges that allow you to trade cryptocurrencies. Coinbase will enable people to buy, sell and store bitcoins, while GDAX is meant for more advanced users who wish to engage in cryptocurrency trading. The main difference between the two sites is that Coinbase has a user-friendly platform. At the same time, GDAX offers low fees and better security for advanced traders who would like to access the global financial markets using digital currencies.

With a Kraken account, you will buy and sell Binance according to the current market price. Once you have purchased Binance, it is time to send them over to your GDAX account. Just open up your Coinbase wallet, click on your Litecoins in the “My Wallet” tab and copy the deposit address provided.

Step 6: Start Trading Cryptocurrencies On GDAX

After transferring your bitcoins from Coinbase to GDAX, you are now ready to start trading digital currencies on one of the most advanced cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. However, there is one small caveat. Although all transactions are recorded on blockchain technology, figuring out prices can be tricky, since no official cryptocurrency price indices have developed.

That being said, crypto index funds have emerged as a solution for people who want to invest in multiple cryptocurrencies without having to do any technical analysis or tracking prices themselves because it allows them to invest their stocks in various coins simultaneously. For example, there are currently 100 different cryptocurrencies listed on the eToro market. Thus, by investing $1000 into an index fund, someone can automatically diversify their investments across all 100 coins without having to do any technical analysis or tracking prices for this purpose. This way, someone who has never traded cryptocurrencies before can also diversify their investments across multiple currencies without worrying about the tedious task of crypto price tracking.